NHL Power Rankings: Capitals leapfrog Bruins while Blues break into top five

What if NHL teams could only use goal songs produced by musicians from their city or state? It might not be a question you've thought about before, but it's one that we're exploring in this week's edition of our power rankings. 

If all of the league's 31 teams had to pick a celebratory song from a local artist, what songs might we hear across the leagues? Some teams might be able to keep their goal song. Others would get to steal another team's tune. And some would have to get REALLY creative. (Looking at you, Tampa and certain Canadian markets). 

So for this particular installment of our power rankings, we're abandoning the typical recap blurbs for each team in favor of a musical selection that could work as a local goal song for every team across the league. Let's get to it. 

1 Capitals "Let Me Clear My Throat" - DJ Kool 113-2
2 Bruins "More Than A Feeling" - Boston 111-3
3 Islanders "Uptown Girl" - Billy Joel 112-3
4 Blues "E.I" - Nelly 312-3
5 Oilers "Drunk On A Bike" - SNFU 212-5
6 Hurricanes "Raise Up" - Petey Pablo 110-7
7 Avalanche "Gloria" - The Lumineers (Hey, it worked for the Blues.) 310-5
8 Coyotes "Poison" - Alice Cooper 410-6
9 Penguins "Knock Knock" - Mac Miller 410-6
10 Predators "Heat Wave" - Diarrhea Planet 49-5
11 Panthers "Take It To Da House" - Trick Daddy 38-4
12 Canucks "Summer of 69" - Bryan Adams 49-6
13 Golden Knights "All These Things That I've Done" - The Killers 29-7
14 Lightning "Bang Bang" - David Sanborn 48-5
15 Sabres "Give It To Me Baby" - Rick James 69-6
16 Canadiens "Everything Now" - Arcade Fire --9-5
17 Maple Leafs "Morbid Stuff" - PUP --9-6
18 Flames "Closer" - Tegan and Sara 110-7
19 Flyers "The Twist" - Chubby Checker 210-5
20 Jets "Let It Ride" - Bachman-Turner Overdrive --10-7
21 Stars "Love Struck Baby" - Stevie Ray Vaughan 18-8
22 Ducks "Hella Good" - No Doubt 79-8
23 Rangers "New York Groove" - KISS 27-6
24 Blackhawks "Surrender" - Cheap Trick 16-7
25 Sharks "Seek & Destroy" - Metallica 47-10
26 Devils "Howl" - Gaslight Anthem 25-7
27 Wild "Let's Go Crazy" - Prince --6-10
28 Blue Jackets "Ohio" - The Black Keys (From Akron... but whatever.) 26-8
29 Kings "California Love" - Tupac 15-11
30 Red Wings "Icky Thump" - The White Stripes 16-12
31 Senators "The Depression Dance" - Jim Bryson 16-10

