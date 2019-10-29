NHL Power Rankings: Top line pushes Bruins to the front, Islanders climb while Red Wings plummet

Contrary to your Instagram feed of 67 people in "Stranger Things" costumes, Halloween is still a few days away. That means time for trick or treating but, luckily for you, we're not going to make you choose.

Instead, this week's installment of NHL Power Rankings will bring you both tricks and treats as we run down where teams stand in the league picture. Perhaps your favorite team is blessing us with a wonderful treat this October, or maybe they're being devious tricksters. Or worst of all, maybe they're disguising a trick as a treat -- like a razor blade in a candy apple or an edible snuck into the candy bin. (What, you don't watch your local news?!)

At the top of the list this week you'll find the Boston Bruins, who have displaced the Colorado Avalanche at the front of the class. Boston's certainly not without its issues -- secondary scoring has been hard to come by to this point -- but they've been powered by incredible production from their top line (David Pastrnak in particular) and great goaltending. Tuukka Rask isn't typically known for great Octobers, but he's carried over his strong play from last Spring's playoff run into the beginning of this year. Maybe it will slow down at some point but it's huge for the Bruins to bank these wins, especially with Tampa and Toronto faltering out of the gate.

We'll begin with those treats, but what about the other 30 clubs? Well, put on those costumes because we've got the rest of the neighborhood to hit.