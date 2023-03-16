Welcome to the NHL Star Power Index: A weekly gauge of the players who are controlling substantial buzz around the league. When a player is included on this list it may not be a good thing -- it means that they are capturing a large amount of the hockey world's attention.

These players are in no particular order when it comes to the amount of buzz that they're creating. We'll revisit the Star Power Index every week throughout the regular season.

Clayton Keller ARI • C • #9 G 31 A 40 +/- -3 View Profile

The Arizona Coyotes may be near the bottom of the NHL standings, but forward Clayton Keller is developing into a star right before everyone's eyes. Keller, 24, currently has a six-game point streak dating back to March 5 and has recorded five points over his last two games. He's recorded multiple points in four of the six games during his recent hot streak.

Keller currently leads the Coyotes in goals (31) and assists (40) through 68 games. His goal and point totals have already set new career-highs, and he's just two assists shy of tying his career-high in that department as well.

His most impressive performance of the week came in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Minnesota Wild. In that particular contest, Keller scored a pair of goals while dishing out an assist to pace the Coyotes.

That included the 19th game-winning goal of Keller's professional career and his fourth of the 2022-23 campaign. In addition, Keller's assisted on Brett Ritchie's second period goal and that was the 200th assist of his career.

After being selected with the No. 7 pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, Keller registered 65 points (23 goals, 42 assists) in his first full NHL season in 2017-18. However, the Coyotes winger recorded 47 or fewer points in each of the next three seasons before having a 65-point campaign a season ago. The Coyotes star is currently on pace for 86 points (38 goals, 48 assists) on the season.

Mitchell Marner TOR • RW • #16 G 24 A 62 +/- +15 View Profile

Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner has gotten off to quite a hot start during the month of March. In seven games this month, Marner has tallied four goals and eight assists and has registered points in all but one of those contests. Most recently, Marner has embarked on a four-game point streak and racked up nine points during those four games.

After posting a career-high 97 points (35 goals, 62 assists) last season, Marner has a chance to set a new career benchmark over the last 15 games of the 2022-23 season. The Maple Leafs forward is on pace to register 105 points (29 goals, 76 assists) with his 76 assists also being a career-high.

Prior to Wednesday's game against the Colorado Avalanche, Marner had recorded multiple points in three consecutive games. Still, Marner had an impact early on against the defending Stanley Cup champions.

That marked the fourth consecutive game in which Marner tallied an assist. He is among the league's best when it comes to racking up assists on the season. The Maple Leafs star ranks fourth in the league with 62 assists, which is behind only Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid (73), Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov (69) and San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson (65).

Tim Stutzle OTT • LW • #18 G 34 A 39 +/- -1 View Profile

Tim Stutzle was the No. 3 pick just three years ago and is already showing his star potential for the Ottawa Senators. He's already had a career season to the tune of 73 points (34 goals, 39 assists). The Senators winger has registered three goals over his past two games, including a two-goal performance against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.

With that two-goal showing against Edmonton, Stutzle made a little bit of history as well.

Stutzle became the first Senators player aged 22 years old or younger to have seven multi-goal games in a single season. The Germany native now leads an impressive group that includes Martin Havlat (6 in 2002-03), Marian Hossa (5 in 1999-2000), Havlat (5 in 2001-02), Alexei Yashin (4 in 1994-95) and Havlat (2001-02). In addition, Stutzle also set a new franchise record for goals (68) in his first three seasons.

Stutzle really put his goal-scoring ability on full display in Tuesday's 6-3 against the Oilers.

Stutzle was overshadowed throughout the draft process as Alexis Lafreniere and Quinton Byfield went ahead of him at the top of 2020 NHL Draft. However, Stutzle has easily looked like the biggest star to be taken in the opening round of that draft as he's racked up 160 points (68 goals, 92 assists) in less than three full seasons with Ottawa.

The Carolina Hurricanes looked primed for a deep postseason run during the Stanley Cup Playoffs a season ago. Then an injury to goalie Frederik Andersen proved to be a thorn in the side for the team.

After missing over two months from November to January this season, Andersen is finally healthy and showcasing his value to the franchise. He has enjoyed a solid month of March, putting together a 3-2-0 record to go along with a 2.15 goals-against-average and .895 save percentage. The 33-year-old keeper hasn't yielded more than three goals in any of his five starts in March.

On Tuesday, Andersen stopped 21 of 24 shots in a 5-3 win over the Winnipeg Jets and made joined some very special company in the process. Andersen recorded his 259th career win and now has the sixth-most wins by an NHL goalie in their first nine seasons. The Hurricanes netminder only trails New York Rangers legend Henrik Lundqvist (309), former New Jerseys Devils star Martin Brodeur (268), Detroit Red Wings Hall of Famer Terry Sawchuk (264), Chicago Blackhawks legend Tony Esposito (262), and former Dallas Stars goaltender Marty Turco (261)

The Hurricanes are certainly going to need Andersen to continue to come up big down the stretch.