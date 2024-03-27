The opening weekend of the 2024 NCAA Women's Tournament is in the books, which means only 16 teams remain in pursuit of the national championship. It also means we're less than three weeks away from the 2024 WNBA Draft.

This year's event is set for April 15 in New York City, and it will take place in front of fans again for the first time since 2016. Those in attendance will get to see one of the most anticipated classes ever walk across the stage.

Iowa star Caitlin Clark, the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer, leads the way as the projected No. 1 overall pick. After that, the likes of Cameron Brink, Rickea Jackson and Kamilla Cardoso are likely to round out the lottery, while Jacy Sheldon, Aaliyah Edwards and Angel Reese will also be in the mix. Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley was considered a potential first-round pick as of our last mock draft, but she's fallen out of that range after tearing her ACL.

Ahead of the Sweet 16, here's a look at how the first round might play out with CBS Sports' latest WNBA mock draft.

1. Indiana Fever: Caitlin Clark – G Iowa

The first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament were not vintage Clark, as she shot 16-of-41 from the field and struggled with West Virginia's physical perimeter defense. She could have shot 0-of-41, though, and it would not have changed the fact that she's going to be the No. 1 overall pick. She's one of the best prospects to ever enter the league, a game-changing offensive talent with extreme range on her jumper and high-level playmaking skills.

2. Los Angeles Sparks: Cameron Brink – C, Stanford

Brink was watching on from the bench as her Cardinal teammates survived a serious scare from Iowa State in the second round of the tournament. She had fouled out in the process of dealing with Audi Crooks, highlighting one of her potential weaknesses at the next level. When she was on the floor over the weekend, though, she showed why she'll be the No. 2 overall pick by racking up 23 rebounds and 11 blocks in 47 minutes. She is a truly elite defender.

3. Chicago Sky: Rickea Jackson – F, Tennessee

Even though Tennessee was eliminated in the second round, Jackson had the best opening weekend of the tournament of any top prospect. She averaged 29.5 points and 9.5 rebounds on 63.9% shooting and displayed some impressive shot-making, particularly from the mid-range. Her fluidity and comfort handling the ball at her size is rare, and she has pro-ready size and athleticism.

4. Los Angeles Sparks: Kamilla Cardoso – C, South Carolina

Cardoso was suspended for South Carolina's first-round game as a result of her involvement in the scuffle during the SEC Championship game, and she didn't have to do much in the second round as the Gamecocks rolled to another easy win. But despite a quiet few days, Cardoso is almost certainly going to be a lottery pick. Standing 6-foot-7, she is an imposing presence in the paint, particularly on the defensive end.

*Eligible to return to school for the 2024-25 season

5. Dallas Wings: Jacy Sheldon – G, Ohio State

The first four picks seemed pretty much locked in at this point, but projecting the Wings' decision at No. 5 feels borderline impossible -- and not just because of their draft history. Aaliyah Edwards is the best player available, but will they really draft another power forward given their roster imbalance? This could be a trade spot, but if they keep the pick Ohio State guard Jacy Sheldon makes the most sense. Her perimeter defense and 3-point shooting are both needs for the Wings.

6. Washington Mystics: Aaliyah Edwards – F, UConn

If Edwards is still on the board at No. 6, that is a no-brainer for the Mystics. She averaged 16.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and two blocks on 57.1% shooting in UConn's first two wins in the NCAA Tournament, showing off her versatile and efficient offensive game in the process. Edwards may not be the most exciting player, but she is so solid on both sides of the ball and has the size and athleticism to make a smooth transition to the pro level.

7. Minnesota Lynx: Nyadiew Puoch – F, Australia

The Lynx are in a pretty good spot with a seemingly solidified top-eight, some bright young talent and no glaring needs. In that case, they could take a swing for the fences with Nyadiew Puoch. The 19-year-old Australian is likely unknown to most WNBA fans, but that may not be the case for long. She is a big, versatile forward with plenty of athleticism and potential, especially on the defensive end.

8. Chicago Sky: Angel Reese – C, LSU

Assuming the Sky take Jackson at No. 3, the logical move would be looking for a big at No. 8. The LSU star's strengths and weaknesses were on full display in the opening weekend of March Madness, as she racked up 30 rebounds, five steals and two blocks with relentless effort in the paint, but shot 7-of-24 from the field. Her offensive game needs a lot of work, but she has the work ethic and athleticism to make an impact immediately, and the charisma to be a franchise player.

*Eligible to return to school for the 2024-25 season

9. Dallas Wings: Charlisse Leger-Walker – G, Washington State

Don't be surprised if the Wings end up trading this pick, especially if they keep No. 5. They have a real roster and salary cap crunch, and adding two more rookies to the mix this season seems unlikely. If they want to make a pick here without bringing another player into training camp, they could look at Leger-Walker. The Washington State product tore her ACL in January and won't play this season, so they could draft-and-stash her like they did with Stephanie Soares last year.

*Eligible to return to school for the 2024-25 season

10. Connecticut Sun: Georgia Amoore – G, Virginia Tech

Amoore had one of her worst shooting nights of the season in Virginia Tech's heartbreaking loss in the second round of the tournament, but that doesn't discount what she did in her four years in Blacksburg. She is a dynamic playmaking guard who can really shoot it off the catch. Though she's only 5-foot-6, her skillset is exactly what the Sun need after years of being at the bottom of the league in 3-point attempts.

*Eligible to return to school for the 2024-25 season

11. New York Liberty: Charisma Osborne – G, UCLA

Osborne came up clutch for UCLA in its second-round contest against Creighton, scoring a key bucket in the final minutes to make it a two-possession game before securing a loose ball to seal the win. She can do a little bit of everything, but her tough perimeter defense would be the most valuable to New York. That was the most obvious weakness for the Liberty last season during their run to the Finals.

12. Atlanta Dream: Nika Muhl – G, UConn

The Dream have plenty of versatile players who can handle the ball and initiate offense, but offseason acquisition Jordin Canada is the only true point guard on the roster. It never hurts to have a back-up at that position, and the Dream could look to Muhl, who has been running the show for UConn for years and is the school's all-time assists leader. As she showed in the second round of the tournament before fouling out, she can really get after it defensively too, which Dream head coach Tanisha Wright will love.