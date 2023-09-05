In the last 20 years, there have been 20 instances of a rookie recording a game with at least 10 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Eighteen of them have come from a top-six draft pick. The other two both came last week from Minnesota Lynx forward Dorka Juhasz, a second-round pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft.

Juhasz, who went No. 16 overall, was a bit of an afterthought on draft night because the Lynx also had the No. 2 pick and added Diamond Miller. But Juhasz has slowly emerged as a key figure for this team, and one the most impactful players of this rookie class. Though not much of a scoring threat, she's efficient when she does get looks and contributes in other ways.

Despite playing limited minutes early on, she's averaging 6.1 points on 47.6% shooting, 6.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. Among rookies she's fourth in scoring, fourth in field goal percentage, second in rebounding, tied for first in assists and second in blocks. Post-All-Star break, she's up to 7.6 points on 50% shooting, 8.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Her playmaking as a big has been particularly impressive. The Lynx like to use her as a high-post hub, where she's able to use her size and instincts to run a handoff game or hit cutters.

But she's also shown some impressive flashes in transition by pushing the ball up the floor herself after grabbing a rebound and finding teammates for easy buckets.

Thanks in large part to Juhasz, the Lynx have completely turned their season around, and last week became just the second team in WNBA history to make the playoffs after starting 0-6. They aren't a contender just yet but with Juhasz emergence they suddenly have one of the more exciting young cores in the league along with Napheesa Collier and Diamond Miller.

Now, on to this week's power rankings:

1. New York Liberty (30-7) – Last week No. 1

The Liberty kept rolling right along with two more dominant performances this week against the Sun and the Sky, and have now won six games in a row. One slight cause of concern amid their hot streak is Sabrina Ionescu's status. The All-Star guard has missed the last two games with a calf injury, and while the team hasn't seemed overly concerned it is something to watch ahead of the playoffs.

2. Las Vegas Aces (32-6) – Last week No. 2

The Aces are officially back on track after they returned to Las Vegas and took care of the Mystics and Storm in comfortable fashion, thanks in large part to two more stellar performances from A'ja Wilson, who now has 16 games with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds. That's not only the most by a player this season, that's the most a player has ever had in a single season in WNBA history.

3. Connecticut Sun (25-12) – Last week No. 3

With their defeat to the Liberty on Friday, the Sun were locked into the No. 3 seed and no longer have anything to play for in the regular season. They have not been at their best lately, going just 6-5 in the last month, and it will be interesting to see how they handle this final week of the regular season. Will they try to play their way back into a rhythm? Or give the likes of Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner some extra rest and hope they're recharged for the playoffs?

4. Dallas Wings (20-17) – Last week No. 4

The Wings clinched a playoff spot and their first 20-win season since 2008 when they took down the Fever thanks to a career-high 40 points from Satou Sabally. But the celebrations were short-lived, as they immediately lost to the Fever in their rematch a few days later, highlighting the inconsistent form this team has shown in the last month. A tense postgame press conference after the defeat only raised further concerns.

5. Minnesota Lynx (19-19) – Last week No. 7

After a brief dip into the lottery last season, the Lynx are back in the playoffs. They clinched a spot with their win over the Mercury, and in the process became the second team in WNBA history to make the postseason after starting 0-6. Even better, their mini two-game winning streak has seen them climb into fifth place and they now have a good chance of avoiding one of the top-three teams in the first round.

6. Los Angeles Sparks (16-21) – Last week No. 6

The Sparks finally snapped a three-game losing streak with a crucial win over the Mystics to vault back into the eighth and final playoff spot, despite playing without Nneka Ogwumike, who was missing due to knee soreness. They'll need her back this week if they want to hold off the Sky and avoid missing the playoffs for a franchise-worst third consecutive season.

7. Washington Mystics (17-20) – Last week No. 5

It's starting to feel like the Mystics might be cursed this season. Just as they were getting fully healthy for the first time in months, and playing like they did early in the season, disaster struck again. Ariel Atkins fractured her nose, Shakira Austin went back to the injured list after taking a tough fall on her hip and Kristi Toliver suffered a non-contact knee injury that will almost certainly end her season.

8. Atlanta Dream (17-20) – Last week No. 8

The Dream finally got back to winning ways by taking care of the Mercury, but then blew another late fourth-quarter lead before losing in overtime to the Lynx. They shot 36.4% from the field in that defeat, which has been a recurring theme for this team. That was the 11th time this season that they've shot under 40% from the field in a game – fourth-most in the league – and they are 0-11 in those contests.

9. Chicago Sky (15-22) – Last week No. 9

The Sky's win over the Sparks was their biggest of the season, as it gave them the tiebreaker between the two clubs and kept their chances of making the playoffs alive. However, after a defeat to the Liberty they remain on the outside of the playoff picture looking in. They'll need a strong close to the season to avoid the ultimate disaster of missing the playoffs and not having a 2024 first-round pick.

10. Indiana Fever (12-25) – Last week No. 10

Despite splitting their two-game set with the Wings this week to improve to 4-1 in their last five games, the Fever were eliminated from the playoffs. But while they will be making a seventh consecutive lottery appearance, they have already won more games than they did in 2021 and 2022 combined and continue to show that there is a real foundation being built for the future.

11. Seattle Storm (11-26) – Last week No. 11

The Storm have nothing left to play for, but Jewell Loyd does. While she would need to go absolutely bonkers in the final three games to break Diana Taurasi's record for highest single-season scoring average ever, becoming the first player to score 900 points in a season is well within reach. Loyd enters the final week needing 48 points to reach that milestone, and should get there with ease.

12. Phoenix Mercury (9-28) – Last week No. 12

The Mercury are just running out the clock at this point. They've now lost eight games in a row, which is the second-longest losing streak in franchise history, and only one of those defeats has been by single digits. With only the Mystics and Aces left on their schedule, there's a good chance they don't win again this season.