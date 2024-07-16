New York Yankees, MGM Resorts announce new partnership

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

The Bronx Bombers become the fifth MLB franchise associated with MGM.

MGM Resorts has recently announced that they are now a “proud partner of the New York Yankees.” The entertainment giant has joined forces with baseball’s most valuable team in a partnership that both sides hope to gain benefit from. With the partnership, MGM has expressed confidence in the New York betting market and MLB.

“The two organizations will collaborate to deliver exclusive VIP experiences to MGM Rewards members and baseball fans,” MGM Resorts said in a press release, “including the opportunity to watch batting practice from the warning track and throw out a ceremonial first pitch at Yankee Stadium.”

As part of the deal, MGM will see increased branding on LED signage across Yankee Stadium. There will also be signage along the first and third base lines. On local broadcasts distributed by the YES Network, the MGM logo will be featured on the back of the pitcher’s mound.

MGM strengthens commitment to New York and baseball

In 2018, MGM Resorts partnered with Major League Baseball and became the official gaming partner of MLB. In 2022, MGM entered a partnership with the MLBPA to become an “official partner of MLB players.”

BetMGM has been a key player in the New York sports betting space since sports betting was legalized in the state in January of 2022. In June, the sportsbook was the fourth most popular in terms of betting handle behind FanDuel, DraftKings and Caesars.

The Yankees are no strangers when it comes to entering brand deals with sportsbooks. The team has non-exclusive business partnerships with FanDuel, DraftKings and bet365.

MGM now has partnerships with five MLB franchises: Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers, Los Angeles Dodgers, Washington Nationals, and now the Yankees.

MGM hopes to attain NY Casino license

For the past five years, MGM Resorts has owned Empire City Casino and Yonkers Raceway. The facility is located just two miles outside of the Bronx, where the New York Yankees play their home games.

New York State is expected to give out three downstate casino licenses at some point before the end of 2025. Currently, there are as many as 11 suitors interested in acquiring the licenses. MGM and Empire City have been viewed as one of the favorites to receive a license due to the fact that the infrastructure is already in place.

Empire City Casino is currently a video lottery terminal, but a casino license would allow it to expand to table games with live dealers and become a full-fledged casino. Included in the casino proposal is a BetMGM Sportsbook and Lounge that would feature a 112-foot wraparound LED screen.

The Yankees aren’t the only New York baseball team involved in the potential casino licenses. New York Mets owner Steve Cohen has expressed interest in developing the area surrounding Citi Field by introducing a casino, but local state senator Jessica Ramos has vowed to not introduce legislation required to get the project off the ground.