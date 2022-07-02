The 2022 WNBA All-Star Game, which will be held in Chicago for the first time ever, is now just a week away. Last month, the full player pool for the game was announced, and on Saturday, it was time to determine the rosters for Team Wilson and Team Stewart with the All-Star Draft.
This year, the league returned to the captain's picks format, and former MVPs A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart were named captains by virtue of receiving the most fan votes. As a special tribute to some retiring legends, Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles were also named co-captains for the event. Bird was initially paired with Wilson, while Fowles was initially paired with Stewart, but the two made a trade to swap co-captains since Bird and Stewart are both on the Storm. .
The coaches for the game will be Becky Hammon of the Las Vegas Aces and James Wade of the Chicago Sky. Hammon will lead Team Wilson, while Wade will helm Team Stewart. Of course, there's not much actual coaching necessary during the All-Star Game.
Wilson had the first pick and selected Chicago Sky legend Candace Parker, while Stewart followed that up by taking Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young with the second pick. In addition to the deal involving the co-captains, there was another post-draft trade as Stewart sent Sabrina Ionescu to Wilson in exchange for Nneka Ogwumike
Here's a look at the full rosters (starters in bold):
Team Wilson
|Player
|Team
|Position
|Pick
A'ja Wilson
Las Vegas Aces
Frontcourt
Captain
Sylvia Fowles
Seattle Storm
Frontcourt
Captain
Candace Parker
Chicago Sky
Frontcourt
No. 1
Kelsey Plum
Las Vegas Aces
Backcourt
No. 3
Sabrina Ionescu
New York Liberty
Backcourt
No. 6
Rhyne Howard
Atlanta Dream
Backcourt
No. 8
Dearica Hamby
Las Vegas Aces
Frontcourt
No. 10
Courtney Vandersloot
Chicago Sky
Backcourt
No. 12
Ariel Atkins
Washington Mystics
Backcourt
No. 14
Brionna Jones
Connecticut Sun
Frontcourt
No. 16
Natasha Howard
New York Liberty
Frontcourt
No. 18
Team Stewart
|Player
|Team
|Position
|Pick
Breanna Stewart
Seattle Storm
Frontcourt
Captain
Sue Bird
Seattle Storm
Backcourt
Captain
Jackie Young
Las Vegas Aces
Backcourt
No. 2
Jonquel Jones
Connecticut Sun
Frontcourt
No. 4
Nneka Ogwumike
Los Angeles Sparks
Frontcourt
No. 5
Jewell Loyd
Seattle Storm
Backcourt
No. 7
Kahleah Copper
Chicago Sky
Backcourt
No. 9
Skylar Diggins-Smith
Phoenix Mercury
Backcourt
No. 11
Alyssa Thomas
Connecticut Sun
Frontcourt
No. 13
Arike Ogunbowale
Dallas Wings
Backcourt
No. 15
Emma Meesseman
Chicago Sky
Frontcourt
No. 17
In addition to the players that will be participating in the game, the league has named Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner an honorary All-Star. She remains detained in Russia indefinitely on alleged drug charges. Her trial began on July 1 after more than 130 days of detainment.