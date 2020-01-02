Justin Bieber accepts challenge from Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington for head-to-head shootout

Jordan Binnington exploded on the scene and won a Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues in his very first NHL season, but his biggest challenge may still be ahead of him: Justin Bieber.

In an unlikely twist of fate, Binnington and Bieber may soon go head-to-head on the ice in a shootout for charity.

To better understand how we got to this strange point, we need to start here: Bieber is a Canadian who grew up playing hockey, and he still laces them up and plays recreationally whenever he gets the chance. Sometimes he even suits up for the NHL's celebrity All-Star game and gets crushed by former NHL greats like Chris Pronger.

Bieber is actually pretty decent with the puck on his stick, as evidenced by a couple of the clips that he shared from a pickup game last week.

After seeing Bieber's skills on display, Binnington extended an invitation via the comments section on the singer's Instagram: "10 breakaways me vs. you. You score one on me I'll dye my hair platinum blonde," offered Binnington.

The prize of seeing Binnington with platinum blond hair apparently didn't appeal to Bieber (probably because NHLers are doing that on their own volition these days) so the pop star offered a counter: If he gets scored on, Binnington donates $10,000 to a charity of Bieber's choice.

It seems like a fair counter from Bieber, and the NHL now has a great opportunity to leverage this offer for some prime content during All-Star Weekend later this month. St. Louis will be hosting the All-Star Game on January 25th and Binnington will be on-hand after earning his first All-Star selection this season. A Bieber vs. Binnington shootout as part of the festivities? Sounds like a pretty appealing draw, regardless of who you're rooting for.