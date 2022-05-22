The Washington Mystics attempt to post their second three-game winning streak of the young 2022 WNBA season when they host the defending champion Chicago Sky on Sunday. Washington (5-1) began the campaign with three straight victories before enduring its lone loss of the year, a 94-86 home setback against the Dallas Wings on May 13. The Mystics have bounced back nicely, avenging the defeat with a 16-point triumph at Dallas before winning in Atlanta on Friday. Chicago (2-2) is well-rested as it hasn't played since Wednesday, when it suffered a 74-71 loss at Seattle.

Tip-off at the Entertainment & Sports Arena is set for 3 p.m. ET. Washington is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Mystics vs. Sky odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 160.5. Before making any Sky vs. Mystics picks, you need to see the WNBA predictions and betting advice from women's basketball experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai.

Barzilai is a Ph.D. from Stanford who served as Director of Basketball Analytics for the Philadelphia 76ers. Five years ago, he founded HerHoopStats.com -- a groundbreaking website that unlocks insights about the women's game. Wetzel, the site's lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks.

Now, Barzilai and Wetzel have turned their attention to the WNBA after going 590-430 overall (+127.40 units, +13.6 percent) during the 2021-22 women's college basketball season. They also hit on two of their three picks on WNBA Opening Night. Anyone who has followed them has seen huge returns.

Now, they've set their sights on Mystics vs. Sky, and just locked in their picks and WNBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see their picks. Here are several WNBA odds and betting lines for Sky vs. Mystics:

Mystics vs. Sky spread: Washington -1.5

Mystics vs. Sky over-under: 160.5 points

Mystics vs. Sky money line: Washington -125, Chicago +105

Mystics vs. Sky tickets: See tickets at StubHub

WAS: Four of the Mystics' five wins were by double digits

CHI: The Sky recorded a 14-point victory at Washington last season

Why the Mystics can cover



Elena Delle Donne, who did not play on Friday as she is being cautious after recently undergoing a pair of back surgeries, is Washington's leading scorer with an average of 18.5 points. The 32-year-old forward's return to the lineup would be welcome as Alysha Clark will sit out Sunday with a foot injury. Delle Donne has posted two 20-point performances this season and is 32 points away from 4,000 for her career.

Ariel Atkins led the Mystics in scoring for the second time this season on Friday, recording 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting. The 25-year-old guard made her 184th career steal in the contest, leaving her 18 shy of fifth place on the franchise list. Atkins is tied with Natasha Cloud for second on the team with an average of 15.5 points per contest.

Why the Sky can cover

Candace Parker is proving she still has something left in the tank as she shares the team lead in scoring with an average of 13.5 points. The 36-year-old two-time league MVP began the season with a 21-point effort against Los Angeles, the team with which she spent the first 13 years of her career, before producing 11 in each of her next three contests. Parker nearly registered her first double-double of the campaign on Wednesday as she grabbed nine rebounds against the Storm.

Also averaging 13.5 points for Chicago is Azura Stevens, who led the team with 18 at Seattle on 8-of-13 shooting. The Sky have three other players with double-digit averages - including Belgian forward Emma Meesseman, who is scoring 12.5 per game and was the team's top scorer in its 82-78 triumph at Minnesota on May 14. Dana Evans, who led Chicago in scoring in each of its first two games of 2022, is averaging 12 points while fellow guard Courtney Vandersloot is producing 11.5 per contest.

How to make Mystics vs. Sky picks

Barzilai and Wetzel have taken a close look at Sunday's Sky vs. Mystics matchup from every angle, and they are leaning under on the total and have a strong play on one side. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins the Sky vs. Mystics WNBA matchup on Sunday? And which side of the spread is a must-back? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of Mystics vs. Sky matchup to back Sunday, all from the experts who have crushed their women's college basketball picks.