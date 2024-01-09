Paris Saint-Germain President Nasser Al-Khelaifi has confirmed the French champions' desire to hold on to Kylian Mbappe with the France international now into the final six months of his contract with the Ligue 1 giants.

The 25-year-old's current deal at Parc des Princes ends this summer and long-term suitors Real Madrid as well as Premier League leaders Liverpool have been linked with his signature of late as speculation heats up regarding his future beyond the current season.

"Listen, I will not hide anything," said Al-Khelaifi of Mbappe. "I definitely want to Kylian to stay. That is absolutely certain. For me, Kylian is the best player in the world. For me, the best for Kylian is Paris. Today, Kylian is at the center of the project."

Mbappe has scored four goals from two games so far in 2024 and helped PSG to win the Trophee des Champions against Toulouse last week before the France captain scored a hat trick in a 9-0 beating of minnows US Revel in the Coupe de France over the weekend.

The former AS Monaco man's future has been the subject of fierce debate since he opted out of the final year of his current contract in Paris which makes him a potential free agent ahead of this summer during which he intends to compete at both UEFA Euro 2024 and the Olympic Games.

Real and Liverpool have long admired Mbappe while Saudi Arabia also tried to launch a charm offensive for him last summer only to be rebuffed when the Frenchman returned to club duty with PSG after a standoff with his employers during preseason.