Mustangs
13-13
48
TF 9
FINAL
End
2nd
CBSSN
Sun Feb. 24
12:00pm
BONUS
95
TF 10
UCF
UCF
Knights
20-6
ML: +238
UCF -6, O/U 136
ML: -288
SMU
UCF

No Text

Fall scores 23 to lift UCF past SMU 95-48

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 24, 2019

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Tacko Fall had a season-high 23 points plus 20 rebounds as Central Florida routed SMU 95-48 on Sunday.

Fall made 11 of 14 shots.

BJ Taylor had 14 points for Central Florida (20-6, 10-4 American Athletic Conference). Terrell Allen added 11 points and eight assists. Aubrey Dawkins had 11 points for the home team.

Central Florida had 58 total rebounds. Meanwhile, the Mustangs' 24.6 field-goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Central Florida opponent this season.

Central Florida dominated the first half and led 41-18 at halftime. Both teams set season records for scoring during the game. The Knights' 54 points in the second half marked a season best for the hosts, while the 18 first-half points for the Mustangs were the lowest of the season for the road team.

Jimmy Whitt Jr. had seven rebounds for the Mustangs (13-13, 5-9).

The Knights improve to 2-0 against the Mustangs this season. Central Florida defeated SMU 71-65 on Feb. 10. Central Florida takes on South Florida on the road on Wednesday. SMU plays Cincinnati at home on Wednesday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Whitt Jr.
B. Taylor
33.9 Min. Per Game 33.9
16.7 Pts. Per Game 16.7
3.4 Ast. Per Game 3.4
2.2 Reb. Per Game 2.2
47.9 Field Goal % 40.1
14.3 Three Point % 38.1
60.9 Free Throw % 77.7
+ 3 Feron Hunt made 3-pt. jump shot 5.0
+ 2 Xavier Grant made layup, assist by Ryan Anders 10.0
+ 1 Ethan Chargois made 2nd of 2 free throws 36.0
+ 1 Ethan Chargois made 1st of 2 free throws 36.0
  Personal foul on Frank Bertz 36.0
  Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt 48.0
  Ryan Anders missed jump shot 50.0
+ 2 Feron Hunt made layup 1:00
  Offensive rebound by Feron Hunt 1:03
  William Douglas missed layup 1:05
  Defensive rebound by William Douglas 1:13
Team Stats
Points 48 95
Field Goals 17-69 (24.6%) 34-69 (49.3%)
3-Pointers 7-32 (21.9%) 11-26 (42.3%)
Free Throws 7-11 (63.6%) 16-25 (64.0%)
Total Rebounds 35 58
Offensive 8 12
Defensive 22 44
Team 5 2
Assists 6 17
Steals 3 2
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 4 4
Fouls 21 16
Technicals 1 0
25
E. Chargois F
9 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
24
T. Fall C
23 PTS, 20 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo SMU 13-13 183048
home team logo UCF 20-6 415495
UCF -6, O/U 136
CFE Arena Orlando, FL
UCF -6, O/U 136
CFE Arena Orlando, FL
Team Stats
away team logo SMU 13-13 73.9 PPG 40.1 RPG 14.6 APG
home team logo UCF 20-6 72.9 PPG 40.7 RPG 13.4 APG
Key Players
25
E. Chargois F 12.6 PPG 6.8 RPG 2.0 APG 41.9 FG%
24
T. Fall C 10.4 PPG 6.8 RPG 0.5 APG 76.4 FG%
Top Scorers
25
E. Chargois F 9 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
24
T. Fall C 23 PTS 20 REB 1 AST
24.6 FG% 49.3
21.9 3PT FG% 42.3
63.6 FT% 64.0
SMU
Starters
E. Chargois
J. McMurray
I. Mike
F. Hunt
J. Whitt Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Chargois 9 2 1 3/7 1/3 2/2 4 26 0 0 0 1 1
J. McMurray 8 5 1 3/17 1/5 1/2 1 29 0 0 2 0 5
I. Mike 8 2 0 3/8 1/3 1/2 4 24 1 1 1 0 2
F. Hunt 7 4 1 3/6 1/4 0/0 2 22 1 0 0 2 2
J. Whitt Jr. 4 7 1 2/12 0/3 0/0 4 23 0 0 1 3 4
Bench
C. White
N. Dixon
W. Douglas
J. Pyle
J. Young Jr.
J. Foster
G. Youngkin
E. Ray
L. Wilfong
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. White 7 5 2 2/4 2/4 1/2 1 31 1 0 0 2 3
N. Dixon 3 2 0 1/9 1/6 0/1 1 24 0 0 0 0 2
W. Douglas 2 1 0 0/6 0/4 2/2 1 11 0 0 0 0 1
J. Pyle 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Young Jr. 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 9 0 1 0 0 2
J. Foster - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Youngkin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Ray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Wilfong - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 48 30 6 17/69 7/32 7/11 21 200 3 2 4 8 22
UCF
Starters
T. Fall
B. Taylor
A. Dawkins
T. Allen
C. Smith
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Fall 23 20 1 11/14 0/0 1/3 0 26 0 2 2 6 14
B. Taylor 14 2 2 4/10 4/8 2/3 1 29 0 0 0 0 2
A. Dawkins 11 5 0 3/8 3/6 2/2 2 23 0 0 0 0 5
T. Allen 11 4 8 4/7 0/1 3/4 4 25 2 0 1 0 4
C. Smith 9 10 3 3/8 0/0 3/5 2 28 0 0 0 2 8
Bench
C. Brown
F. Bertz
D. Griffin
X. Grant
L. Renaud
R. Anders
C. McSpadden
C. DeJesus
A. Catotti
I. Famouke Doumbia
M. Douglas
D. Fuller Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Brown 13 11 1 4/6 0/0 5/8 0 23 0 0 1 2 9
F. Bertz 9 2 0 3/7 3/6 0/0 2 20 0 0 0 1 1
D. Griffin 3 1 1 1/5 1/5 0/0 3 17 0 0 0 0 1
X. Grant 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
L. Renaud 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 3 0 0 0 0 0
R. Anders 0 1 1 0/3 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 1 0
C. McSpadden - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. DeJesus - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Catotti - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Famouke Doumbia - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Douglas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Fuller Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 95 56 17 34/69 11/26 16/25 16 200 2 2 4 12 44
