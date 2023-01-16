WNBA star Maya Moore announced that she has officially retired from basketball in an interview on "Good Morning America" on Monday. The Minnesota Lynx standout had stepped away from basketball in 2019 to assist her now-husband Jonathan Irons in getting his 50-year prison sentence overturned.

After Irons was released from prison, the two were married and had their first child, Jonathan Jr., in July 2022. Prior to Monday's announcement, Moore was unsure as to whether she'd return to the court someday.

"Well, I think it's time to put a close to the pro basketball life," Moore said in the interview. "I walked away four seasons ago, but wanted to officially retire. This is such a sweet time for us and our family. The work we've done. I want to continue that in our next chapter. Be home for my community and family. ...That's what I'm moving into. Hanging it up."

Moore accomplished a great deal on the basketball court. The 33-year old won four WNBA championships as a member of the Lynx, two Olympic gold medals with Team USA, and a pair of NCAA women's tournament titles with UConn.

"On behalf of the Minnesota Lynx organization, I want to congratulate Maya on an incredible basketball career," Lynx head coach and President of Basketball Operations Cheryl Reeve said in a press release following Moore's official announcement. "We will always cherish her time in a Lynx uniform and we wish her the best as she continues to pursue this next chapter of her life."

As a result of announcing her retirement, Moore will be eligible to be enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2024 since she stopped playing four years ago.

Moore had a sensational career in which she actually left in the midst of her prime to pursue her passion of social justice. She was originally selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2011 WNBA Draft by the Lynx and earned Rookie of the Year honors the following season. Moore, a six-time All-Star, was also named WNBA MVP during the 2014 season when she averaged a league-leading 23.9 points and 8.1 rebounds.

She wrapped up her Lynx career as the franchise's all-time leader in scoring average (18.4), three-point shots made (530), and steals (449) while finishing second in points (4,984), field goals made (1,782), and blocks (176).

During her college days, Moore was part of UConn's impressive 90-game winning streak, which ended up being the longest ever until it was snapped at 111 games a few years after Moore left for the WNBA. Moore had a 150-4 career record and averaged 19.7 points during her four years at the school.