Early on Wednesday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks decided not to take the floor for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series against the Orlando Magic. A short time later, the NBA announced that all games on Wednesday have been postponed, and will be rescheduled.

Later in the day, the WNBA followed suit. Just before tip-off of the night's first scheduled game between the Washington Mystics and Atlanta Dream, the players decided that they would not take the court, and all three games have been postponed.

Dream center Elizabeth Williams read a statement on TV:

Williams' statement in full:

After speaking with representatives from teams playing tonight, as well as our WNBPA leadership, the consensus is to not play in tonight's slate of games, and to kneel, lock arms and raise fists during the national anthem. We stand in solidarity with our brothers in the NBA, and will continue this conversation with our brothers and sisters across all leagues, and look to take collective action.

What we have seen over the last few months, and most recently with the brutal police shooting of Jacob Blake, is overwhelming. And while we hurt for Jacob and his community, we also have an opportunity to keep the focus on the issues and demand change. These moments are why it's important for our fans to stay focused, hear our voices, know our hearts and connect the dots from what we say to what we do.

We encourage everyone to go and register to vote. Now. Today. If you truly believe that Black Lives Matter, then vote. Go and complete the 2020 Census now. Don't wait. If we wait, we don't make change. It matters, your voice matters, your vote matters. Do all you can to demand your leaders stop with the empty words and do something.

This is the reason for the 2020 season. It is in our DNA. We have been saying her name, we are lifting the names of black and brown women, whose murders have been forgotten. We will continue to use our platform to speak of these injustices that are still happening, and demand action for change.

Black Lives Matter. Say Her Name. Say His Name.

Tonight, we stand. And while we have heavy hearts, we stand with strong and determined voices, and ask all our fans to vote, and engage, and make that difference.