NHL free agent Will Butcher will choose from 'as many as 10 teams' Sunday

Free agent Will Butcher says he will make a decision on an NHL team on Sunday. USATSI

Former University of Denver standout Will Butcher is turning his brief NHL free agency tour into something of a spectacle.

Roughly a week after Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford said the repeat Stanley Cup champions were "in that mix" for the Hobey Baker Award winner, who declined a contract offer from the Colorado Avalanche to hit the open market, Butcher told The Denver Post that he will make a decision on where to sign Sunday, then discuss his decision a day later.

"Butcher, 22, participated in the University of Denver's pro camp Thursday," The Post reported. "Through a DU spokesman, he said he will not skate in Friday's final session -- presumably to make another visit to an NHL franchise. The defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins are believed to be among his suitors, along with the Buffalo Sabres, New Jersey Devils and expansion Vegas Golden Knights. As many as 10 teams could be in the mix."

A previous Associated Press report indicated Butcher had spoken to five different NHL teams after rejecting an offer from the Avalanche, who drafted him in 2013.

NHL rules say that the college standout is eligible to sign a two-year, entry-level contract worth $925,000 per season, so at this point, the decision will likely come down to which team makes the best pitch to -- and offers the best fit for -- Butcher.