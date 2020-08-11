The Buffalo Sabres are going back to their roots with the release of their newest jerseys. The royal blue look is a long-time favorite and fans have been asking the team to return to the scheme. They listened, and gave the first look of their new threads on Tuesday.
The team wore royal blue from 1970-1996.
Tomorrow... 👀#ReturnToRoyal pic.twitter.com/zRoCl9rsdC— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) August 10, 2020
Check out the team's hype video for their fresh look:
We've gone royal. 🤩#ReturnToRoyal | @RoswellPark pic.twitter.com/ewVf2sfBbN— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) August 11, 2020
The team's website gives more insight on what went into the inspiration and design:
"Our goal throughout this process has been to create a timeless uniform system that respects team heritage and looks boldly towards the future as well. Returning to our beloved royal blue was just the start - we wanted to create something truly unique. To do that, we needed to identify key elements that harken back to what's made this franchise so special through the years. "
Old meets new. 🔥— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) August 11, 2020
Find out more about the design process of our new royal jersey: https://t.co/8NSC5AfGRe pic.twitter.com/VHhHhJslAt
One of those elements is the inner neck collar, a "way of paying homage to our hometown, touching upon the City of Buffalo's official crest." The crest is another component, as it has been slightly altered from the original.
The website concludes their jersey reveal saying, "We are proud of our roots. We are proud of our passion."
Get your royal 👊— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) August 11, 2020
Call the @SabresStore at 716-855-4140 to preorder your jersey!#ReturnToRoyal pic.twitter.com/ItchPviptb
Overall, fans, players and other teams loved this reveal and gave their reactions on social media.
Martin Biron dug up an old photo for the occasion.
New Profile Pic!! #RoyalBlue @BuffaloSabres pic.twitter.com/3p9yy25Nr2— Martin Biron (@martybiron43) August 11, 2020
He added that they look "awesome."
Looks awesome!!!!!! https://t.co/pzSdoKVFCy— Martin Biron (@martybiron43) August 11, 2020
The city's NFL team approves.
😍😍😍— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 11, 2020
The Buffalo Bison are also liking the new jerseys.
Dare we say, the new look is scary good!! Congrats @BuffaloSabres! #LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/q6DoGwCUhP— Buffalo Bisons (@BuffaloBisons) August 11, 2020
CBS Sports' own Pete Blackburn had high praise for the reveal. Summing it up with one word: "Elite."
Elite https://t.co/htGfTbBLmT— P-Word Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) August 11, 2020
Some fans are calling them "perfection."
This is as close as perfection as you can get 🥵😍 https://t.co/az5N77HQdD— ♚ Brendan Page ♚ (@BrendanDrPepper) August 11, 2020
There were of course, jokes about their play. This is Twitter, after all. Not everything can be positive.
Cool now finish top 20 in the league— JB Bickerstaff (@jb9_6) August 11, 2020
I want to make a joke about how the Sabres should focus on getting good players instead of new jerseys but man these are fire https://t.co/Mrhvn8Mt3t— Ethan Nash (@ethan_nash15) August 11, 2020
A lot of jokes.
Ok these are 🔥. Now the guys wearing them need to start winning https://t.co/7lxzY6gO0q— Steve Markham (@steve_markham) August 11, 2020