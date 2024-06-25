The 2024 NBA Draft will be held on June 26-27. It is the first draft since the NBA moved to a two-round draft format where the event will be held over multiple days. The Atlanta Hawks hold the No. 1 overall pick. There is more betting interest than usual, which may be due to the potential selection of Bronny James, LeBron’s son.

Top NBA Draft 2024 sportsbooks

1 1st Read Review Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets If Your Bet Wins Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New Customer only. First online real money wager only. $10 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets which expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Expires on 7/7/2024 at 11:59 PM EST. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, D.C., IA, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, IL, TN, VA, VT, WY), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), www.1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Hope is here. Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

2 2nd Read Review Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. Min. first deposit of $10. New customers only. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake. Must be physically located in NC, NJ, IN, WV, DC, CO, PA, MI, IA, AZ, LA, TN, IL, VA, MD, MS, WY, MA, KS, OH, or KY. Void where prohibited. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. Add’l terms apply – see BetMGM.com. Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), (888) 789-7777 or ccpg.org (CT), 1-800-981-0023 (PR), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 or visit GamblingHelpLineMA.org (MA). 3 3rd Read Review Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet after registration must qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000 (amount equals to lost stake). Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (80‍0) 327-5‍050 for 24/7 support (MA). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). 4 4th Read Review Bet $5 And Get $150 In Bonus Bets Instantly! Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ KY/WY). Offer available in AZ/CO/CT/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void where prohibited. 1 per new customer only. Eligibility restrictions apply. Ends 8/18/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Min. deposit of $5. Min. first bet of $5. Reward issued as 6 Bonus Bets of $25 each. Bonus Bets expire in 7 days (168 hours) after being credited, are single-use and non-withdrawable. Stake removed from payout. See terms at sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-522-4700 (NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA/MD/ME/MI/NJ/OH/OR/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY), (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY). 5 5th Read Review Bet $5 & Get $150 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ in KY). Offer available in AZ/CO/IA/IN/KY/LA (select parishes)/NC/NJ/OH/VA. Void where prohibited. New customers only. Must claim offer within 30 days following registration. Deposit $10+ and place $5+ qualifying bet. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and the Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. Bonus Bets expire after 7 days. Add’l terms and restriction apply see at bet365.com. Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL or TEXT 1-800-GAMBLER (AZ, CO, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 6 6th Read Review $200 Bet Match For 5 Straight Days Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. New customers in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VT, VA, or WV only. Not available in OH. Void where prohibited. Must opt in (by navigating to the Discover or Promos page in the App) & place $5+ cash wager with odds of – 200 or longer to get a Bonus Bet match (up to $200) each day for 5 straight days. Your 5 days begin the day you sign up. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. Add’l Terms apply, see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). 7 7th Read Review Up To $500 In Bonus Bets If Your Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. Offer available in IL, IN, LA, MD, MI, PA, or VA. Void where prohibited. New players only. Min. $10 deposit. Bonus bet equal to losses on first real-money wager (up to max. designated amount). Expires 30 days from issuance. Min. odds and other restrictions apply. Winnings exclude amount of bonus bet. Visit BetRivers.com for full T&Cs. (LA) In partnership with Bossier Casino Venture, Inc. d/b/a Margaritaville Resort Casino. Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

NBA Draft Betting on FanDuel NBA Draft Betting on DraftKings NBA Draft Betting on Caesars NBA Draft Betting on BetRivers NBA Draft Betting on BetMGM NBA Draft Betting on bet365

NBA Draft 2024 betting standout features

Sportsbook NBA Draft 2024 Betting Features FanDuel Parlay multiple NBA Draft bets BetMGM Industry-leading welcome bonuses Caesars Excellent loyalty program with Caesars Rewards DraftKings Diverse NBA Draft betting markets bet365 Numerous promotions for new and existing users Fanatics Get “FanCash” rewards for NBA Draft bets BetRivers Solid all-around sportsbook

What is the best NBA Draft 2024 betting site?

FanDuel Sportsbook is arguably the most popular and best all-around sportsbook in the sports betting industry, so it should be no surprise that the industry titan is the first choice as the best betting site for the 2024 NBA Draft.

FanDuel Sportsbook FanDuel is one of the biggest brands in the online sports betting industry after initially operating as a premier brand in daily fantasy sports. It has one of the widest varieties of betting markets for the NBA Draft and always offers good parlay options. Excellent app

Deep NBA Draft betting markets

Good variety of parlay options Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets If Your Bet Wins No code required Claim bonus 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New Customer only. First online real money wager only. $10 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets which expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Expires on 7/7/2024 at 11:59 PM EST. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, D.C., IA, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, IL, TN, VA, VT, WY), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), www.1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Hope is here. Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).



