Sharks' Evander Kane sued by Las Vegas casino over alleged $500,000 gambling debt

The Cosmopolitan alleges Kane failed to pay back a half million in markers

San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane likely doesn't have too many fans in Las Vegas thanks to the Sharks-Golden Knights rivalry, but he also isn't particularly beloved by one of the city's casinos at the moment. Kane is being sued by The Cosmopolitan for a half-million-dollar gambling debt, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

In a lawsuit filed on Monday, The Cosmo claims it extended $500,000 in gambling markers to Kane during his stay at the property in April. Those markers, which help Kane access large sums of money to gamble with, came in eight different installments, each between $20,000 and $100,000. He has allegedly failed to pay back the sum and now the casino is seeking restitution plus repayment of legal fees associated with the lawsuit. 

Kane, who signed a seven-year deal worth $49 million last year, has yet to say anything publicly about the lawsuit. The casino has also declined to comment, citing company policy with pending litigation.

Interestingly enough, the lawsuit states that the casino extended the markers to Kane on April 15, or the day between Games 3 and 4 of the Sharks-Golden Knights first-round playoff series in Vegas. The Golden Knights won both of those games but would lose the series in seven games.

The NHL has declined to comment on the pending suit.

Pete Blackburn is from Boston, so there's a good chance you don't like him already. He has been a writer at CBS Sports since 2017 and usually aims to take a humorous and light-hearted approach to the often... Full Bio

