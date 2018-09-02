USMNT roster for friendlies vs. Brazil, Mexico: Christian Pulisic out with an injury, Tim Weah and Weston McKennie in

The United States men's national team is back in action this month with two big friendlies against Brazil and Mexico on Friday, Sept. 7 and Tuesday, Sept. 11, respectively. But before the action begins, USMNT interim coach Dave Sarachan announced his 24-man squad for the games, with a few a surprises.

Below you'll find the roster released by U.S. Soccer, with caps and goals for each player:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Alex Bono (Toronto FC/CAN; 1/0), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge/BEL; 2/0), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew SC; 3/0)

DEFENDERS (9): John Brooks (Wolfsburg/GER; 33/3), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Swansea City/WAL; 4/0), Eric Lichaj (Hull City/ENG; 15/1), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Matt Miazga (Nantes/FRA; 7/1),Shaq Moore (Reus Deportiu/ESP; 2/0), Tim Parker (New York Red Bulls; 2/0), Antonee Robinson (Wigan Athletic/ENG; 2/0), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United/ENG; 52/0)

MIDFIELDERS (9): Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids; 17/1), Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls; 5/0), Paul Arriola (D.C. United; 16/2), Julian Green (Greuther Fürth/GER; 10/4), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 3/1), Weston McKennie (Schalke/GER; 4/1), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC; 3/0), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC; 6/0), Tim Weah (Paris Saint-Germain; 3/1)

FORWARDS (3): Andrija Novakovich (Fortuna Sittard/NED; 2/0), Bobby Wood (Hannover 96/GER; 39/12), Gyasi Zardes (37/6; Columbus Crew SC)

Not a huge surprise with this young squad, because that's what Sarachan had been calling up for most of this year. The average age is 23 and the roster averages averages 11 caps, with Yedlin at 52. The Newscatsle right back scored his first career Premier League goal this weekend against Manchester City.

As you'll notice, Christian Pulisic is left off the list, and that's because he's recovering from a muscle injury. That said, there is still a ton of young talent and reasons for fans to get excited. Going up against a Neymar-led Brazil will give this team another stiff test and you only help them improve and learn. This crop of players is the future of U.S. Soccer, and the more they play together the better it will be in the long run for this team. While veterans like Michael Bradley sit at home, it's a deserving chance for these young guys to make a statement.