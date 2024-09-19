FanDuel promo for Patriots-Jets: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets

In addition to bonus bets, FanDuel is offering new users three free weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket

The latest FanDuel promo will enable new users to the sportsbook to claim $200 in bonus bets and a complimentary three-week trial of NFL Sunday Ticket. This offer can be claimed by betting on Thursday Night Football.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets + 3 Weeks Of NFL Sunday Ticket Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. Bet & Get offer: first online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. NFL Sunday Ticket offer from YouTube and YouTube TV: Offer ends 9/22/24. After 3 weeks free trial, the full price of NFL Sunday Ticket will be automatically charged seasonally; cancel anytime. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Jerod Mayo is no stranger to the Jets-Patriots rivalry. The former All-Pro linebacker saw New York twice a year — and sometimes more — during his playing days, and that continued when he joined Bill Belichick’s staff in New England as an assistant.

Thursday, Mayo will get his first taste as head coach as the longtime AFC East foes square off in primetime (8:15 p.m. ET) from MetLife Stadium.

Ahead of kickoff, FanDuel Sportsbook has a generous two-part offer available for new customers: $200 in bonus bets and a three-week complimentary trial of NFL Sunday Ticket.

Below, we’ll break down everything bettors need to know to claim this FanDuel welcome promo.

Explaining the FanDuel promo

The NFL is here, and FanDuel is stepping up its game with one of the most unique offers on the market. With a minimum deposit of $5, new users can jump start their betting journey with a special two-part promotion: $200 in bonus bets and a three-week trial of NFL Sunday Ticket. Win or lose, you’ll get both with a $5 wager.

Bonus bets will arrive within 72 hours and expire after seven days. The bonus bets don’t need to be used as a lump sum, so you can split them up on whatever market is available. Should you win the initial bet, you’ll profit from the cash but not the original stake.

To redeem the second part of this offer, customers will need to add NFL Sunday Ticket to their YouTube or YouTube TV account, along with a valid form of payment.

Bettors must be at least 21 years old, unless otherwise stated, and physically present in one of the following locations: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, D.C., West Virginia or Wyoming.

What to know about NFL Sunday Ticket

Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just a casual viewer, NFL Sunday Ticket is the most convenient way to catch all the action. NFL Sunday Ticket enables access to every out-of-market game, and new FanDuel customers can redeem three-month complimentary access as part of this welcome promotion. There is one promotion bonus allowed per individual.

To subscribe, you will need to add NFL Sunday Ticket to your YouTube or YouTube TV account, along with a valid payment method.

After three months, NFL Sunday Ticket will automatically renew on an annual basis. Customers may opt out, but they must do so before the end of the trial period to avoid charges.

How to claim the FanDuel promo

If you’re looking to bet on the NFL, you may want to claim this generous two-part offer from FanDuel. Signing up generally takes only a few minutes. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to register and get your hands on $200 in bonus bets and a complimentary trial of NFL Sunday Ticket.

Click “Claim Bonus”

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook, verifying your personal information. You’ll be asked to enter your email and choose your username and password before creating an account.

Deposit $5

Place your first cash wager of at least $5. All sports are eligible.

No promo code is required. After filling these requirements, FanDuel will issue you $200 in bonus bets and a promotion link for three weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket. To access the latter, users will need to add NFL Sunday Ticket to their YouTube or YouTube TV account, including a valid form of payment.

What can you bet on?

FanDuel is consistently one of the top sportsbooks for NFL bettors, and once again there’s no shortage of options. Week 3 kicks off on Thursday (8:15 p.m. ET) with the New York Jets hosting the New England Patriots.

For most of the last decade, this division rivalry has been one-sided. The Patriots have won 15 of the last 16 matchups since 2016, including eight in a row at MetLife Stadium.

Can they continue that dominance? That’ll be largely up to Mayo, a former player-turned-assistant under Belichick. At 1-1, the Patriots have the same record as the Jets but head into this game as 6.5-point underdogs and +215 on the moneyline at FanDuel.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Patriots +215 +6.5 (-115) O 38.5 (-115) Jets -260 -6.5 (-105) U 38.5 (-105)

FanDuel at a glance

Featuring competitive odds, generous promotions, and a wide assortment of betting markets, FanDuel is one of the best online sportsbooks. Its latest welcome offer — bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets and a three-week trial of NFL Sunday Ticket — is just part of what FanDuel has to offer.

The sportsbook also has a bunch of perks for existing customers, such as regular odds boosts for both single bets and same-game parlays, referral bonuses and more. For example, bettors can get bet insurance on any three-leg same-game parlay for Thursday Night Football, minimum +400 odds. If your bet loses, FanDuel will issue a matching bonus bet within 72 hours.

Customers can bet on sports outside of the NFL as well, including college football and MLB. Users in select locations also have access to popular casino games (poker, roulette, blackjack, slots), horse racing and skill/puzzle games.