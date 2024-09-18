FanDuel promo for NFL Week 3: $200 in bonus bets, NFL Sunday Ticket

New users who sign up ahead of Week 3 of the NFL season can claim the signup promotion from FanDuel Sportsbook

The NFL season is well underway with two weeks already in the books. Week 3 is set to begin on Thursday. With Week 3 comes one of your last chances to claim the new user promo from FanDuel Sportsbook. In this article, you’ll learn everything you need to know about the promo, how it works and how you can claim it.

Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets + 3 Weeks Of NFL Sunday Ticket Claim bonus 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. Bet & Get offer: first online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. NFL Sunday Ticket offer from YouTube and YouTube TV: Offer ends 9/22/24. After 3 weeks free trial, the full price of NFL Sunday Ticket will be automatically charged seasonally; cancel anytime. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Explaining the FanDuel promo

The first part of the FanDuel sign-up promotion is a simple bet-and-get. This is a common promotion in the industry. It requires an original investment of $5, as that’s the minimum deposit and wager needed to activate the promotion. Once you place your first bet, FanDuel will credit your account with $200 in bonus bets. These bonus bets can be used on any market in any sport taking place over the next week.

For example, users can bet $5 on the Thursday Night Football game between the Jets and Patriots. Once that bet is graded, win or lose, FanDuel will add $200 worth of bonus bets to their account. You can use those bonus bets to bet on the rest of the Week 3 NFL slate, the Week 4 college football slate, pennant race MLB baseball or any other sports taking place over the next seven days.

Promo terms and conditions

This promotion is only available to new users. Users must be at least 21 years of age and be present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV or WY. A minimum deposit of $5 is required. Bonus bets earned expire after seven days and must be wagered at least once before withdrawal. The bonus bet stake is not included in the payout of any wagers.

Explanation of NFL Sunday Ticket

In addition to earning bonus bets, new users who sign up for this FanDuel promotion also get access to three free weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket. Sunday Ticket is the only way for football fans to watch live out-of-market games on Sundays as they happen.

Only a few games a week are on primetime national television. In the Sunday afternoon windows, local television markets are limited to only 2 or 3 games, often including the local teams. If you root for a team outside of your market, or if you simply want to watch games other than those that are being broadcast in your market, NFL Sunday Ticket is the only way to accomplish that.

How to claim the FanDuel promo

Signing up for a FanDuel account and taking advantage of this promotion is simple. Just follow these steps:

Follow any of the links or banners on this page to get redirected to the FanDuel sign-up page. Enter all necessary personal identifying information such as your name and address. Create an account using your email address and a secure password. Download the FanDuel app so you can place and track your bets from anywhere. Fund your account with a minimum of $5 using any of the available deposit methods. Place your first wager on any market, making sure to risk at least $5 in the process.

Once your first wager is graded, FanDuel will add $200 in bonus bets to your account. Remember that bonus bets must be wagered at least once and expire in seven days.

What can you bet on?

Believe it or not, we’ve already put two weeks of the NFL season in the rearview mirror. Week 3 is a pivotal week for some teams. An 0-3 start puts teams near the brink, while a 2-1 record looks a lot better than a 1-2 record.

Thursday: Patriots at Jets

The week starts off on Thursday night in New Jersey as the New England Patriots visit the New York Jets. Both teams sit at 1-1 on the season, but the expectations are much higher for the Jets. Aaron Rodgers and company are 6.5-point home favorites.

New England Patriots New York Jets Spread +6.5 (-120) -6.5 (102) Moneyline +225 -275 Total Over 38.5 (-115) Under 38.5 (-105)

Sunday early afternoon slate

The league has 13 games scheduled for Sunday, with 7 games scheduled in the early afternoon window, 5 in the late afternoon slate and 1 on primetime on Sunday night. In the early window, we have two matchups of 2-0 teams. The Houston Texans are 2.5-point road favorites over Sam Darnold and the surprising Minnesota Vikings. Elsewhere, the Pittsburgh Steelers are short home favorites over the Los Angeles Chargers, as both teams look to improve to a surprising 3-0 start.

Houston Texans Minnesota Vikings Spread -2.5 (-115) +2.5 (-105) Moneyline -142 +120 Total Over 45.5 (-115) Under 45.5 (-105)

Sunday late afternoon slate

The late Sunday afternoon slate is highlighted by the Baltimore Ravens visiting the Dallas Cowboys. Baltimore looks to avoid an 0-3 start, while Dallas looks to bounce back from an ugly showing last weekend against the New Orleans Saints.

Baltimore Ravens Dallas Cowboys Spread -1.5 (-105) +1.5 (-115) Moneyline -118 +100 Total Over 48.5 (-110) Under 48.5 (-110)

Sunday night: Chiefs at Falcons

On Sunday night, the Kansas City Chiefs are 3.5-point road favorites against the Atlanta Falcons, who shocked the world when they came back to beat the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night in Week 2.

Kansas City Chiefs Atlanta Falcons Spread -3.5 (-110) +3.5 (-110) Moneyline -184 +154 Total Over 46.5 (-110) Under 46.5 (-110)

Monday: Jaguars at Bills

The week wraps up on Monday night with two games. Jacksonville looks to avoid an 0-3 start, but they’re scheduled to visit the 2-0 Buffalo Bills. Buffalo is a 4.5-point home favorite. Elsewhere on Monday night, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are installed as a substantial home favorite over Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders.

Jacksonville Jaguars Buffalo Bills Spread +4.5 (-105) -4.5 (-115) Moneyline +198 -240 Total Over 45.5 (-115) Under 45.5 (-105)

FanDuel Sportsbook at a glance

FanDuel is one of the most popular sportsbooks in the nation. That is confirmed by the fact that it consistently ranks near the top in terms of both betting handle and revenue generated amongst U.S. online sportsbooks.

FanDuel has enjoyed this success for a variety of reasons. First and foremost, the user experience is hard to beat. The app looks good, functions well, and reacts quickly. All of these factors are important to ensure the betting process goes smoothly. Finding a betting market or placing a live bet is all an easy experience.

If you’re looking for either quality or quantity of betting markets available, FanDuel is the right place for you. FanDuel offers a wide variety of betting markets and niche props across a long list of different sports. If they are legally permitted to offer a market, the odds are that FanDuel will deliver for their users.

Not only is the welcome promotion in this offer generous and worthy of claiming, but FanDuel also takes care of its existing users. It offers daily promotions such as bonus bets and profit boosts to help out its loyal customers.

FanDuel makes it extremely easy to deposit money with a wide variation of deposit methods available. Withdrawing is simple, with the money usually showing up in your account within a day or two.

If you do encounter any issues, the FanDuel customer service team is eager to help and take care of any problems.