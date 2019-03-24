IOWA
10 Iowa
Hawkeyes
23-12
away team logo
77
TF 3
FINAL/OT
End
OT
CBS
Sun Mar. 24
12:10pm
BONUS
83
TF 2
home team logo
TENN
2 Tennessee
Volunteers
31-5
ML: +288
TENN -7.5, O/U 155
ML: -346
IOWA
TENN

No Text

Tennessee blows big lead, rallies for 83-77 OT win over Iowa

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 24, 2019

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Tennessee avoided one of the biggest meltdowns in NCAA Tournament history Sunday, letting a 25-point lead slip away before two-time SEC player of the year Grant Williams scored 6 points in overtime for an 83-77 victory over Iowa.

The Volunteers (31-5) made it back to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2016, though there were more tense moments than the Vols imagined after they ran off to a 44-19 lead in the opening half.

The biggest NCAA Tournament comeback? BYU's 25-point rally past Iona in the First Four in 2012.

Tenth-seeded Iowa (23-12) nearly pulled off another one, sending it overtime tied at 71 - the first overtime game in this year's tournament.

Williams had a pair of free throws, two jumpers, and a strip in overtime that helped the Vols pull it out and match their school record for wins in a season. He finished with 19 points and seven rebounds. Admiral Schofield scored 17 of his 19 in the Vols' blistering first half.

Jordan Bohannon scored 18 for Iowa, which never led but managed to tie it twice after falling so far behind.

Last year, the Volunteers lost to Loyola-Chicago in the second round. They followed it with a record season - ranked No. 1 for four weeks, a school-record 19-game winning streak, a full season in the Top 10 - and had just enough in overtime Sunday to keep it going.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa: The Hawkeyes wrapped up a turnaround season. They improved their win total by nine games and were second in the Big Ten in scoring in coach Fran McCaffrey's ninth season. They were prone to give up a lot of points and lost three games by at least 20. The Vols fully exploited their defensive shortcomings.

Tennessee: The Volunteers' 31 wins match their total from 31-5 in 2007-08, when they went 31-5 and lost in the Sweet 16. Tennessee's only Elite Eight appearance was in 2010.

UP NEXT

Tennessee heads to Louisville to play third-seeded Purdue on Thursday. The Boilermakers beat defending champion Villanova 87-61 on Saturday behind Carsen Edwards' career-high 42 points.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/MarchMadness and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
T. Cook
25 F
J. Bone
0 G
32.6 Min. Per Game 32.6
13.5 Pts. Per Game 13.5
5.9 Ast. Per Game 5.9
3.2 Reb. Per Game 3.2
51.0 Field Goal % 46.7
0.0 Three Point % 35.0
64.4 Free Throw % 83.5
  Defensive rebound by Lamonte Turner 3.0
  Jordan Bohannon missed 3-pt. jump shot 5.0
+ 1 Jordan Bone made 2nd of 2 free throws 9.0
+ 1 Jordan Bone made 1st of 2 free throws 9.0
  Personal foul on Jordan Bohannon 9.0
+ 2 Jordan Bohannon made layup, assist by Connor McCaffery 11.0
+ 1 Kyle Alexander made 2nd of 2 free throws 20.0
  Kyle Alexander missed 1st of 2 free throws 20.0
  Personal foul on Nicholas Baer 20.0
  Defensive rebound by Kyle Alexander 20.0
  Tyler Cook missed 2nd of 2 free throws 20.0
Team Stats
Points 77 83
Field Goals 23-59 (39.0%) 28-60 (46.7%)
3-Pointers 7-21 (33.3%) 8-20 (40.0%)
Free Throws 24-32 (75.0%) 19-23 (82.6%)
Total Rebounds 34 41
Offensive 10 9
Defensive 21 27
Team 3 5
Assists 8 12
Steals 6 6
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 11 16
Fouls 21 23
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
J. Bohannon G
18 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
5
A. Schofield G
19 PTS, 5 REB
Iowa
Starters
J. Bohannon
I. Moss
L. Garza
T. Cook
J. Wieskamp
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Bohannon 18 6 1 5/11 3/7 5/5 4 42 1 0 1 0 6
I. Moss 16 5 0 6/12 3/5 1/2 0 29 2 0 2 1 4
L. Garza 13 4 0 4/8 0/1 5/6 4 32 0 2 1 3 1
T. Cook 11 2 2 4/12 0/0 3/6 4 37 0 0 3 0 2
J. Wieskamp 11 7 2 1/7 1/5 8/8 3 37 1 0 1 3 4
Tennessee
Starters
A. Schofield
G. Williams
L. Turner
J. Bone
K. Alexander
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Schofield 19 5 0 7/15 3/6 2/3 4 24 2 0 1 3 2
G. Williams 19 7 5 7/13 0/0 5/6 4 37 4 3 5 1 6
L. Turner 15 6 3 5/13 3/7 2/2 2 41 0 0 1 0 6
J. Bone 14 3 3 5/12 2/5 2/2 2 38 0 0 3 0 3
K. Alexander 8 9 0 2/2 0/0 4/5 4 33 0 1 2 3 6
NCAA BB Scores