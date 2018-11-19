LOOK: Ex-Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville conquers the shotski at Bears tailgate

Being fired by the Blackhawks earlier this month has apparently not forced Joel Quenneville out of the Chicago sports scene, nor has it left him unable to have a good time.

A few weeks after being dismissed by the struggling 'Hawks, Quenneville was spotted at Soldier Field on Sunday night as the Bears prepared to host the Vikings on Sunday Night Football. It appears Coach Q's firing has not left him totally sour on Chicago, as he was donning some Bears gear for the tailgate.

Coach Q out here supporting Chicago tonight. What a guy. pic.twitter.com/0237DMNEUb — Red Line Radio (@RedLineRadio) November 18, 2018

It also appears that Quenneville, man of the people, seems to be living the "funemployment" life. He wasn't afraid of taking down a shotski in the parking lot.

While losing your job often stinks, it seems Quenneville is taking things pretty well. I'm sure the $6 million he's still due this year helps, and the fact that he can likely jump right back into a head coaching gig whenever he wants doesn't hurt either. All things considered, not a bad time to be Coach Q.

Quenneville spent a decade and change behind the Blackhawks' bench, leading the club to three Stanley Cups over a six-year span -- a feat that many consider to qualify as a modern day dynasty. He left the club as the second-winningest coach in franchise history, and the second-winningest coach in NHL history.

The team's struggles over the past few years -- plus a reported power struggle between Quenneville and GM Stan Bowman -- did him in and led to his quick dismissal this year. But he seems to remain a beloved figurehead in Chicago, as he should be, and he's not afraid of embracing that. Nor is he afraid of a little party, apparently.

Meanwhile, not only did the Bears beat the Vikings to improve to 7-3, but the Blackhawks had their own victorious battle against Minnesota on Sunday, beating the Wild 3-1 at United Center.