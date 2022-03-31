A pair of Brittney Griner's USA Basketball teammates are speaking out about the WNBA star being arrested and detained in Russia. Griner was detained in February after Russian Federal Customs Service claimed they discovered vape cartridges containing the marijuana concentrate hashish oil in her luggage.

Griner has been forced to stay in Russia since, and the charges against her have a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. On Wednesday, two of the highest profile professional women's basketball players in the world broke their silence regarding Griner's situation.

"People are saying she's 6-foot-9, she's different. It's really not about that. It could have been any of us," McCoughtry told the AP.

Stewart explained that one of the deeper issues is that Griner and other women -- including herself -- feel the need to go play professional basketball in Russia because players traditionally make more money there than in America.

"The big thing is the fact that we have to go over there. It was BG, but it could have been anybody," Stewart said. "WNBA players need to be valued in their country and they won't have to play overseas."

She added that, while Griner is detained, Stewart is making an effort to help a charity Griner supports, The Phoenix Rescue Mission. It aids people who are struggling with drug addiction and addiction.

A U.S. Embassy official was granted "consular access" to Griner earlier in March and found her to be in "good condition." According to a report from Russian state news agency TASS a Moscow court has extended her detention until at least May 19.