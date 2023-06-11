Neymar is the latest superstar on Saudi Arabia's radar with representatives of Al-Hilal in Paris as they attempt to secure the signature of the world's most expensive footballer. With Paris Saint-Germain eager to part ways with the 31-year-old and the Saudis prepared to offer a mammoth wage packet, the ball is in the Brazilian's court as to whether he wants to call an end to his top-level career in Europe.

Al-Hilal had expected to secure the services of Lionel Messi until he decided to sign for MLS club Inter Miami earlier this month; they and their owners, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), are eager to secure an alternative marquee addition for the Riyadh club as they look to build on the rivalry between The Blue Waves and Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr. As one of the most high-profile stars in world football, Neymar would tick all the boxes for Al-Hilal.

CBS Sports understands that a senior delegation from Al-Hilal flew to the French capital on Friday, intending to test the waters around Neymar's camp and ascertain whether he is amenable to make the move to the kingdom. Personal terms would be comparable to those of Ronaldo, whose total package is believed to be around €200 million a year. Sources indicate that the Saudi giants, 18-time league champions, would be prepared to pay in the region of €45 million as a transfer fee however they are yet to open dialogue with Paris Saint-Germain over the signing.

For their part, PSG would welcome any approach for Neymar, whose contract expires in 2025. Indeed, he has been on the market since last summer but there has been precious little interest in a player who has struggled for fitness since making his €222 million move from Barcelona in 2017, playing more than 30 club games across all competitions only once. The Brazil international has previously expressed a desire to see out his deal at the Parc des Princes but CBS Sports sources indicate that he has been offered to clubs in Europe. So far there has been little indication of interest.

Neymar would be the biggest addition to what is shaping up to be a dramatic summer of investment for the Saudi Pro League. Reigning champions Al-Ittihad, one of four clubs owned by PIF as well as Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli, secured the services of Karim Benzema and have agreed a €200 million deal, two-year deal with an option for a further 12 months with N'Golo Kante. Al-Nassr are hopeful of securing the services of Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha while Manchester City stars Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez are wanted by Saudi clubs. Alexis Sanchez, Iago Aspas and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could also make the move out to the Middle East.