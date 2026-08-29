The Polymarket app is available in Florida, and the Polymarket promo code Florida offer for eligible new users is also live. You can register for the prediction market app with the Polymarket FL promo code CBSSPORTS to claim a $20 trading bonus after making a first deposit of $10+. Polymarket US gives Floridians the ability to make trades and predictions on a variety of markets, including sports contracts involving Florida teams like the Dolphins, Jaguars, Buccaneers, Rays, Heat, and even the Gators and Seminoles. Click here to get started with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Polymarket promo code Florida offer details

Polymarket is one of the federally regulated prediction market apps available to all Florida residents of legal age.

Polymarket invite code CBSSPORTS Polymarket bonus offer Deposit $10, get $20 bonus trading credits Availability U.S. residents physically located in Florida or any state Polymarket operates in Polymarket Minimum Age 18+* Polymarket Deposit Methods Bank accounts, debit cards, Apple Pay, wire transfer Polymarket Bonus Code Last Verified August 29, 2026

The first-time qualifying deposit must be $10+ and then the bonus credit will be awarded. Bonus credits are non-withdrawable, but the profits from settled trades can be withdrawn. If a trade settles at a loss, your cash deposit is applied first to cover the loss, and any remaining bonus is still available for additional trades.

Upon expiration, the remaining trading credits will be removed from your account. Any credit supporting an open position at expiration will no longer be available for new position entry and will be removed when the position is closed, settled, or liquidated.

Polymarket's availability in Florida

Is Polymarket legal in Florida? Yes, the Polymarket US app is one of multiple licensed and regulated Florida prediction markets in the Sunshine State. Polymarket US is federally regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), so it can operate across the entire country, including in Florida.

Florida has only one statewide sports betting operator. Prediction markets, like Florida, give residents more options to trade contracts on sporting events. While other states with legal sports betting, such as New York, have been pushing back against prediction markets, Florida is currently allowing prediction markets to operate as they do in any other state.

Last updated August 29, 2026.

Which Polymarkets are available to Florida traders?

Florida users have plenty of sports trading markets to trade and make predictions on to utilize the current Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS. These include:

Games

Events

Long-term predictions such as MVP, division winners, Super Bowl champion, NCAA champion and more.

Not every market that's available on the global Polymarket platform is available on the Polymarket US app. For full terms and conditions, visit Polymarket.us.

How to trade and read pricing for Polymarket Florida users

Polymarket US prices are reflected by percentages, and you trade "Yes" or "No" contracts for your prediction. For example, if the Miami Dolphins are 65% to win against the New York Jets:

You would be buying event contracts at 65 cents per contract.

If your prediction is correct, you would be paid a profit of 35 cents per contract purchased.

That means if you purchased 100 contracts on a Dolphins win at 65 cents per contract, you would receive $100 – $35 in profit and your $65 purchase back.

You could also place predictions on the Buccaneers or Jaguars to win the Super Bowl, Florida to win the National Championship, Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence to win the MVP, or the Rays to win the World Series.

Make trades on top Florida teams, such as the Buccaneers winning the Super Bowl, with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS for a $20 bonus:



Setting up a Polymarket Florida account

It's simple and straightforward for Florida residents to sign up with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS. To create your Polymarket account and claim this offer for a $20 trading bonus, follow these steps to receive the Polymarket promo code Florida bonus:

1. Be 18+ and eligible to participate.

2. Click CLAIM BONUS anywhere on this page

3. Download the Polymarket US app and start the sign-up process.

4. Enter all required information, such as name, address, birth date, email and Social Security number.

5. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS when prompted.

6. Deposit at least $10 into your Polymarket account.

7. When your deposit clears, your account will be credited with a $20 trading bonus, which you can use on any available Polymarket Florida market.

Read the full Polymarket promo code review here.

Responsible Trading

Polymarket US does partner with licensed Futures Commission Merchants (FCMs) to provide customers access to responsible trading measures. FCMs manage daily trading limits. Those interested can contact FCMs through the Polymarket app to:

Implement credit and position limits for each customer account

Validate orders against account limits before submission and reject orders that exceed established thresholds

FAQ

Is Polymarket available in Florida?

Yes, Polymarket is operating in Florida. Polymarket is a prediction market that is federally regulated by the CFTC, making it available in Florida, and the Sunshine State also allows sports trading.

Does Polymarket require Florida residents to verify identity differently than other states?

No, the Polymarket registration process is the same for Florida as it is for every state. Polymarket uses geolocation to verify a user's location, and the platform will verify your identity during the onboarding process, including your name, address, email, address and Social Security number.

Is Polymarket's welcome bonus available to Florida residents?

Yes, the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS is available for new Polymarket Florida users. This offer gives new users a $20 trading bonus after signing up and depositing $10 or more into their account.

What happens to my Polymarket account if Florida's legal status changes?

If Florida's legal status changes for prediction markets, such as Polymarket, users will still be able to withdraw funds from their Polymarket account. You won't be able to make any more trades or deposits, though. For existing contracts, Polymarket would either cash out your trades early or give you a window to settle existing contracts.

*18+ Only. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See polymarket.us/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization. Offer subject to expiry.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited. Additional help and resources are available through the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative.