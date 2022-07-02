The 2022 WNBA All-Star Game, which will be held in Chicago for the first time ever, is now just a week away. Last month, the full player pool for the game was announced, and on Saturday, it was time to determine the rosters for Team Wilson and Team Stewart with the All-Star Draft.

This year, the league returned to the captain's picks format, and former MVPs A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart were named captains by virtue of receiving the most fan votes. As a special tribute to some retiring legends, Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles were also named co-captains for the event. Bird was initially paired with Wilson, while Fowles was initially paired with Stewart, but the two made a trade to swap co-captains since Bird and Stewart are both on the Storm. .

The coaches for the game will be Becky Hammon of the Las Vegas Aces and James Wade of the Chicago Sky. Hammon will lead Team Wilson, while Wade will helm Team Stewart. Of course, there's not much actual coaching necessary during the All-Star Game.

Wilson had the first pick and selected Chicago Sky legend Candace Parker, while Stewart followed that up by taking Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young with the second pick. In addition to the deal involving the co-captains, there was another post-draft trade as Stewart sent Sabrina Ionescu to Wilson in exchange for Nneka Ogwumike

Here's a look at the full rosters (starters in bold):

Team Wilson

Player Team Position Pick A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces Frontcourt Captain Sylvia Fowles Seattle Storm Frontcourt Captain Candace Parker Chicago Sky Frontcourt No. 1 Kelsey Plum Las Vegas Aces Backcourt No. 3 Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty Backcourt No. 6 Rhyne Howard Atlanta Dream Backcourt No. 8 Dearica Hamby Las Vegas Aces Frontcourt No. 10 Courtney Vandersloot Chicago Sky Backcourt No. 12 Ariel Atkins Washington Mystics Backcourt No. 14 Brionna Jones Connecticut Sun Frontcourt No. 16 Natasha Howard New York Liberty Frontcourt No. 18

Team Stewart

Player Team Position Pick Breanna Stewart Seattle Storm Frontcourt Captain Sue Bird Seattle Storm Backcourt Captain Jackie Young Las Vegas Aces Backcourt No. 2 Jonquel Jones Connecticut Sun Frontcourt No. 4 Nneka Ogwumike Los Angeles Sparks Frontcourt No. 5 Jewell Loyd Seattle Storm Backcourt No. 7 Kahleah Copper Chicago Sky Backcourt No. 9 Skylar Diggins-Smith Phoenix Mercury Backcourt No. 11 Alyssa Thomas Connecticut Sun Frontcourt No. 13 Arike Ogunbowale Dallas Wings Backcourt No. 15 Emma Meesseman Chicago Sky Frontcourt No. 17

In addition to the players that will be participating in the game, the league has named Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner an honorary All-Star. She remains detained in Russia indefinitely on alleged drug charges. Her trial began on July 1 after more than 130 days of detainment.