Arsenal vs. Blackpool: Live stream, watch EFL Cup online, TV channel, prediction, pick, odds
The Gunners are looking for their 12th win in their last 13 games
Arsenal's 12-game winning streak may be over following a weekend draw to Crystal Palace, but the Gunners still haven't lost a match since Aug. 18. Unai Emery's side will aim to keep its run of form going against Blackpool on Wednesday in the EFL Cup.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch Arsenal vs. Blackpool in the USA
When: Wednesday at 3:45 p.m. ET
TV: None
Stream: ESPN+
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Arsenal's form has been nothing short of world class, and it won't end against a much inferior opponent in Blackpool, who currently sit in 12th place in England's third division. Expect young guys to play for the Gunners but for some vets to be mixed in, and also expected a one-sided victory. Arsenal 4, Blackpool 0.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Chelsea vs. Derby EFL Cup preview
The Blues face the club that upset Manchester United
-
Real Madrid vs. Melila preview
It's Santiago Solari's first game in charge of Los Blancos
-
Barcelona vs. Cultura preview
Barca will be without Messi, but it shouldn't matter against a third division side
-
MLS Playoffs bracket, schedule
Here's what you need to know about the upcoming playoffs in MLS
-
City beats Tottenham at Wembley
City is back in first place after another cleansheet
-
Odds on Real Madrid's next coach
A bunch of names will be tossed into the mix