Best touchdown scorer prop bets for Week 3

Two weeks of the 2024 NFL season are in the books, with a great deal of chaos around the league. Week 2 was particularly volatile, with several favorites losing and taking survivor pools down in the process. On an individual-player basis, touchdowns are on the decline around the league, but NFL betting markets are adjusting and value can be found in the market when it comes to unearthing which players will find the end zone.

For Week 3, we will take a look at five players who offer value at the current number in scoring touchdowns. As always, this is focused on the anytime touchdown market, with different prices available at different sportsbooks for first touchdown scorer and multiple touchdown scorer this week.

Javonte Williams (+220, DraftKings)

If not for the Carolina Panthers, the Denver Broncos would be receiving a lot more attention for offensive ineptitude through two weeks. Denver has only 26 points and 526 total yards in two games, falling to 0-2 as a result.

However, the sledding could be a bit easier in Week 3, particularly on the ground. The Broncos visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and, while Tampa Bay is 2-0 and playing quite well on the whole, the Bucs have been vulnerable in run defense. Opponents are averaging 4.9 yards per carry with four rushing touchdowns in two games against Tampa Bay, paving the way for Javonte Williams. Williams has been the lead ball-carrier for Denver, even amid relatively dismal per-carry results. He does have real pedigree and, if the Broncos can find some goal-to-go situations, Williams would be in line for action and high-value touches.

It isn’t as if he is priced alongside the elite running backs and, frankly, he shouldn’t be. But Williams at +220 at DraftKings is very interesting in a potentially soft matchup, and he is also helped by the potential of a receiving score.

Trey McBride (+180, FanDuel)

Sunday’s game between the Detroit Lions and the Arizona Cardinals has FanDuel’s highest projected Over/Under of the week and is the only game projected to soar over 50 total points. The matchup features two explosive offenses, two quality quarterbacks, and a bevy of interesting pass-catching options.

While there could be value on the other players in the same, Trey McBride is attractive at +180. He has not been a highly prolific touchdown creator to this point in his career, but McBride has 15 targets in two games and might be the highest-upside tight end in the league this season. Marvin Harrison Jr. silenced doubters with a couple of explosive plays in Arizona’s dominant Week 2 win, but it has been McBride arguably operating in the No. 1 role and certainly in a firm top-two role alongside Harrison for the Cardinals.

Detroit may load up to stop him, but the nice thing about McBride is that he has the talent to overcome a double team and still find paydirt.

Jonathan Taylor (-120, DraftKings)

There are some bigger favorites to score this week in the NFL, including players on hot offenses, such as Jordan Mason and Alvin Kamara. Taylor is not a part of a soaring group right now, which pushes his odds into a more reasonable range, but he remains an elite rusher. Taylor racked up 103 rushing yards on 12 carries a week ago, and he found the end zone in Week 1. In 55 career games, he has 41 touchdowns, including eight touchdowns over 12 games since the start of the 2023 season.

Quarterback Anthony Richardson is a threat to steal a rushing touchdown given his athletic brilliance, but the Colts should be leaning on Taylor against the Chicago Bears. It also helps Taylor’s cause that Chicago has been mediocre in stopping the run through two games, and the Bears also gave up seven receptions to running backs in Week 1 against Tennessee.

Jerome Ford (+130, DraftKings)

The marriage of matchup and role make Jerome Ford very enticing in the anytime touchdown market this week. The Giants have been less than spectacular on defense through two games, yielding 49 points despite Washington’s insistence on kicking seven field goals in Week 2. Opponents are averaging 4.7 yards per carry against New York, and Ford is also a threat to score in the passing game if needed. The Giants were also in the bottom five in the NFL a year ago in yielding 24 rushing touchdowns, and Cleveland is a team that is going to insist on running the football to mask its uncertain passing attack.

Grabbing the best number is paramount, but Ford is more likely than not to find the end zone and is priced at plus-money.

Drake London (+210, FanDuel)

Drake London made one of the more high-profile plays in Week 2, catching the winning touchdown to cap a wild Monday night comeback for the Atlanta Falcons in Philadelphia. Based on that alone, it seemed possible that London’s anytime touchdown value might be sapped for Week 3, but the current price of +210 is appealing.

The Falcons will face a stingy Kansas City Chiefs defense in Week 3, but Atlanta could also be playing from behind and forced to try and keep up with Patrick Mahomes and company. London is not known for his explosiveness, but he is a big body with the ability to run precise routes, as evidenced by the clincher in which he turned Darius Slay around for all to see. London is also the player most likely to score a receiving touchdown for the Falcons, and even a 35-40 percent chance to find the end zone would make this a favorable pick.