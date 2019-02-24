HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) Keith Williams scored 12 points and Cane Broom added 10, including a late 3-pointer that helped Cincinnati to a 64-60 road win over UConn on Sunday.

Justin Jennifer also had 10 points for the Bearcats, who have won 11 of their last 12 with the only loss during that stretch coming at No. 9 Houston, which leads Cincinnati (23-4, 12-2 American) by a game in the race for the AAC title.

Christian Vital had 14 points and Alterique Gilbert had 13 to lead UConn (13-14, 4-10).

The Bearcats took a three-point lead at the halftime when Tre Scott followed a missed Jarron Cumberland 3-pointer with a layup. The stretched that into a 16-3 run in second half, going up by 15 points and seemingly taking control of the game.

But UConn came all the way back, using a 16-0 run to turn a 50-35 deficit into a one-point lead on a pair of free throws by Vital with just over five minutes to play.

The teams went back and forth, before a 3-pointer from the top of the key by Broom at the shot-clock buzzer gave Cincinnati a 62-58 lead with 12 seconds to play.

A pair of free throws from Keith Williams with five seconds left sealed it.

The Bearcats are attempting to win back-to-back conference titles for the first time since capturing the Conference USA crown in 2001 and 2002.

BIG PICTURE

Cincinnati: The Bearcats have won seven straight over the Huskies and nine of their last 10 meetings.

UConn: Jalen Adams, UConn's leading scorer at 17 points a game, has not played since suffering a knee injury early in the Huskies loss at Temple on Feb. 6. The Huskies are 0-5 since his injury.

UP NEXT

Cincinnati: The Bearcats travel to Dallas to face SMU on Wednesday.

UConn: The Huskies travel to Kansas to take on Wichita State on Thursday.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.