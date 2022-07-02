untitled-design-2022-07-02t143951-686.png
Getty Images

The 2022 WNBA All-Star Game, which will be held in Chicago for the first time ever, is now just a week away. Last month, the full player pool for the game was announced, and on Saturday, it was time to determine the rosters for Team Wilson and Team Stewart with the All-Star Draft.

This year, the league returned to the captain's picks format, and former MVPs A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart were named captains by virtue of receiving the most fan votes. As a special tribute to some retiring legends, Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles were also named co-captains for the event. Bird was initially paired with Wilson, while Fowles was initially paired with Stewart, but the two made a trade to swap co-captains since Bird and Stewart are both on the Storm. . 

The coaches for the game will be Becky Hammon of the Las Vegas Aces and James Wade of the Chicago Sky. Hammon will lead Team Wilson, while Wade will helm Team Stewart. Of course, there's not much actual coaching necessary during the All-Star Game. 

Wilson had the first pick and selected Chicago Sky legend Candace Parker, while Stewart followed that up by taking Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young with the second pick. In addition to the deal involving the co-captains, there was another post-draft trade as Stewart sent Sabrina Ionescu to Wilson in exchange for Nneka Ogwumike

Here's a look at the full rosters (starters in bold):

Team Wilson

PlayerTeamPositionPick

A'ja Wilson

Las Vegas Aces

Frontcourt

Captain

Sylvia Fowles

Seattle Storm

Frontcourt

Captain

Candace Parker

Chicago Sky

Frontcourt

No. 1

Kelsey Plum

Las Vegas Aces

Backcourt

No. 3

Sabrina Ionescu

New York Liberty

Backcourt

No. 6

Rhyne Howard

Atlanta Dream

Backcourt

No. 8

Dearica Hamby

Las Vegas Aces

Frontcourt

No. 10

Courtney Vandersloot

Chicago Sky

Backcourt

No. 12

Ariel Atkins

Washington Mystics

Backcourt

No. 14

Brionna Jones

Connecticut Sun

Frontcourt

No. 16

Natasha Howard

New York Liberty

Frontcourt

No. 18

Team Stewart

PlayerTeamPositionPick

Breanna Stewart

Seattle Storm

Frontcourt

Captain

Sue Bird

Seattle Storm

Backcourt

Captain

Jackie Young

Las Vegas Aces

Backcourt

No. 2

Jonquel Jones

Connecticut Sun

Frontcourt

No. 4

Nneka Ogwumike

Los Angeles Sparks

Frontcourt

No. 5

Jewell Loyd

Seattle Storm

Backcourt

No. 7

Kahleah Copper

Chicago Sky

Backcourt

No. 9

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Phoenix Mercury

Backcourt

No. 11

Alyssa Thomas

Connecticut Sun

Frontcourt

No. 13

Arike Ogunbowale

Dallas Wings

Backcourt

No. 15

Emma Meesseman

Chicago Sky

Frontcourt

No. 17

In addition to the players that will be participating in the game, the league has named Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner an honorary All-Star. She remains detained in Russia indefinitely on alleged drug charges. Her trial began on July 1 after more than 130 days of detainment. 