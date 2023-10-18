Kylian Mbappe might come into Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 clash with RC Strasbourg Alsace on Saturday suffering from a domestic goal drought over one month long but his October heroics with France have sent Les Bleus to UEFA Euro 2024. The French superstar returns to club duty having led his country to qualification for Euro 2024 in Germany next summer with a pair of well-taken goals vs. the Netherlands last Friday which he added to with a penalty in the 4-1 friendly thrashing of Scotland on Tuesday.

However, the major difference with Mbappe was not necessarily the goals he scored for Didier Deschamps' side -- it was the enjoyment that he clearly has while with the France squad compared with the pressurized environment he exists in back in Paris. PSG's start to the season has been average -- not great but not disastrous either -- with some good results and one dreadful UEFA Champions League defeat away at Newcastle United as Mbappe and his Parisien teammates get used to head coach Luis Enrique and his methods.

Two points off of top spot in Ligue 1 and the French champions can realistically target overhauling leaders Monaco between now and their meeting at Parc des Princes in late November yet there is no guarantee that points will not be dropped against the likes of Strasbourg, Brest, Montpellier or Reims. The European doubleheader with a struggling Milan side even looks like a potential banana skin which could further trip up Mbappe and his PSG teammates.

Little over a month ago, suggesting that the 24-year-old was going to find goals to come by at any point this season was laughable given his fast start to the campaign after being late out of the blocks because of his standoff with the Qatar-owned club over his future. A raft of summer changes has altered the complexion massively in Paris but Mbappe has suddenly gone off the boil after an ankle knock in the 4-0 thrashing of bitter rivals Olympique de Marseille in Le Classique.

Whether that is due to a physical issue or something deeper, the former Monaco man has not been himself lately which has made his return to form for these internationals all the more enjoyable – especially his sublime second goal vs. the Netherlands lats week in Amsterdam. However, Mbappe will be back with PSG come this weekend and the contrast could be stark based on what we have just seen from him against both the Dutch and the Scottish.

Witness Les Parisiens' No. 7 and his jubilation after scoring a stunning goal in training and you wonder momentarily if it is the same guy considering the contrast between Mbappe's PSG self and his France alter ego of sorts. Of course, it is the same phenomenal soccer player, yet he is in two totally different environments with Luis Enrique's Rouge et Bleu vision still a work in progress just a couple of months since his arrival.

Mbappe's recent goal drought with PSG exhibited some bizarre and out of character moments such as his late miss away at Stade Rennais with the goal gaping, having rounded Steve Mandanda, and it is now up to him to reproduce the same form that we have just seen from him in the Euro qualifiers. It is not beyond him, but the difference in situations surrounding both squads is bigger than just the change between club and country and it will show again from Strasbourg onwards this weekend.

Luis Enrique could look to change Mbappe's role slightly or to push ahead with his vision of how the Frenchman fits into his plans but it is clear that the Spaniard and French counterpart Didier Deschamps consider and utilize him very differently. What better time for Mbappe to carry his international form over to club level then having just overtaken the legendary Michel Platini (fifth) and moved to within one goal of Antoine Griezmann (third) in Les Bleus' all-time goal rankings wirh 43.