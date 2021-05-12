WNBA star Breanna Stewart has struck a deal to become the latest signature athlete for Puma. In fact, Stewart is also getting her own signature shoe with the brand.

"Anytime you hear signature, I think that's jaw-dropping. Eye opening," Stewart told ESPN's Nick DePaula on Wednesday's episode of The Boardroom. "There haven't been many — especially on the women's side. The Air Swoopes, a while while back. So for Puma to be able to kind of put the signature element out there, respect me enough where they think that I deserve a signature shoe is super exciting."

Stewart becomes the 10th player in WNBA history to have a signature shoe model. As of right now, the Seattle Storm star is the only signature athlete with the brand. Past WNBA stars that have been signature athletes including Candace Parker, Cheryl Swoopes, and Diana Taurasi. Parker was the most recent to have her own shoe when her TS Ace Commanders were released in 2010.

NBA stars like LaMelo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, and Michael Porter Jr. have gotten their own exclusive colorways with Puma, but not a signature shoe like Stewart is getting.

The WNBA is certainly gaining in popularity and now Stewart will be Puma's largest asset due to her status as a signature athlete. Stewart has accumulated so many accolades during her four-year WNBA career, which include being a two-time WNBA Finals MVP, a two-time WNBA All-Star, and the WNBA Rookie of the Year.