DraftKings promo: Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets instantly

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

DraftKings Sportsbook is widely considered one of the top online sportsbooks available nationwide. The sportsbook has recently updated its sign-up offer for new users. Within this article, we’ll update what exactly the sign-up promotion is and some of its details and restrictions. We’ll also tell users how it works, and how to claim it.

Explaining the DraftKings promotion

New users who create a DraftKings account can claim $200 worth of bonus bets instantly after placing their first $5 qualifying wager. Users must simply sign up and then deposit and wager at least $5 on any market. Once that wager is graded, DraftKings will add eight separate $25 bonus bets to the account, equaling a total of $200 worth of bonus bets.

This offer is a traditional bet-and-get promotion that is extremely popular in the industry. These offers are popular because they require a minimal original investment. They also give new users bonus bets, allowing them to get familiar with the betting process at DraftKings without spending too much of their own money.

Users can theoretically place a $5 bet on college football action on Saturday. If a new user bets $5 on the Clemson-NC State matchup in the early window on Saturday, they’ll have $200 worth of bonus bets to wager on the rest of the college football slate, Sunday’s NFL slate, and any other sporting event taking place over the next week.

DraftKings promo terms and conditions

This offer is only available to new customers and can only be redeemed once per user. Must be physically located in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA (select parishes), MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WY or WV. A minimum deposit of $5 is required. Bonus bets are separated into eight single-use $25 bonus bets. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire within 168 hours after being issued. Bonus bet stake is not included in the payout of any winning wagers.

How to claim the DraftKings promo

If you’ve made the decision to take advantage of this DraftKings sign-up offer, simply follow these steps to claim the offer.

Select any of our “Claim Bonus” links here on this page. Fill out all necessary personal information to help verify your identity. Create an account using your email address and a safe, secure password. Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app onto your mobile device so you can bet and track your bets from anywhere. Using any of the available funding methods, deposit at least $5 of your own money. Place your first bet on any market, ensuring you risk at least $5 in the process.

Once your first wager is graded, you will receive eight separate $25 bonus bets that can be used on any market or sport. Bonus bets expire within seven days, so make sure to use them.

What can you bet on?

With the football season in full swing, there are plenty of betting options available at DraftKings Sportsbook. As we approach the fall months, those options will only increase.

Users can bet on Week 4 of the college football season. Conference play gets underway for a lot of teams across the nation this week. Some marquee matchups include USC-Michigan, Utah-Oklahoma State and Tennessee-Oklahoma.

On Sunday, Week 3 of the NFL season continues. The week got underway on Thursday night with the New York Jets dominating the New England Patriots. This weekend, you can bet on marquee matchups such as Ravens-Cowboys, Eagles-Saints and Falcons-Chiefs.

We also enter the final week of the MLB season. While all division leaders have at least a four game lead entering the penultimate weekend, there is plenty of intrigue in the wild-card races. In the AL, the Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins are tied for the final wild-card spot. In the NL, the New York Mets and Arizona Diamondbacks are holding off the Atlanta Braves by just two games.

In addition to these options, users can bet on other sports such as soccer and the NHL preseason, which gets underway this upcoming week.

DraftKings Sportsbook at a glance

DraftKings is viewed as one of the nation’s top sportsbooks, and all data such as betting handle and revenue generated will back up this claim. What exactly makes DraftKings one of the best options for bettors? Let’s take a look at how it excels in some key areas:

User experience: DraftKings places a large investment in their technology and security. As a result, its mobile app is one of the best in the industry. It’s easy to navigate between markets, track your bets, and stay up to date on live lines and offerings.

DraftKings places a large investment in their technology and security. As a result, its mobile app is one of the best in the industry. It’s easy to navigate between markets, track your bets, and stay up to date on live lines and offerings. Selection of markets: If DraftKings is legally allowed to offer a market in a certain state, it almost certainly has lines posted for it. Not only does DraftKings have odds posted for a wide variety of sports and leagues across the globe, it also has niche markets and prop markets available for most of those sports.

If DraftKings is legally allowed to offer a market in a certain state, it almost certainly has lines posted for it. Not only does DraftKings have odds posted for a wide variety of sports and leagues across the globe, it also has niche markets and prop markets available for most of those sports. Daily promotions: The sign-up offer in this article is generous, but DraftKings also takes care of its existing users with daily promotions such as profit boosts.

The sign-up offer in this article is generous, but DraftKings also takes care of its existing users with daily promotions such as profit boosts. Banking methods: Depositing and withdrawing your money is simple with DraftKings, thanks to the number of options available to users. Withdrawing your money is seamless, with the money usually available in your account within a few days.

DraftKings does well in all necessary areas. If any issues do arise, the customer service team is there to help users enjoy their betting experience.