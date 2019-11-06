Sharks' Evander Kane sued by Las Vegas casino over alleged $500,000 gambling debt

San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane likely doesn't have too many fans in Las Vegas thanks to the Sharks-Golden Knights rivalry, but he also isn't particularly beloved by one of the city's casinos at the moment. Kane is being sued by The Cosmopolitan for a half-million-dollar gambling debt, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

In a lawsuit filed on Monday, The Cosmo claims it extended $500,000 in gambling markers to Kane during his stay at the property in April. Those markers, which help Kane access large sums of money to gamble with, came in eight different installments, each between $20,000 and $100,000. He has allegedly failed to pay back the sum and now the casino is seeking restitution plus repayment of legal fees associated with the lawsuit.

A Las Vegas casino is suing SJ Sharks forward Evander Kane for allegedly not paying $500K in gambling debts.

Here is the casino’s lawsuit against Kane. (He has not yet responded to the claims.) pic.twitter.com/m3r68UdqFa — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) November 6, 2019

Kane, who signed a seven-year deal worth $49 million last year, has yet to say anything publicly about the lawsuit. The casino has also declined to comment, citing company policy with pending litigation.

Interestingly enough, the lawsuit states that the casino extended the markers to Kane on April 15, or the day between Games 3 and 4 of the Sharks-Golden Knights first-round playoff series in Vegas. The Golden Knights won both of those games but would lose the series in seven games.

The NHL has declined to comment on the pending suit.