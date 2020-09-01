The Chicago Sky only trailed for 44 seconds Monday night, coasting to a dominant win over the Indiana Fever, 100-77. Breaking a mini two-game losing streak with the victory, they're now 11-6 on the season, and have won five of their last seven to keep pace with the Minnesota Lynx in the race for a top-four seed.

But the main story on Monday night wasn't about the win, or the playoff race. It was about Courtney Vandersloot. The Sky's veteran point guard set a WNBA record with 18 assists in another stellar performance. Vandersloot surpassed Ticha Penicheiro's mark of 16, which had stood since 2002.

Vandersloot's previous career-high was 15 assists, which she'd actually done multiple times. She could never get past that number, however, until Monday. She got plenty of help from her teammates, who were making everything -- the Sky shot 53.4 percent -- and it certainly didn't hurt that the Fever are abysmal on the defensive end.

Nothing can take away from an accomplishment like this, however. No one's going to look back in the record books and say it doesn't count because the Fever can't guard anyone. Plus, Vandersloot threw the record-breaking assist to her wife, Allie Quigley. It doesn't get any better than that.

It was fitting as well that Vandersloot's record-breaking night pushed her season average to 9.3 assists per game. If she's able to maintain that number, she would set another WNBA record in that statistical category, breaking her own mark for the fourth straight season.

But regardless of whether she gets that record again, this will be a season to remember for Vandersloot. Averaging career highs in scoring and assists, she's pushed her way into the MVP conversation. And though she probably won't end up winning that award, she has established herself as the best point guard in the league.