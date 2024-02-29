AS Monaco welcome Paris Saint-Germain to Stade Louis II in the Principality on Friday searching for a first home victory of 2024 across all competitions. Adi Hutter's men are back in UEFA Champions League qualification contention after a 3-2 win away at RC Lens last week while Luis Enrique's side remains 11 points clear at the Ligue 1 summit and 13 points ahead of Les Monegasques. The home side have been up and down all campaign and are suffering on their home turf despite their rise back into third spot at the expense of Riviera rivals OGC Nice. Monaco remain prolific in front of goal, though, and are Le Championnat's second highest scorers behind Paris. Unfortunately for the men from the principality, their defense leaks goals with their backline only two goals away from potentially being one of the worst in the French topflight.

PSG's rearguard trails both Nice and Stade Brestois 29 but still ranks as one of the top three in Ligue 1. Monaco have won their last three consecutive home games vs. PSG but the visitors are now unbeaten in 18 league games which is a best since their start to the 2018-19 campaign under Thomas Tuchel. When these two met at Parc des Princes earlier in the season, Les Parisiens ran out 5-2 winners.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Friday, Mar. 1 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Friday, Mar. 1 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Stade Louis II -- Fontvieille, Monaco

Stade Louis II -- Fontvieille, Monaco TV: beIN Sports USA | Stream : Fubo (try for free)

beIN Sports USA | : Fubo (try for free) Odds: Monaco +230; Draw +290; PSG +100

Team news

Monaco: Krepin Diatta and Vanderson are doubtful while Ismail Jakobs also has an issue as is the case with Mohamed Camara. Denis Zakaria is suspended but Folarin Balogun is back in the goals having scored for the first time in Ligue 1 since Paris away at Lens last week. The USMNT star has been taken off of penalty-taking duty after another unsuccessful spot kick but the American might feel the confidence surge again after breaking his drought.

Potential Monaco XI: Kohn; Singo, Maripan, Salisu, Ouattara; Minamino, Fofana, Diop; Golovin; Ben Yedder, Balogun.

PSG: Presnel Kimpembe and Sergio Rico are long-term absentees while Milan Skriniar is dealing with an ankle knock. Layvin Kurzawa is also not expected to feature. Kylian Mbappe has started to play less of a role of late with an ankle knock against Brest giving Luis Enrique the chance to bring him in and out of the starting XI as Paris prepare for life without the French superstar.

Potential PSG XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Pereira, Beraldo, Mendes; Vitinha, Ruiz, Kang-in; Dembele, Mbappe, Kolo Muani.

Prediction

Monaco have a good record against PSG of late but this one should go to form with the UEFA Champions League coming up next week. Expect the visitors to edge this by a goal in what is likely to be Mbappe's final visit to his formative club as a Parisien player. Pick: Monaco 1, PSG 2.