Widely regarded as having the best app in the industry, FanDuel has the most downloads and the best reviews on the Apple App Store and Google Play. It has also brought the biggest innovations to the industry; for example, FanDuel was the first to offer the now omnipresent “same game parlay.”

When it comes to the NBA Draft, FanDuel offers a great variety of betting markets, including bets on which players will be selected with each of the first 10 picks, which players will be selected in the top 10 (regardless of exact pick number) and the exact order of the top three picks. As the king of parlays, FanDuel offers parlays on multiple players to be top 10 picks.

Other NBA Draft 2024 betting sites we recommend

BetMGM Sportsbook BetMGM brands itself as the “King of Sportsbooks,” and the moniker certainly applies to its welcome bonuses, which frequently offer the highest dollar values in the industry. BetMGM’s NBA Draft betting options are on par with its competition. Most valuable welcome bonuses

Plenty of NBA Draft markets with competitive odds

Great desktop betting experience Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Promo Code CBSSPORTS Copied! Claim bonus Must be 21+. Min. first deposit of $10. New customers only. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake. Must be physically located in NC, NJ, IN, WV, DC, CO, PA, MI, IA, AZ, LA, TN, IL, VA, MD, MS, WY, MA, KS, OH, or KY. Void where prohibited. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. Add’l terms apply – see BetMGM.com. Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), (888) 789-7777 or ccpg.org (CT), 1-800-981-0023 (PR), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 or visit GamblingHelpLineMA.org (MA).

If you are brand new to sports betting or you are looking to start using a new sports betting site for the 2024 NBA Draft, then BetMGM Sportsbook is a great option to consider because of its industry-leading welcome bonuses. The “King of Sportsbooks” frequently offers welcome bonuses with as much as $1,500 in bonus bets, while most of its competitors rarely exceed $1000.

When it comes to the NBA Draft, BetMGM also stands out as a great option, especially if you are a desktop bettor. BetMGM has one of the best desktop interfaces, making for a great NBA Draft betting experience from your computer.

Caesars Sportsbook Caesars Sportsbook is a solid all-around betting site for the NBA Draft, with competitive odds, a great loyalty program with Caesars Rewards, and an easy-to-use website and mobile app. Excellent Caesars Rewards loyalty program

Competitive NBA Draft markets and odds

Solid user experience Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses Promo Code CBS1000 Copied! Claim bonus Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet after registration must qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000 (amount equals to lost stake). Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (80‍0) 327-5‍050 for 24/7 support (MA). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

As one of the most well-known brands in the casino and sports betting landscape, Caesars Sportsbook is another solid option for betting on the 2024 NBA Draft. You can expect to find many of the same NBA Draft betting markets at Caesars as you will find at most other betting sites, and their betting odds are always competitive.

In addition to their offerings for the NBA Draft, the Caesars Rewards program offers some additional perks for using Caesars as your NBA Draft betting site. You will earn rewards credits for every $10 you bet with Caesars, which can be redeemed for free bets or for other perks at any Caesars properties.

DraftKings Sportsbook DraftKings is one of the most recognizable brand names in sports betting, and for good reason. They frequently offer some of the best promotions and most competitive odds in the market. For the NBA Draft, they also offer the most diverse set of betting markets. Best variety of NBA Draft betting markets

Highly competitive odds

Great welcome bonus Bet $5 And Get $150 In Bonus Bets Instantly! No code required Claim bonus 21+ only (18+ KY/WY). Offer available in AZ/CO/CT/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void where prohibited. 1 per new customer only. Eligibility restrictions apply. Ends 8/18/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Min. deposit of $5. Min. first bet of $5. Reward issued as 6 Bonus Bets of $25 each. Bonus Bets expire in 7 days (168 hours) after being credited, are single-use and non-withdrawable. Stake removed from payout. See terms at sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-522-4700 (NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA/MD/ME/MI/NJ/OH/OR/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY), (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

One of the most reliable options in the sports betting industry, DraftKings Sportsbook is another great choice for betting on the 2024 NBA Draft. Rarely will one of its competitors offer betting markets that are not available at DraftKings, and DraftKings’ betting odds are consistently some of the most competitive in the industry.

