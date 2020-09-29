The EFL Cup showdown between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday produced everything you could imagine. From goals to a manager chasing a player into the locker room who went on a mid-game bathroom break.

The Blues took the lead through Timo Werner, but a late goal from Tottenham's Erik Lamela forced penalty kicks at 1-1, with Spurs advancing 5-4 from the spot after Mason Mount's spot kick went wide of the goal to seal the match.

Mourinho, coaching against his former club, finally beat his former star player Frank Lampard after four meetings. But it wasn't the penalty kicks, the goals, the London derby or even the solid debut of new Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy that highlighted the night.

During the match, Tottenham defender Eric Dier walked off the pitch to use the bathroom. Not able to hold it, he left his team with a player less in defense, and then Mourinho went looking for him. Take a look:

It's going to be interesting to hear what exactly went on, why Dier couldn't wait and more. Look -- we've all been there. But props to Dier for coming back into the game and converting his penalty kick with class. Mourinho explained what happened after the match:

Dier spoke to the media after the match and said "nature was calling."

For Chelsea, it's a disappointing result but one that in the end will matter little to them with the club prioritizing the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup. But on a positive note, new signing Timo Werner finally found the back of the net for the first time in an official match as a member of Chelsea, beautifully taking his best chance of the game.

With the win, Tottenham advance to the quarterfinals of the competition. The ties will be played in late December, with the draw taking place this week.