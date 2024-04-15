The 2024 WNBA Draft is just hours away, and soon the next class of future stars will walk across the stage to officially begin their professional careers. This year's event is set for the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York City on Monday, and it will have fans in attendance for the first time since 2016.

Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark will certainly be the No. 1 overall pick to the Indiana Fever, where she'll team up with reigning Rookie of the Year Aliyah Boston to form the most exciting young duo in the league.

But the Fever won't be the only winners from this draft. The Los Angeles Sparks have the second and fourth picks, and they will be able to add two of Cameron Brink, Rickea Jackson and Kamilla Cardoso. The Chicago Sky and Dallas Wings also have multiple first-round selections, and those three teams will have a big say on how this draft goes.

Ahead of the big night, here's one final attempt to project the first round with CBS Sports' mock draft 5.0.

1. Indiana Fever: Caitlin Clark -- G Iowa

As expected, the Hawkeyes star was named Naismith Player of the Year for the second consecutive season, becoming the 10th woman to earn that honor multiple times. Iowa then announced earlier this week that the school will retire her No. 22, adding one more accolade to her historic collegiate career before she becomes the No. 1 overall pick on Monday.

2. Los Angeles Sparks: Cameron Brink -- C, Stanford

Brink is the best frontcourt prospect in this class thanks to her unique length, mobility and defensive instincts. Sparks general manager Raegan Pebley said during a recent conference call with the media that the franchise wants to add "foundational pieces" with their two lottery picks, and Brink fits the bill. If all goes to plan, she can be the next great big in Los Angeles.

3. Chicago Sky: Rickea Jackson -- F, Tennessee

The Sky moved up from No. 8 to No. 7 after after a trade with the Lynx on Sunday, so what does that have to do with their pick at No. 3? Well, it suggests that they have a specific target in mind later in the draft, and given the talent pool it is most likely a big. That, in turn, makes Jackson the more likely pick at No. 3 considering she's the best wing in the class.

4. Los Angeles Sparks: Kamilla Cardoso -- C, South Carolina

Even at the professional level, there won't be many players with the size to match the 6-foot-7 Brazilian, which will help her make the leap to the WNBA. While adding another center may not be ideal for the Sparks from a team-building perspective, Brink and Cardoso could certainly play together down the line. Plus, it's worth noting Pebley said the team is approaching their picks from a "best available" stand point.

5. Dallas Wings: Jacy Sheldon -- G, Ohio State

Wings president and CEO Greg Bibb told reporters earlier this week that at this point in the team's timeline, their "need is narrower." That lends more credence to Sheldon being the pick. The Ohio State product is an impactful defender who could give their perimeter defense a real boost and can play on or off the ball. She shot 51.4% on open catch-and-shoot 3s this season.

6. Washington Mystics: Aaliyah Edwards -- F, UConn

Edwards was terrific in the tournament, including a 17-point, eight-rebound, five-steal effort in UConn's Final Four loss to Iowa. You can quibble with the lack of range on her jumper, but there's really nothing Edwards does poorly. She's versatile, efficient, athletic and works hard. Plus, UConn products are always prepared for the WNBA. If the Mystics can get her at No. 6, that would be a huge win for them following a chaotic offseason.

7. Chicago Sky: Angel Reese -- C, LSU

The Sky gave up Sika Kone and a first-round pick swap in 2026 to move up one spot. There's a good chance they paid that price to ensure they were able to get Reese, who does not seem likely to fall past No. 7. Her offensive deficiencies are well documented but you can develop skills on that side of the ball, and the Sky's new general manager Jeff Pagliocca comes from a player development background. What you cannot teach is Reese's athleticism, motor and instincts as a rebounder and defender. She would also give a direction-less franchise some much-needed star power.

8. Minnesota Lynx: Isobel Borlase -- G, Australia

The Lynx do not have a glaring need, and the fact that they were willing to move back in this draft is a further indication that they're comfortable with their rotation heading into the season. In that case, they may take a look at Borlase, who has been an extremely productive player in Australia as a teenager. Whether she comes over this season or not, she gives the Lynx a talented guard for the future.

9. Dallas Wings: Carla Leite -- G, France

The Wings will almost certainly go the draft-and-stash route with their second pick if they keep both of them. Bibb praised Leite's "moxie" and called her an "elite penetrator" who is "really strong in terms of seeing the court" when talking to reporters this week. Was that a smoke screen? Perhaps, but the 19-year-old French guard fits what the Wings need, both in terms of skill set and timeline.

10. Connecticut Sun: Alissa Pili -- F, Utah

The Sun were ninth in the league in 3-point attempts per game last season, and they lost three of their five players who attempted at least two per game during the winter. They desperately need some shooting help, and one player who could fill that role is Pili. There are real questions about how she'll fare in the pros as an undersized forward, but there's no debate about her shot. She made 40.4% of her attempts from downtown, including 46.7% on open catch-and-shoot looks.

11. New York Liberty: Nika Muhl -- G, UConn

Perhaps no player raised their draft stock during the NCAA Tournament as much as Muhl, who was especially impressive when guarding Caitlin Clark in the Final Four. Muhl is a terrific perimeter defender, which is the Liberty's main weakness heading into this season, and can also run an offense and knock down open 3s off the catch. She would give them some much-needed backcourt depth.

12. Atlanta Dream: Nyadiew Puoch -- F, Australia

The Dream have hung their hat on the defensive end under Tanisha Wright, and Puoch, who is known as the "Block Doctor" in Australia, would fit right into that culture. She has already proven she can hang with WNBA talent while playing at home in the WNBL and is a high-level athlete who can guard multiple positions. Plus, at just 19 years old, she would be able to grow with the Dream's young core.