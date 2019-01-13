Snoop Dogg provided some incredible hockey commentary during a Kings-Penguins game
The legendary rapper took his talents to the play-by-play booth
The Los Angeles Kings have been one of the worst and most boring teams in the NHL this season, so there haven't been many reasons for fans outside of L.A. to tune in and watch.
Saturday night was a different story though, as legendary rapper Snoop Dogg was something of an MC for the Kings' contest against the Penguins at Staples Center. The Compton native not only dropped the puck for the ceremonial opening face-off...
...but he also headed upstairs to join the Kings' commentary team in the broadcast booth. This wasn't just one of your run-of-the-mill celebrity guest interviews in the booth, either. No, Snoop was all business once he got that headset on, and he went into full play-by-play mode.
As you'd imagine, it was hilarious and electric.
Here are some highlights:
Arguably the best clip of the night came at the end of the first period when Kings defenseman Dion Phaneuf mixed things up with some Pittsburgh players after a whistle. As the two teams came together to ramp up the animosity, Snoop's excitement level skyrocketed.
"He fired on cuz, hold on now. Get it cracking then, let's go! Snoop Dogg in the house...let me see something!"
It turns out he's also one of those fans who relentlessly yells "shoot it!" during power plays, though he's got a great way of going about it.
Snoop has been a hockey fan for quite some time and has been spotted at NHL games regularly. He was even enlisted by the league to serve as DJ for the player intros at the 2017 All-Star Game in Los Angeles. By all indications, this is his first time taking a crack at commentating the sport, but it shouldn't be his last.
Not only was he thoroughly entertaining but he also may be somewhat of a good luck charm for the Kings, who were able to take a 5-2 win against the streaking Penguins on Saturday night.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Coyotes player scores a goal with face
Presenting the most painful goal of the season
-
Best DraftKings NHL DFS lineups, Jan. 12
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career winnings, gives optimal...
-
Nash, 34, retires due to concussions
The six-time All-Star last played for the Boston Bruins in 2017-18
-
Six potential trade spots for Bobrovsky
The two-time Vezina winner is in the final year of his contract and was disciplined by the...
-
Jonah Keri Podcast: Greg Wyshynski
Jonah Keri plays an afternoon of shinny with ESPN hockey writer Greg Wyshynski
-
Caps host youth player who faced taunts
Divyne Apollon II will be in attendance for the Capitals' game on Monday