For the 2024 NBA Draft, DraftKings was the first sportsbook to offer over/under markets on multiple players’ draft positions. While others will likely join as the NBA Draft gets closer, it’s a great example of DraftKings frequently being the first sportsbook in the industry to make certain betting markets available. DraftKings was also the first sportsbook to offer bets on which players will be selected with each of the first 10 picks, while other sportsbooks like FanDuel were still only offering markets for the top five.

Expect to see DraftKings continue to be among the first in the market to expand its NBA Draft betting options as the event draws closer.

bet365 Sportsbook bet365 is a British sportsbook that is relatively new in the U.S. after experiencing tremendous success in Europe. It is quickly becoming one of the best options for sports bettors in the U.S., including for the NBA Draft. Great variety of promos

Excellent breadth of NBA Draft betting markets

Competitive odds Bet $5 & Get $150 In Bonus Bets Promo Code CBSBET365 Copied! Claim bonus 21+ only (18+ in KY). Offer available in AZ/CO/IA/IN/KY/LA (select parishes)/NC/NJ/OH/VA. Void where prohibited. New customers only. Must claim offer within 30 days following registration. Deposit $10+ and place $5+ qualifying bet. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and the Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. Bonus Bets expire after 7 days. Add’l terms and restriction apply see at bet365.com. Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL or TEXT 1-800-GAMBLER (AZ, CO, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).

An underrated option for betting on the 2024 NBA Draft is bet365. The U.K.-based sportsbook frequently offers some of the best promotions in the industry for both new and existing users, including bonus bets, odds boosts, and early payout options. Expect to see bet365 offering some great value odds boosts on NBA Draft bets (including parlays) as the event approaches.

As of this writing, only DraftKings is offering a better selection of NBA Draft betting markets than the one that bet365 is offering. At bet365, users can bet on which player will be selected with each of the first 10 picks, as well as players who will be selected in either the top five or the top 10 (regardless of exact draft position).

Like most other sportsbooks on this list, bet365 is also offering betting options for which team will select Bronny James (son of LeBron James) and an over/under on Bronny James’ draft position.

Fanatics Sportsbook Fanatics is another newer player in the sports betting scene after the established merchandise and memorabilia brand launched its sportsbook in 2023. Their “FanCash” rewards program is one of their most unique features. Unique “FanCash” rewards program

Competitive NBA Draft betting markets and odds

Solid mobile app $200 Bet Match For 5 Straight Days No code required Claim bonus Must be 21+. New customers in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VT, VA, or WV only. Not available in OH. Void where prohibited. Must opt in (by navigating to the Discover or Promos page in the App) & place $5+ cash wager with odds of – 200 or longer to get a Bonus Bet match (up to $200) each day for 5 straight days. Your 5 days begin the day you sign up. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. Add’l Terms apply, see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Fanatics may be one of the newest brands in the online sports betting industry, but they have quickly become a sportsbook worth considering for all NBA betting, including betting on the 2024 NBA Draft.

Fanatics Sportsbook’s distinguishing feature is its unique “FanCash” rewards program, which is arguably the best rewards program of any U.S. online sportsbook. Bettors can earn 1% back on their straight bets and 3% on parlays, which also applies to any bets on the 2024 NBA Draft (they also offer 5% back on same game parlays, though that obviously is not available for the NBA Draft). Those FanCash rewards can be used for placing bets or they can be used to purchase items from the Fanatics web store.

It’s worth noting that Fanatics Sportsbook is not available through your browser, so bettors can not bet with Fanatics on a desktop. However, the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app receives very good reviews for its intuitive interface and easy navigation.

BetRivers Sportsbook BetRivers Sportsbook has a very good reputation in the sports betting industry and offers all the basics you are looking for when betting on the NBA Draft. Solid all-around sportsbook

Competitive promotions

Bet analysis tools Up To $500 In Bonus Bets If Your Bet Loses Promo Code SPORTS Copied! Claim bonus Must be 21+. Offer available in IL, IN, LA, MD, MI, PA, or VA. Void where prohibited. New players only. Min. $10 deposit. Bonus bet equal to losses on first real-money wager (up to max. designated amount). Expires 30 days from issuance. Min. odds and other restrictions apply. Winnings exclude amount of bonus bet. Visit BetRivers.com for full T&Cs. (LA) In partnership with Bossier Casino Venture, Inc. d/b/a Margaritaville Resort Casino. Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

BetRivers is a reputable brand in the sports betting industry that competes with the other online betting sites discussed above in virtually every category. BetRivers may not have quite the same name recognition as brands like FanDuel or DraftKings, but it is every bit the quality sportsbook those heavy hitters are, and it offers very similar betting markets, odds and promotions.

