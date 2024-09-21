DraftKings promo for CFB Saturday: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets

New DraftKings customers can redeem a special welcome offer with a bet on college football.

As college football rolls on, new DraftKings Sportsbook customers can redeem a welcome offer in time for Saturday’s loaded slate of games. The only requirement to unlock $200 in bonus bets is a qualifying wager of $5 or more.

Below, we take a closer look at how to receive this special promotion from DraftKings.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN

/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Offer ends 10/31/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Explaining the DraftKings promo

DraftKings Sportsbook is giving new customers $200 that can be put to use this college football Saturday. Bet as little as $5, and DraftKings will instantly reward you with eight $25 bonus bets, win or lose.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable, non-transferable and expire in seven days. Any winnings will not include the initial stake.

For example, if you wager $25 in bonus bets on a prop with +100 odds, you’ll receive $25 in profit but not the original value of the bet as well.

No promo code is required. There’s a limit of one promotion bonus per person.

Bettors must be at least 21 years old, unless otherwise stated, and physically present in one of the following locations to be eligible: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, D.C., Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Wyoming or West Virginia.

How to claim the DraftKings promo

If you’re looking to bet on college football, you may want to claim this sportsbook promo. It takes only a few minutes to sign up, and $200 in bonus bets are yours with your first $5 wager. Follow these steps to redeem your offer from DraftKings:

Click “Claim Bonus”

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook. You’ll need to enter your email and choose a username and password before verifying your personal information.

Deposit $5

Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any market.

No promo code is required. Bonus bets paid in the form of eight $25 bets will arrive instantly. These must be used within seven days. Failure to do so will result in them being voided.

What can you bet on?

DraftKings offers a strong mix of betting options for sports fans, including college football. With conference play ramping up, Saturday’s slate is packed with compelling matchups throughout the country. We’ll highlight two here, but there’s plenty more from which to choose.

At 8 p.m. ET, Colorado makes its return to the Big 12 against Baylor. The Buffaloes, riding a surge of momentum from a victory over rival Colorado State, have been installed as 2-point favorites and -125 on the moneyline at DraftKings.

The Bears will try to slow down two-way standout Travis Hunter, who has surpassed 100 yards receiving in each of his first three games. He also has five touchdowns.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Baylor +105 +2 (-112) O 52 (-108) Colorado -125 -2 (-108) U 52 (-112)

At 10:30 p.m. ET, No. 13 Kansas State visits BYU. The Wildcats, 3-0 following a 31-7 rout of Arizona, have the second-best futures odds (+350) at DraftKings to win the Big 12. Sophomore Avery Johnson has been instrumental in their strong start, throwing six touchdowns compared to only one interception.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Kansas St. -245 -7 (-110) O 48 (-115) BYU +200 +7 (-110) U 48 (-105)

DraftKings at a glance

Renowned for its lucrative promotions, competitive odds and plethora of betting markets, DraftKings is one of the most widely used sportsbooks. It has plenty of offerings for both new and existing customers, including a 50% profit boost on any four-leg college football same-game parlay.

Customers in select markets also have access to popular casino-style games (poker, blackjack, roulette, slots, etc.) and daily fantasy contests.

It’s relatively easy to sign up, and as an incentive, new users can claim $200 in bonus bets after placing their first qualifying wager of $5.