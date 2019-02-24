Cincinnati holds off UConn 64-60 to keep pace in AAC race
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) Keith Williams scored 12 points and Cane Broom added 10, including a late 3-pointer that helped Cincinnati to a 64-60 road win over UConn on Sunday.
Justin Jennifer also had 10 points for the Bearcats, who have won 11 of their last 12 with the only loss during that stretch coming at No. 9 Houston, which leads Cincinnati (23-4, 12-2 American) by a game in the race for the AAC title.
Christian Vital had 14 points and Alterique Gilbert had 13 to lead UConn (13-14, 4-10).
The Bearcats took a three-point lead at the halftime when Tre Scott followed a missed Jarron Cumberland 3-pointer with a layup. The stretched that into a 16-3 run in second half, going up by 15 points and seemingly taking control of the game.
But UConn came all the way back, using a 16-0 run to turn a 50-35 deficit into a one-point lead on a pair of free throws by Vital with just over five minutes to play.
The teams went back and forth, before a 3-pointer from the top of the key by Broom at the shot-clock buzzer gave Cincinnati a 62-58 lead with 12 seconds to play.
A pair of free throws from Keith Williams with five seconds left sealed it.
The Bearcats are attempting to win back-to-back conference titles for the first time since capturing the Conference USA crown in 2001 and 2002.
BIG PICTURE
Cincinnati: The Bearcats have won seven straight over the Huskies and nine of their last 10 meetings.
UConn: Jalen Adams, UConn's leading scorer at 17 points a game, has not played since suffering a knee injury early in the Huskies loss at Temple on Feb. 6. The Huskies are 0-5 since his injury.
UP NEXT
Cincinnati: The Bearcats travel to Dallas to face SMU on Wednesday.
UConn: The Huskies travel to Kansas to take on Wichita State on Thursday.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|30.1
|Min. Per Game
|30.1
|14.0
|Pts. Per Game
|14.0
|2.5
|Ast. Per Game
|2.5
|6.0
|Reb. Per Game
|6.0
|41.2
|Field Goal %
|45.4
|42.8
|Three Point %
|41.2
|78.3
|Free Throw %
|78.8
|Defensive rebound by Cincinnati
|0.0
|Alterique Gilbert missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|+ 1
|Keith Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|4.0
|+ 1
|Keith Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|4.0
|Personal foul on Sidney Wilson
|4.0
|+ 2
|Alterique Gilbert made driving layup
|6.0
|+ 3
|Cane Broome made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keith Williams
|14.0
|Offensive rebound by Keith Williams
|14.0
|Jarron Cumberland missed jump shot
|16.0
|+ 2
|Tarin Smith made driving layup
|42.0
|Defensive rebound by Tarin Smith
|47.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|64
|60
|Field Goals
|22-53 (41.5%)
|22-57 (38.6%)
|3-Pointers
|5-16 (31.3%)
|3-17 (17.6%)
|Free Throws
|15-16 (93.8%)
|13-21 (61.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|41
|30
|Offensive
|14
|11
|Defensive
|24
|12
|Team
|3
|7
|Assists
|11
|7
|Steals
|5
|5
|Blocks
|5
|5
|Turnovers
|16
|10
|Fouls
|23
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Cincinnati 23-4
|73.5 PPG
|38.4 RPG
|14.2 APG
|Connecticut 13-14
|76.0 PPG
|40.8 RPG
|13.1 APG
|Key Players
|
2
|K. Williams G
|11.0 PPG
|3.1 RPG
|0.9 APG
|47.5 FG%
|
1
|C. Vital G
|14.0 PPG
|6.0 RPG
|2.5 APG
|45.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Williams G
|12 PTS
|6 REB
|3 AST
|C. Vital G
|14 PTS
|7 REB
|1 AST
|
|41.5
|FG%
|38.6
|
|
|31.3
|3PT FG%
|17.6
|
|
|93.8
|FT%
|61.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Williams
|12
|6
|3
|4/9
|0/2
|4/4
|4
|26
|0
|2
|3
|2
|4
|J. Jenifer
|10
|1
|1
|4/8
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|26
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|J. Cumberland
|8
|5
|4
|3/9
|0/4
|2/2
|2
|35
|2
|0
|3
|2
|3
|T. Scott
