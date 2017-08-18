Penguins are among five teams eyeing former Avalanche draft pick Will Butcher

Ever since losing Nick Bonino and a handful of other veteran reserves in free agency, the repeat Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins have been said to be considering a trade for third-line center help.

General manager Jim Rutherford noted this week, however, that Pittsburgh isn't only seeking offensive depth. The Pens are also "in that mix" for free agent defenseman Will Butcher, Rutherford told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, according to NHL.com.

The Associated Press previously reported that Butcher has spoken with five different NHL teams since the 22-year-old D-man rejected a contract offer from the Colorado Avalanche, who made him a fifth-round draft pick in 2013. The Buffalo Sabres, New Jersey Devils and Vegas Golden Knights were named by the AP as likely suitors, but Rutherford's comments suggest the Penguins are one of those five teams in touch with Butcher.

Butcher became just the seventh defenseman to win the Hobey Baker Award as the top player in Division I men's ice hockey with the University of Denver in 2016-17. Per NHL rules, he is eligible to sign a two-year, entry-level contract worth $925,000 per season after turning down an offer from Colorado, which owned his rights after drafting him.