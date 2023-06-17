It's hard to believe, but after this weekend we will be done with the first month of the 2023 WNBA season. First, though, is another exciting stretch of games, three of which will be broadcast on the CBS family of networks: Seattle Storm vs. Dallas Wings, Phoenix Mercury vs. New York Liberty and Atlanta Dream vs. Indiana Fever.

Here's everything you need to know about each matchup:

Seattle Storm at Dallas Wings

Date: Saturday, June 17 | Time : 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 17 | : 2 p.m. ET Location: College Park Center -- Arlington, Texas

College Park Center -- Arlington, Texas TV channel: CBS | Live stream : Paramount+

CBS | : Paramount+ Odds: Wings -8.5 and o/u 165

The new-look Wings got off to a strong start, but have lost two in a row entering Saturday's matinee. They'll be looking to get back on track against a Storm team that has, unsurprisingly, struggled to cope with the loss of Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird and sits in a tie for last place.

This game will feature an exciting backcourt battle between two of the league's top-three leading scorers. Jewell Loyd is putting up a career-high 23.8 points per game as she looks for her first scoring title, while Arike Ogunbowale is currently in third at 21.7 points per contest.

Players to watch

Wings: Arike Ogunbowale

Arike Ogunbowale Storm: Jewell Loyd

Interesting stat

Through 10 games the Wings are 5-5 and have a 100.1 offensive rating and 100.1 defensive rating for a 0.0 net rating.

Phoenix Mercury at New York Liberty

Date: Sunday, June 18 | Time : 12 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 18 | : 12 p.m. ET Location: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV channel: CBS | Live stream : Paramount+

CBS | : Paramount+ Odds: Not yet available (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Even with Brittney Griner's return, the Mercury have struggled through the first quarter of the season and sit in a tie for last place at 2-7. Their path won't get any easier as they head to Brooklyn to take on a Liberty team that's loaded with talent and will be looking to blow off some steam after a disappointing loss earlier in the week.

If that wasn't bad enough for the Mercury, they may be without both Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi, each of whom sat out of their loss to the Mystics on Friday with hip and hamstring injuries, respectively. It's unclear if either will be ready to go on Sunday.

Players to watch

Liberty: Breanna Stewart

Breanna Stewart Mercury: Sophie Cunningham

Interesting stat

The Liberty are currently leading the league in both 3-point attempts per game (26.9) and 3-point percentage (36.8). No team has led the league in both categories since the Storm in 2018.

Atlanta Dream at Indiana Fever

Date: Sunday, June 18 | Time : 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 18 | : 4 p.m. ET Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV channel: CBS Sports Network | Live stream : CBS Sports App

CBS Sports Network | : CBS Sports App Odds: Not yet available (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Two of the most exciting young teams in the league will meet in Indianapolis on Sunday afternoon in what just could be the best game of the day. The Dream have started their road trip in highly impressive fashion with wins over the Sun and Liberty, while the Fever enter on their first winning streak in over a year.

This game features the last two No. 1 overall picks: Rhyne Howard of the Dream and Aliyah Boston of the Fever. Those two have been battling each other for years, dating back to their time in the SEC, when Howard played for Kentucky and Boston for South Carolina.

Players to watch

Dream: Rhyne Howard

Fever: Aliyah Boston

Interesting stat

Aliyah Boston is averaging 15.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and shooting 66.3% from the field through her first 10 games. She's on pace to become the first rookie in WNBA history to average at least 15 points and five rebounds on 65% shooting or better.