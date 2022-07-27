The Las Vegas Aces went wire-to-wire for a 93-83 win over the Chicago Sky in the 2022 WNBA Commissioner's Cup championship on Tuesday night. Aces guard Chelsea Gray was named MVP of the game after a 19-point, four-rebound, five-assists performance.

To drive interest from the players and fans, a $500,000 prize pool was up for grabs in this game. Each Aces player earned $30,000 for being on the winning team, while each Sky player received $10,000 for runner-up. Gray also got an additional $5,000 for winning MVP.

On the first possession of the game, Kelsey Plum stared down the defense and drained a 3-pointer to put the Aces in front. She hit two more over the next few minutes, as the Aces jumped out to a commanding 13-0 lead they would never relinquish. They led by 19 at the end of the first quarter and pushed the lead to 23 in the first half.

The Sky, to their credit, didn't give up, and briefly cut the deficit to single digits at multiple points in the second half. But unlike the previous matchup between these two teams, when the Sky completed a 28-point comeback, they couldn't finish the job. The Aces had a response for every run and held on for a 10-point win.

A'ja Wilson led the way for the Aces with a dominant 17-point, 17-rebound, six-block performance that seemed worthy of the MVP. Instead, the honor went to Gray. Kelsey Plum, who finished with 24 points and five assists, also had a big night for the Aces.

Candace Parker struggled to find her shot early on, but had 20 points, 14 rebounds, and four assists in a losing effort for the Sky, while Kahleah Copper and Emma Meesseman had 18 points apiece.