The deadline for all NCAA players not participating in the Final Four to declare for the 2024 WNBA Draft has now passed, and the pool of players is set. All the festivities will take place April 15 in New York City with fans in attendance for the first time since 2016.

Naismith Player of the Year Caitlin Clark and Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Cameron Brink, the projected top-two picks, had long since declared. They were joined this week by All-Americans Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese, each of whom opted against using their extra COVID year. Some notable names did decide to stay in school, however-- including Georgia Amoore, who was widely projected to be a top-10 pick.

Ahead of this weekend's NCAA Final Four and national championship game, here's a look at how the first round could pan out with CBS Sports' mock draft 3.0.

1. Indiana Fever: Caitlin Clark – G Iowa

As expected, the Hawkeyes star was named Naismith Player of the Year for the second consecutive season, adding yet another accolade to her resume. After a slow start to the tournament, Clark was back to her best over the last two rounds. Her unique offensive talent was on full display with a 15-assist performance in the Sweet 16 and a 41-point outing in the Elite Eight to carry Iowa back to the Final Four.

2. Los Angeles Sparks: Cameron Brink – C, Stanford

Brink's season came to an end in disappointing fashion when she fouled out of Stanford's loss to NC State in the Sweet 16. It wasn't all bad news for her this week, however, as she picked up the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award. Brink's defensive strengths and weaknesses were on full display in the tournament, as she had 32 rebounds and 18 blocks in 71 minutes, but fouled out of two games.

3. Chicago Sky: Rickea Jackson – F, Tennessee

Even though Tennessee was eliminated in the second round, Jackson boosted her stock with a strong opening weekend. She averaged 29.5 points and 9.5 rebounds on 63.9% shooting and displayed some impressive shot-making, particularly from the mid-range. Her fluidity and comfort handling the ball at her size is rare, and she has pro-ready size and athleticism.

4. Los Angeles Sparks: Kamilla Cardoso – C, South Carolina

The Gamecocks are back in the Final Four for the fourth consecutive season, with Cardoso making her third straight appearance after transferring from Syracuse. She has been extremely effective in the paint all tournament long, shooting 58.5% from the field while being a deterrent at the rim on the other end. Cardoso could have used her COVID season to return to school but has now officially declared for the draft.

5. Dallas Wings: Jacy Sheldon – G, Ohio State

What do the Wings do at No. 5? That is one of the biggest questions of the first round and will determine how the rest of the night goes. Do they take Aaliyah Edwards and test the limit of how many power forwards one team can have? Or go for fit and select a defensive-minded guard with a solid outside shot like Sheldon? A trade is certainly a possibility as well.

6. Washington Mystics: Aaliyah Edwards – F, UConn

Edwards was incredible in UConn's Elite Eight win over USC, finishing with 24 points and six rebounds to get the Huskies back to the Final Four. You can quibble with the lack of range on her jumper, but there's really nothing Edwards does poorly. She's versatile, efficient, athletic and works hard. If the Mystics can get her at No. 6, that would be a huge win for them following a chaotic offseason.

7. Minnesota Lynx: Angel Reese – C, LSU

Reese's strengths and weaknesses were on full display in LSU's Elite Eight loss to Iowa. She was relentless on defense and the glass while battling through an ankle injury, but also shot 7-of-21 from the field. Her offensive deficiencies are well known, which is why she likely won't be a lottery pick, but her other qualities are too much to pass up at this point in the draft. That's especially true for a Lynx team that doesn't have any glaring needs.

8. Chicago Sky: Nyadiew Puoch – F, Australia

The Sky have arguably the worst future outlook of any team, in part because they owe the Wings a 2025 first-round pick swap, which means they'll almost certainly lose out on a lottery pick next year. That adds further incentive for them to take a swing with their second first-round pick this year. Puoch is a 19-year-old Australian with intriguing athleticism and versatility, particularly on the defensive end. She would be a long-term project, but the Sky have the time to let her develop.

9. Dallas Wings: Isobel Borlase – G, Australia

Again, there are questions about what the Wings do here with their second selection given their roster and salary cup crunch. Will they actually bring two more first-round picks to camp? If they don't trade No. 5, they certainly could look to move this pick. In the event they keep it, looking at a draft-and-stash option makes the most sense. Borlase is an option in that case. She's a big guard and coming off another productive season in the WNBL

10. Connecticut Sun: Alissa Pili – F, Utah

The Sun were ninth in the league in 3-point attempts per game last season, and the team lost three of its five players who attempted at least two per game during the winter. Connecticut desperately needs some shooting help, and one player who could fill that role is Pili. There are real questions about how she'll fare in the pros as an undersized forward, but there's no debate about her shot. She made 40.4% of her attempts from downtown, including 46.7% on open catch-and-shoot looks.

11. New York Liberty: Charisma Osborne – G, UCLA

Osborne's season and collegiate career came to an end in the Sweet 16 with UCLA's loss to LSU. Though Osborne was not at her best in the Bruins' final two games of the tournament, she is still likely a first-round pick thanks to her all-around game and defensive aptitude. The Liberty's most obvious area of weakness last season was perimeter defense, and Osborne can help in that department.

12. Atlanta Dream: Nika Muhl – G, UConn

The Dream have plenty of versatile players who can handle the ball and initiate offense, but offseason acquisition Jordin Canada is the only true point guard on the roster. It never hurts to have a back-up at that position, and the Dream could look to Muhl, who has been running the show for UConn for years and is a solid shooter. As she's shown throughout the tournament, she can really get after it defensively as well -- at least when she stays out of foul trouble.