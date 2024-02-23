The Russian Olympic Committee lost its appeal for its suspension that was handed down by the International Olympic Committee.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport stated on Friday that the governing body has dismissed the Russian Olympic Committee's appeal for a suspension that was handed down in October 2023. The IOC also objected to the ROC for incorporating four sports bodies that represented the regions of eastern Ukraine.

"The CAS panel in charge of this matter dismissed the appeal and confirmed the challenged decision, finding that the IOC executive board did not breach the principles of legality, equality, predictability or proportionality," the organization said in a statement. "The CAS panel's decision is final and binding except for the parties' right to file an appeal to the Swiss Federal Tribunal within 30 days on limited grounds."

The CAS also stated that the IOC's suspension "did not breach the principles of legality, equality, predictability or proportionality." The suspension isn't finalized just yet as the ROC can still submit an appeal to the Swiss supreme court.

As a result of the suspension, the ROC wasn't able to receive funding from the IOC. However, Russians are still permitted to participate in international sports as neutral athletes, including in the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics.