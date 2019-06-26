Brazil vs. Paraguay: Copa America 2019 prediction, pick, odds, TV channel, live stream, watch online
A ticket to the Copa America semifinals will be punched on Thursday at the Gremio Arena in Porto Alegre, Brazil
The quarterfinals of the 2019 Copa America will begin on Thursday as host Brazil takes on Paraguay in Porto Alegre. The tournament hosts went 2-1-0, recording shutouts in all three games and enough to win Group A. Paraguay squeaked through having finished third place in Group B with two points. The winner of this match will take on the winner of Argentina and Venezuela in the semifinals at the Estadio Mineirão.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Copa America: Brazil vs. Paraguay
- Date: Thursday, June 27
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Arena do Gremio -- Porto Alegre, Brazil
- TV channel: Universo and ESPN+
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Brazil -2 (-115) | Paraguay +2 (-105) | O/U: 3
Storylines
Brazil: This team is ranked No. 1 in our latest Power Rankings and has done just fine without Neymar when it comes to production. That said, the the off-night in attack against Venezuela cannot repeat itself or else it could fall in trouble. Everton of Gremio, known in Brazil as Cebolinha, has stepped up in a huge way and is making his case to be a big-time transfer to Europe this summer or in the near future. Playing in his club's home stadium on Thursday, don't be shocked if he starts or at least gets significant time.
Paraguay: Recent history is on Paraguay's side. This team beat Brazil in the 2015 and 2011 Copa Americas on penalty kicks. Let's see if its magic against the South American giants hasn't run out.
Brazil vs. Paraguay prediction
Brazil doesn't have trouble this time around, making it to the semifinals with a convincing attacking performance and another clean sheet from Alisson.
Pick: Brazil 3, Paraguay 0
-
England vs. Norway preview
A ticket to the FIFA Women's World Cup semifinals will be punched on Thursday in Le Havre,...
-
Gold Cup: USA vs. Panama preview
The U.S. only needs a draw to win the group
-
Copa America schedule, scores
The tournament kicks off this summer with host nation Brazil the favorite to win it
-
Who will win between France-USWNT?
Most of the favorites are expected to make it through, according to these predictions
-
2019 Women's World Cup picks, best bets
The Soccerbot is up 2,000 on bookmakers' closing odds and just locked in its picks
-
2019 Women's World Cup Bracket picks
The Soccerbot computer model is up 2,000 percent on its picks