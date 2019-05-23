NHL coaching changes tracker: Senators hire D.J. Smith to replace interim Marc Crawford

Most teams in the NHL are now looking ahead to next year. Those still with interim coaches will decide what they want to do moving forward, while some teams are already squared away for next year.

The Red Wings are standing pat with Joe Blashill, while Bruce Boudreau's fate with the Wild is up in the air. In the Eastern conference, the Sabres are turning to a former Premier League executive and Oilers coach in Ralph Krueger to take over for Phil Housley. Bob Boughner, meanwhile, is out in Florida and Joel Quenneville is in. In the Metropolitan, Alain Vigneault will be taking over for interim coach Scott Gordon. Heading out West, former Oilers coach Todd McLellan will be on the coast with the Los Angeles Kings, who are moving on from interim coach Willie Desjardins, and Ken Hitchock will not be back with the Oliers after serving in an interim role.

Here are the teams with coaching vacancies or interim coaches heading into the offseason. This list will be updated to reflect any changes.



Mike Yeo was also fired midseason by the Blues, and with Craig Berube leading the team to the Stanley Cup Final he's likely to remain behind the bench in St. Louis.