One distinguishing feature of BetRivers is a unique set of betting and analysis tools, including detailed statistics pages and bet recommendation engines. Those tools may not all be available for betting on the NBA Draft, but given its track record of providing differentiated betting tools for other markets, you can expect to see BetRivers providing some unique features for the NBA Draft as well.

Our favorite picks for NBA Draft 2024 betting

When choosing a sportsbook for betting on the 2024 NBA Draft, you may prioritize different factors such as who offers the best sign-up bonuses. Some bettors might just be looking for the best overall NBA Draft betting app. Here are our recommendations for these categories.

Where can you get the best sign-up bonus?

All sportsbooks generally offer a valuable welcome bonus for new users. These sign-up bonuses are usually offered in the form of bonus bets, which are bets that get credited back to a new user’s account if their first bet loses.

BetMGM is known for offering some of the most generous sign-up bonuses in the industry, frequently around $500 more in value than many of its competitors. For example, they regularly offer up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses, while most other sportsbooks max out around $1,000, and sometimes as low as $150.

It’s also worth noting that sign-up bonuses can vary by state, so you should verify what welcome bonuses are offered in your state for the various sportsbooks discussed in this guide.

Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses CBSSPORTS Copied! Claim bonus Must be 21+. Min. first deposit of $10. New customers only. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake. Must be physically located in NC, NJ, IN, WV, DC, CO, PA, MI, IA, AZ, LA, TN, IL, VA, MD, MS, WY, MA, KS, OH, or KY. Void where prohibited. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. Add’l terms apply – see BetMGM.com. Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), (888) 789-7777 or ccpg.org (CT), 1-800-981-0023 (PR), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 or visit GamblingHelpLineMA.org (MA).

What is the best NBA Draft 2024 betting app?

As mentioned above, FanDuel Sportsbook is consistently one of the best and highest-graded apps in the sports betting industry. FanDuel’s app has the highest average ratings and the most reviews by a considerable margin in both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

The main reasons for that are the intuitive design and user experience along with excellent reliability and fast loading speeds.

Sportsbook Apple App Store Rating Google Play Store Rating DraftKings 4.8 4.6 FanDuel 4.9 4.6 BetMGM 4.8 4.5 bet365 4.8 4.6 Fanatics 4.7 4.6 Caesars 4.7 4.3 BetRivers 4.4 3.8

Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets If Your Bet Wins NO Code Required Claim bonus 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New Customer only. First online real money wager only. $10 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets which expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Expires on 7/7/2024 at 11:59 PM EST. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, D.C., IA, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, IL, TN, VA, VT, WY), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), www.1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Hope is here. Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).



A guide to betting on the 2024 NBA Draft

Even the most experienced sports bettors may not be very familiar with betting on the NBA Draft, which is much different from betting on games. Let’s discuss how to choose the best NBA Draft betting site and what types of betting markets you can expect to see.

What makes a good NBA Draft 2024 betting site?

There are several factors to consider when evaluating sportsbooks for the 2024 NBA Draft. Here are the top four:

1. Competitive odds and betting markets

The most important factor when choosing your preferred sportsbook for the 2024 NBA Draft is a wide variety of betting markets and competitive betting odds. No matter what other features or promotions a sportsbook might offer, if you cannot place the bets you want to place and get a good price on those bets, then that sportsbook is not a good option for you.

For the NBA Draft, many of the betting markets will be similar across different sportsbooks, but there are some important differences. For instance, some sportsbooks (like DraftKings) might offer more robust over/under markets for a player’s draft position. Others might offer more options for betting on which player will be selected with a specific pick, or what certain teams will do with their picks. Continue reading below for a more detailed discussion of the types of available betting markets for the 2024 NBA Draft.

With the markets that are widely offered by all sportsbooks, such as which player will be drafted with the No. 1 overall pick, it’s also a good idea to shop around for the best odds for the bet you want to make. Don’t get locked into using one sportsbook; instead, use multiple sportsbooks to get the best variety of betting options and the best odds.

2. Bonuses & promotions

If the betting markets and odds are roughly the same across several sportsbooks, then the next most important factor is the bonuses and promotions that the sportsbooks are offering, as these can provide significant surplus value on top of betting odds. This is especially true for new users, including any bettors who have not signed up for all of the major sportsbooks. For example, if you are an experienced bettor who primarily uses FanDuel, DraftKings or BetMGM, then check out the promotions at some other top online sportsbooks like Caesars, bet365 or Fanatics.

