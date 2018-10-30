Arsenal vs. Blackpool: Live stream, watch EFL Cup online, TV channel, prediction, pick, odds

Arsenal's 12-game winning streak may be over following a weekend draw to Crystal Palace, but the Gunners still haven't lost a match since Aug. 18. Unai Emery's side will aim to keep its run of form going against Blackpool on Wednesday in the EFL Cup.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch Arsenal vs. Blackpool in the USA

When: Wednesday at 3:45 p.m. ET

TV: None

Stream: ESPN+

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Arsenal's form has been nothing short of world class, and it won't end against a much inferior opponent in Blackpool, who currently sit in 12th place in England's third division. Expect young guys to play for the Gunners but for some vets to be mixed in, and also expected a one-sided victory. Arsenal 4, Blackpool 0.