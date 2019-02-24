CINCY
Cincinnati
Bearcats
23-4
away team logo
64
TF 13
FINAL
End
2nd
ESPN
Sun Feb. 24
2:00pm
BONUS
60
TF 7
home team logo
UCONN
Connecticut
Huskies
13-14
ML: -266
UCONN +5.5, O/U 131
ML: +220
CINCY
UCONN

No Text

Cincinnati holds off UConn 64-60 to keep pace in AAC race

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 24, 2019

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) Keith Williams scored 12 points and Cane Broom added 10, including a late 3-pointer that helped Cincinnati to a 64-60 road win over UConn on Sunday.

Justin Jennifer also had 10 points for the Bearcats, who have won 11 of their last 12 with the only loss during that stretch coming at No. 9 Houston, which leads Cincinnati (23-4, 12-2 American) by a game in the race for the AAC title.

Christian Vital had 14 points and Alterique Gilbert had 13 to lead UConn (13-14, 4-10).

The Bearcats took a three-point lead at the halftime when Tre Scott followed a missed Jarron Cumberland 3-pointer with a layup. The stretched that into a 16-3 run in second half, going up by 15 points and seemingly taking control of the game.

But UConn came all the way back, using a 16-0 run to turn a 50-35 deficit into a one-point lead on a pair of free throws by Vital with just over five minutes to play.

The teams went back and forth, before a 3-pointer from the top of the key by Broom at the shot-clock buzzer gave Cincinnati a 62-58 lead with 12 seconds to play.

A pair of free throws from Keith Williams with five seconds left sealed it.

The Bearcats are attempting to win back-to-back conference titles for the first time since capturing the Conference USA crown in 2001 and 2002.

BIG PICTURE

Cincinnati: The Bearcats have won seven straight over the Huskies and nine of their last 10 meetings.

UConn: Jalen Adams, UConn's leading scorer at 17 points a game, has not played since suffering a knee injury early in the Huskies loss at Temple on Feb. 6. The Huskies are 0-5 since his injury.

UP NEXT

Cincinnati: The Bearcats travel to Dallas to face SMU on Wednesday.

UConn: The Huskies travel to Kansas to take on Wichita State on Thursday.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Cumberland
34 G
C. Vital
1 G
30.1 Min. Per Game 30.1
14.0 Pts. Per Game 14.0
2.5 Ast. Per Game 2.5
6.0 Reb. Per Game 6.0
41.2 Field Goal % 45.4
42.8 Three Point % 41.2
78.3 Free Throw % 78.8
  Defensive rebound by Cincinnati 0.0
  Alterique Gilbert missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
+ 1 Keith Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 4.0
+ 1 Keith Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 4.0
  Personal foul on Sidney Wilson 4.0
+ 2 Alterique Gilbert made driving layup 6.0
+ 3 Cane Broome made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keith Williams 14.0
  Offensive rebound by Keith Williams 14.0
  Jarron Cumberland missed jump shot 16.0
+ 2 Tarin Smith made driving layup 42.0
  Defensive rebound by Tarin Smith 47.0
Team Stats
Points 64 60
Field Goals 22-53 (41.5%) 22-57 (38.6%)
3-Pointers 5-16 (31.3%) 3-17 (17.6%)
Free Throws 15-16 (93.8%) 13-21 (61.9%)
Total Rebounds 41 30
Offensive 14 11
Defensive 24 12
Team 3 7
Assists 11 7
Steals 5 5
Blocks 5 5
Turnovers 16 10
Fouls 23 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
K. Williams G
12 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
1
C. Vital G
14 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Cincinnati 23-4 323264
home team logo Connecticut 13-14 293160
XL Center Hartford, CT
Team Stats
away team logo Cincinnati 23-4 73.5 PPG 38.4 RPG 14.2 APG
home team logo Connecticut 13-14 76.0 PPG 40.8 RPG 13.1 APG
Key Players
2
K. Williams G 11.0 PPG 3.1 RPG 0.9 APG 47.5 FG%
1
C. Vital G 14.0 PPG 6.0 RPG 2.5 APG 45.6 FG%
Top Scorers
2
K. Williams G 12 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
1
C. Vital G 14 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
41.5 FG% 38.6
31.3 3PT FG% 17.6
93.8 FT% 61.9
Cincinnati
Starters
K. Williams
J. Jenifer
J. Cumberland
T. Scott
N. Brooks
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Williams 12 6 3 4/9 0/2 4/4 4 26 0 2 3 2 4
J. Jenifer 10 1 1 4/8 2/3 0/0 1 26 1 0 2 0 1
J. Cumberland 8 5 4 3/9 0/4 2/2 2 35 2 0 3 2 3
T. Scott 5 8 0 2/7 0/1 1/2 4 29 1 1 3 4 4
N. Brooks 4 5 0 1/3 0/0 2/2 5 11 1 0 0 2 3
Bench
C. Broome
M. Diarra
L. Johnson
T. Moore
E. Nsoseme
R. Fredericks
J. Koz
S. Martin
L. Hardnett
P. Gillam Toyambi
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Broome 10 4 2 3/6 2/2 2/2 0 21 0 0 2 1 3
M. Diarra 6 6 1 2/5 0/0 2/2 2 14 0 1 2 2 4
L. Johnson 4 0 0 2/3 0/1 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0
T. Moore 3 1 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 2 15 0 0 0 1 0
E. Nsoseme 2 1 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 2 8 0 1 1 0 1
R. Fredericks 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 0 1
J. Koz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Hardnett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Gillam Toyambi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 38 11 22/53 5/16 15/16 23 201 5 5 16 14 24
Connecticut
Starters
E. Cobb
T. Smith
J. Carlton
T. Polley
B. Adams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Cobb 9 5 0 4/5 0/0 1/5 2 23 0 0 0 3 2
T. Smith 8 3 1 4/9 0/1 0/1 3 34 2 1 0 1 2
J. Carlton 8 5 0 2/4 0/0 4/6 3 22 0 4 2 2 3
T. Polley 6 0 0 2/4 2/4 0/0 0 32 0 0 0 0 0
B. Adams 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 0
Bench
C. Vital
A. Gilbert
S. Wilson
J. Adams
K. Yakwe
M. Diarra
T. Aiyegbusi
I. Whaley
K. Williams
D. Brocke
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Vital 14 7 1 4/10 1/3 5/5 1 27 1 0 2 3 4
A. Gilbert 13 2 5 5/18 0/6 3/4 2 33 2 0 4 2 0
S. Wilson 2 1 0 1/6 0/2 0/0 3 20 0 0 2 0 1
J. Adams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Yakwe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Diarra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Aiyegbusi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Whaley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Brocke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 60 23 7 22/57 3/17 13/21 14 200 5 5 10 11 12
NCAA BB Scores