3. Mobile app quality

If you are not already familiar with the various sportsbook apps, take some time to navigate through them and get a feel for the experience of each one. Nowadays most sports bettors place their wagers on their phones, especially if they want to do some live betting. Look for how easy it is to find your preferred betting markets and how the app performs when you are navigating between pages.

4. Banking options

Most sportsbooks now offer many of the same banking options for adding money to your account and withdrawing your winnings. These options typically include online banking, credit and debit cards, PayPal, and potentially a few others. If you have a certain payment method you would like to use, make sure the sportsbook accepts that method before signing up.

Understanding NBA Draft 2024 betting markets

Here are some of the most common betting markets you will find at online sportsbooks for the 2024 NBA Draft.

Specific pick selections

Most sportsbooks will offer betting markets for which players will be selected with each pick. For example, who will be selected with the No. 1 overall pick, the No. 2 overall pick, etc. How long odds are for each pick can vary from draft class to draft class; drafts with a surefire No. 1 overall pick like Victor Wembanyama in 2023 could have a -5000 favorite or even shorter at the top spot, while others could feature multiple players close to even odds, like Zaccharie Risacher (-115) and Alexandre Sarr (+110) a week before this year’s draft. As markets open for picks deeper in the draft, the favorites for those picks tend to have longer odds due to the uncertainty of what will happen with previous picks.

USATSI

It’s worth noting that betting on which player will be selected with a specific pick is based on the pick number and not the team making the pick. For example, if a team trades the No. 1 pick, and the team acquiring the pick selects the player that is expected to go No. 1 overall, then any bets on that player to be the No. 1 pick would still be winning bets.

Leading up to the draft, most sportsbooks will offer betting markets for which players will be selected with each of the first five or 10 picks. Once the draft is live, some sportsbooks may also add betting markets for each subsequent pick once the pick is around 5-10 picks away. For example, by the time the team with the No. 5 overall pick is on the clock, a few sportsbooks could start offering betting markets for picks 11-15, and so on.

Top five or top 10 picks

Another common NBA Draft betting market focuses on which players will be selected in the top five or the top 10. Some sportsbooks may also offer markets on which players will be selected before the end of the first round.

Unlike the bets on specific pick selections discussed above, the exact draft slot does not matter for these bets. If you bet on Stephon Castle to be drafted in the top five, then your bet will win if he is drafted with any of the top five picks. Before the draft, Castle was -140 to be drafted in the top five on DraftKings.

Exact order of early picks

Another NBA Draft betting market you will see leading up to the draft is on the exact order of the first several picks, usually the top three. This bet type is essentially equivalent to a parlay of three bets on specific pick selections.

Let’s say you make an exact order bet on Zaccharie Risacher to be drafted first, Alexandre Sarr second, and Reed Sheppard third (this combination had the shortest odds on FanDuel). Those players must be selected in that exact order for your bet to win. If the same three players are all top three picks, but Sheppard is selected second and Sarr goes third, then your bet would lose.

As with the specific pick bets, any trades would not impact the outcome of this betting market (except insofar as a trade may affect which players get selected with each pick). As long as the three players go in the exact order that you bet on, your bet would win.

Player draft position over/under

Similar to betting on players to be a top five or top 10 pick, another NBA Draft betting market is based on how high or low in the draft order specific players will be drafted. For example, will Matas Buzelis be drafted before or after the fifth overall pick?

USATSI

These bets are over/under style bets, where the over bet means that the player will be drafted after the pick number identified in the bet, and a bet on the under means that the player will be drafted before the pick number identified in the bet. So if a player’s over/under market is set at pick 20.5, then any bets on the under would win if that player is selected with any of the first 20 picks, since 20.5 is larger that any number between 1-20. If the player is drafted 21st or later, or if he goes undrafted, then any bets on the over would win.

Player/team exact match

All of the NBA Draft betting markets discussed above focus on the draft slot at which certain players will be picked, regardless of what team picks them. Another way to bet on the NBA Draft is by betting on a particular team to draft a specific player. In this betting market, the pick number does not impact the outcome of the bet; as long as a certain team drafts the player at any point in the draft, then a bet on that player/team match would win.

For example, leading up to the 2024 NBA Draft, one of the first betting markets that sportsbooks offered was on which team would select LeBron James’ son Bronny James. The Los Angeles Lakers were the betting favorites to select Bronny James to pair him with his dad, with odds around +150. That was a unique situation given the impact that drafting Bronny James could have on LeBron James’ 2024 free agency, but it is not uncommon to see other betting markets available for other player/team exact matches, especially in the days right before (or on the day of) the draft.

