Euro 2020 Group B reaches its climax on Monday with qualifying spots firmly up for grabs as Denmark host Russia in Copenhagen. Kasper Hjulmand's side have lost their first two games in the competition but can still qualify with a win, particularly if Belgium do them a favor against Finland in the group's other game.

Meanwhile Russia will guarantee themselves a top three spot with a draw and even that would require Belgium to lose in shock circumstances. Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Monday, June 21 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Parken Stadium -- Copenhagen, Denmark

TV: ESPN/Univision | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: Russia +400; Draw +280; Denmark -143 (via William Hill sportsbook)

Storylines

Russia: It is the age old group stage headache for Stanislav Cherchesov and his side. Do they play for the single point that would likely be enough to take them into the knockout rounds or do they go for the win and perhaps risk more?

It is all the more complex for a Russia side who are playing away in a tournament for the first time in 10 games after hosting the World Cup, Confederations Cup and their first two group stage games. This team last won on the road in a major competition at Euro 2012 and their last passage to a knockout round on foreign soil was four years prior.

Denmark: Coming into their final group stage game with zero points to their name seems brutally unfair on Denmark, a reflection of events outside their control while they have done all that could be asked of them in two games riven by the loss of Christian Eriksen following his cardiac arrest. With and without him Hjulmand's side have performed exceptionally, they average the most shots per game and the difference between their expected goals tally and that of their opponents -- plus 2.2 -- is the fifth highest at the tournament.

"We're not done," said Hjulmand. "We had a difficult start and we're going to start over now. We're ready to get through the group and play more games. We gave our all against Belgium and we have to do the same... We have created so many chances, all the stats look like six points and we have zero."

Prediction

Eventually Denmark's performances will be reflected in their results. Why not now? Pick: Russia 0 Denmark 2