|5
|8
|0
|2/7
|0/1
|1/2
|4
|29
|1
|1
|3
|4
|4
|N. Brooks
|4
|5
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|2/2
|5
|11
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Williams
|12
|6
|3
|4/9
|0/2
|4/4
|4
|26
|0
|2
|3
|2
|4
|J. Jenifer
|10
|1
|1
|4/8
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|26
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|J. Cumberland
|8
|5
|4
|3/9
|0/4
|2/2
|2
|35
|2
|0
|3
|2
|3
|T. Scott
|5
|8
|0
|2/7
|0/1
|1/2
|4
|29
|1
|1
|3
|4
|4
|N. Brooks
|4
|5
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|2/2
|5
|11
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Broome
|10
|4
|2
|3/6
|2/2
|2/2
|0
|21
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|M. Diarra
|6
|6
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|14
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|L. Johnson
|4
|0
|0
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Moore
|3
|1
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|15
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|E. Nsoseme
|2
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|R. Fredericks
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Koz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Hardnett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Gillam Toyambi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|64
|38
|11
|22/53
|5/16
|15/16
|23
|201
|5
|5
|16
|14
|24
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Cobb
|9
|5
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|1/5
|2
|23
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|T. Smith
|8
|3
|1
|4/9
|0/1
|0/1
|3
|34
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|J. Carlton
|8
|5
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|4/6
|3
|22
|0
|4
|2
|2
|3
|T. Polley
|6
|0
|0
|2/4
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|32
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Adams
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Cobb
|9
|5
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|1/5
|2
|23
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|T. Smith
|8
|3
|1
|4/9
|0/1
|0/1
|3
|34
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|J. Carlton
|8
|5
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|4/6
|3
|22
|0
|4
|2
|2
|3
|T. Polley
|6
|0
|0
|2/4
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|32
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Adams
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Vital
|14
|7
|1
|4/10
|1/3
|5/5
|1
|27
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|A. Gilbert
|13
|2
|5
|5/18
|0/6
|3/4
|2
|33
|2
|0
|4
|2
|0
|S. Wilson
|2
|1
|0
|1/6
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|20
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|J. Adams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Yakwe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Diarra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Aiyegbusi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Whaley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Brocke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|60
|23
|7
|22/57
|3/17
|13/21
|14
|200
|5
|5
|10
|11
|12
-
ETNST
NCGRN59
60
2nd 0.0 ESP+
-
MANH
FAIR40
58
2nd 6:49 ESP+
-
10MICHST
7MICH45
51
2nd 15:22 CBS
-
LOYCHI
SILL40
38
2nd 14:40 ESPU
-
MILW
ILLCHI31
40
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
SMU
UCF48
95
Final
-
HOLY
LEHIGH73
71
Final
-
AMER
ARMY77
66
Final
-
CAN
IONA80
87
Final
-
WISGB
IUPUI68
79
Final
-
17NOVA
XAVIER54
66
Final
-
CINCY
UCONN64
60
Final
-
MARIST
SIENA55
67
Final
-
QUINN
MNMTH68
56
Final
-
LAFAY
BUCK76
118
Final
-
NIAGARA
STPETE60
78
Final
-
DRAKE
ILLST60
67
Final
-
CAL
ARIZST0
0150.5 O/U
-16.5
6:00pm PACN
-
WAKE
NCST0
0151 O/U
-15
6:00pm ESPU
-
MINN
RUT0
0134.5 O/U
-1.5
6:30pm BTN
-
STNFRD
ARIZ0
0139.5 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm ESP2