USATSI

Other niche betting markets

The NBA Draft betting markets discussed above are the most common betting markets that most sportsbooks will offer for the NBA Draft. However, some sportsbooks may also offer some other more niche betting markets. Here are some examples of other NBA Draft betting markets you might see:

Who will be the first player drafted at each position (guard, forward, center, etc.)?

How many players at each position will be drafted?

Player head-to-head: between two players, which player will be drafted first?

Will a certain team trade their pick?

How many trades will be made during the draft?

How many international players will be drafted in the first round?

How many players from a certain school (e.g. Connecticut) will be drafted in the first round?

NBA Draft 2024 betting strategies

Here are some betting tips and strategies to keep in mind when you are deciding which bets to place on the 2024 NBA Draft.

Pay attention to media reports and mock drafts… but not every mock draft

One of the best ways to gain information about the NBA Draft for betting purposes is by consuming information from reliable journalists who are speaking with sources inside the front offices of NBA teams. Leading up to the draft, many NBA Draft experts and NBA insiders will release mock drafts or publish reports based on what they’re hearing. While no reporting can ever be foolproof, this information can be extremely valuable when betting on where players will be picked or which teams will pick them.

However, it’s important to pay attention to the reliability of the reporters and so-called experts who are publishing mock drafts or reporting on what teams might do in the draft. Focus on a small group of reporters who you trust based on a track record of uncovering accurate information in the past – most NBA fans should know who these reliable insiders are.

Do not give much credence to any “analysts” who are writing about what they think teams should do. There are countless writers and websites that create mock drafts based on their personal evaluations of a player’s abilities and a team’s perceived needs. This information might be enjoyable for fans to consume, but it is not reliable information for betting on the NBA Draft.

Treat all your NBA Draft bets as a portfolio, and don’t overcommit to certain outcomes

If you are making many different bets on the NBA Draft, it’s important to consider all your bets in totality and not in a vacuum. Think of all your bets as a portfolio, where the outcome of one bet could impact the outcome of other bets.

For example, if you are betting on which players will be top 10 picks, and you bet on eight different players, you are not leaving yourself much room for error. If three players on whom you did not bet end up going in the top 10, then you are guaranteed to lose at least one of your bets, and it becomes increasingly likely that you will lose several of them. Depending on the odds, you may still be able to win more money than you lose, but your potential profits will be greatly reduced.

This also applies to betting on player draft position over/under bets. If you place several under bets for players with similar lines (say under 15.5), it will be more likely that at least one of those players will fall past pick 15. Avoid betting the same side on multiple players with similar over/under lines.

How to sign up for an NBA Draft 2024 betting site

Whether you are interested in placing your first-ever sports bet on the NBA Draft or you are just looking for a new sports betting site to use, the process for signing up for an online sportsbook is simple.

First, you will want to do some research into the current promotions that various sportsbooks are offering so you can choose the one that works best for you. It’s important to make sure you know how to claim whatever welcome bonus you are getting, as this may affect the process of signing up. Often you just need a promo code to use when you sign up, but sometimes you will need to use a specific link to access the registration page so the associated promotion will be connected to your new account.

Once you have decided which sportsbook you want to sign up for and you know how to claim the welcome bonus, here are the steps to follow.

Visit the website or download the mobile app for the sportsbook you have chosen. Click the button to sign up, which may say “Sign Up,” “Join,” “Register,” or something similar. If your welcome bonus requires using a specific link, make sure to use that link to access the registration page. Fill out a form with your personal information, such as your full name, date of birth, contact information like phone number and email address, and the last four digits of your social security number. At this step, you may need to verify your email and/or mobile number before going any further. Remember that you must be 21 years or older to participate in online sports betting. Enter your promo code, if necessary. Create a username and password, and make sure to use a secure password especially since you will be linking financial information to this account. Review and agree to the terms and conditions. Enable location services so the sportsbook can verify you are in a legal gambling state. You will not be able to place any bets without allowing the sportsbook to verify your location. Verify your identity by uploading a picture of your government-issued identification. Regulated sportsbooks must verify your age and identity before allowing you to place bets. Add a payment method and transfer funds to your account so that you can activate the sign-up bonus. Most welcome offers require you to make a real-money deposit and place a real-money wager to claim the offer. Place your first bet, which is the best part and the whole point of signing up!

FAQ