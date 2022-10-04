Former University of Texas star Tiffany Jackson died on Monday from breast cancer. She was 37. Jackson was first diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2015 and, following her diagnosis, did return to the court and play out her final season with the Los Angeles Sparks before retiring at 32.

"Tiffany had a great career and was an impact player," former Texas coach Jody Conradt told the Associated Press. "She was recognized for her all-around game and the fact that she was tremendously mobile and could play multiple positions. She was beloved by teammates, and we share in the sadness of her passing."

Jackson was one of the best college basketball players in program history at Texas. She was a three-time All-Big 12 selection and was also voted as the national freshman of the year by the United States Basketball Writers Association in 2004. Jackson finished her Longhorns career ranked in the top five in career points, rebounds and steals. She was also the only player in program history to record 1,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 300 steals and 150 blocks in their career.

Jackson was originally selected with the No. 5 pick by the New York Liberty in the 2007 WNBA Draft and played nine seasons in the league before retiring in 2017. During that time, she played for the Liberty, Sparks and Shock. Jackson's best professional season came in 2011 when she averaged 12.4 points and 8.4 rebounds as a member of the Shock.

Jackson was hired as the head coach of the women's basketball team at Wiley College in April.