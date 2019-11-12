NHL Power Rankings: Capitals leapfrog Bruins while Blues break into top five
What if every NHL team's goal song had to be from a local musician?
What if NHL teams could only use goal songs produced by musicians from their city or state? It might not be a question you've thought about before, but it's one that we're exploring in this week's edition of our power rankings.
If all of the league's 31 teams had to pick a celebratory song from a local artist, what songs might we hear across the leagues? Some teams might be able to keep their goal song. Others would get to steal another team's tune. And some would have to get REALLY creative. (Looking at you, Tampa and certain Canadian markets).
So for this particular installment of our power rankings, we're abandoning the typical recap blurbs for each team in favor of a musical selection that could work as a local goal song for every team across the league. Let's get to it.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Capitals
|"Let Me Clear My Throat" - DJ Kool
|1
|13-2
|2
|Bruins
|"More Than A Feeling" - Boston
|1
|11-3
|3
|Islanders
|"Uptown Girl" - Billy Joel
|1
|12-3
|4
|Blues
|"E.I" - Nelly
|3
|12-3
|5
|Oilers
|"Drunk On A Bike" - SNFU
|2
|12-5
|6
|Hurricanes
|"Raise Up" - Petey Pablo
|1
|10-7
|7
|Avalanche
|"Gloria" - The Lumineers (Hey, it worked for the Blues.)
|3
|10-5
|8
|Coyotes
|"Poison" - Alice Cooper
|4
|10-6
|9
|Penguins
|"Knock Knock" - Mac Miller
|4
|10-6
|10
|Predators
|"Heat Wave" - Diarrhea Planet
|4
|9-5
|11
|Panthers
|"Take It To Da House" - Trick Daddy
|3
|8-4
|12
|Canucks
|"Summer of 69" - Bryan Adams
|4
|9-6
|13
|Golden Knights
|"All These Things That I've Done" - The Killers
|2
|9-7
|14
|Lightning
|"Bang Bang" - David Sanborn
|4
|8-5
|15
|Sabres
|"Give It To Me Baby" - Rick James
|6
|9-6
|16
|Canadiens
|"Everything Now" - Arcade Fire
|--
|9-5
|17
|Maple Leafs
|"Morbid Stuff" - PUP
|--
|9-6
|18
|Flames
|"Closer" - Tegan and Sara
|1
|10-7
|19
|Flyers
|"The Twist" - Chubby Checker
|2
|10-5
|20
|Jets
|"Let It Ride" - Bachman-Turner Overdrive
|--
|10-7
|21
|Stars
|"Love Struck Baby" - Stevie Ray Vaughan
|1
|8-8
|22
|Ducks
|"Hella Good" - No Doubt
|7
|9-8
|23
|Rangers
|"New York Groove" - KISS
|2
|7-6
|24
|Blackhawks
|"Surrender" - Cheap Trick
|1
|6-7
|25
|Sharks
|"Seek & Destroy" - Metallica
|4
|7-10
|26
|Devils
|"Howl" - Gaslight Anthem
|2
|5-7
|27
|Wild
|"Let's Go Crazy" - Prince
|--
|6-10
|28
|Blue Jackets
|"Ohio" - The Black Keys (From Akron... but whatever.)
|2
|6-8
|29
|Kings
|"California Love" - Tupac
|1
|5-11
|30
|Red Wings
|"Icky Thump" - The White Stripes
|1
|6-12
|31
|Senators
|"The Depression Dance" - Jim Bryson
|1
|6-10
