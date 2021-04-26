The Champions League semifinals are here. The penultimate round in the competition kicks off Tuesday as Real Madrid and Chelsea square off. Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City will go head-to-head in the first leg of the other semifinal on Wednesday. Both semifinal matchups will feature two legs with the winners set to meet on May 29 in Istanbul with the trophy on the line.

All Champions League matches will be streaming on Paramount+. CBS Sports Network will also broadcast the semifinals, and the May 29 final will air on CBS. You can print your bracket and pick out the winners here. And for a complete look at our experts brackets check out all their picks here.

UEFA Champions League Today will once again be hosted by Kate Abdo, along with analysts Jamie Carragher, Roberto Martinez and Micah Richards. Peter Schmeichel and Alex Scott will provide analysis in studio and on-site. CBS Sports HQ, the 24/7 streaming sports news network, will bookend CBS Sports' UEFA Champions League coverage with pre-match and post-match shows.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Here's the complete schedule, including times and streaming info, for the 2021 Champions League knockout stage:

Bracket

Click here to enlarge and print the 2021 UEFA Champions League knockout stage bracket.

Semifinals



The first legs of the semifinal round will be played on Tuesday, April 27 and Wednesday, April 28. The second legs will be played on Tuesday, May 4 and Wednesday, May 5.

Tuesday, April 27



Leg 1: Real Madrid vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+/CBS Sports Network)

Wednesday, April 28

Leg 1: PSG vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+/CBS Sports Network)

Tuesday, May 4

Leg 2: Manchester City vs. PSG, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+/CBS Sports Network)

Wednesday, May 5

Leg 2: Chelsea vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+/CBS Sports Network)

Final

The UEFA Champions League final will be played on Saturday, May 29 at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey at 3 p.m. ET. The match will air on CBS and will be streaming on Paramount+. The quarterfinal and semifinal draw on March 19 will determine the designated "home" team.

PSG/Manchester City vs. Real Madrid/Chelsea, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+/CBS)

Completed matches



Round of 16

Tuesday, Feb. 16

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Tuesday, Feb. 23

Wednesday, Feb. 24

Tuesday, March 9

Wednesday, March 10

Tuesday, March 16

Wednesday, March 17

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, April 6

Wednesday, April 7



Tuesday, April 13

Wednesday, April 14