Roach scores 21 to lead Texas past Xavier 78-76 in OT
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Kerwin Roach II had 21 points, eight rebounds and six assists as Texas narrowly beat Xavier 78-76 in overtime in the second round of the NIT on Sunday.
Roach was fouled on a drive with 20.2 seconds left in overtime and hit 1 of 2 free throws before getting two more attempts after an offensive rebound. He missed both at 16.8 and Xavier had three good looks at tying it but Tyrique Jones' put-back attempt, and Naji Marshall's layup, rolled off.
At the end of regulation, Xavier guard Quentin Goodin got his defender in the air to get to the free-throw line with 2.7 seconds left. He made 1 of 2 free throws and Zach Hankins' put-back attempt at the buzzer was blocked by Jericho Sims.
Courtney Ramey and Jase Febres each added 17 points for Texas (18-16). Sims had 11 points and seven rebounds.
Roach was 7 of 15 at the line as Texas made just 15 of 25, but the Longhorns sank 11 of 24 3-pointers - with five from Febres.
Jones scored a career-high 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting and had 11 rebounds for the Musketeers (19-16). Marshall added 19 points and eight rebounds. Goodin had 14 points.
|30.3
|Min. Per Game
|30.3
|14.6
|Pts. Per Game
|14.6
|3.0
|Ast. Per Game
|3.0
|4.3
|Reb. Per Game
|4.3
|39.4
|Field Goal %
|43.0
|27.7
|Three Point %
|35.2
|72.2
|Free Throw %
|70.9
|Offensive rebound by Xavier
|0.0
|Naji Marshall missed layup
|1.0
|Offensive rebound by Paul Scruggs
|2.0
|Tyrique Jones missed layup
|4.0
|Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones
|4.0
|Naji Marshall missed layup
|6.0
|Defensive rebound by Xavier
|17.0
|Kerwin Roach II missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Kerwin Roach II missed 1st of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Personal foul on Ryan Welage
|17.0
|Offensive rebound by Jase Febres
|20.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|76
|78
|Field Goals
|31-62 (50.0%)
|26-63 (41.3%)
|3-Pointers
|5-17 (29.4%)
|11-23 (47.8%)
|Free Throws
|9-21 (42.9%)
|15-25 (60.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|39
|Offensive
|9
|11
|Defensive
|29
|27
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|13
|14
|Steals
|4
|3
|Blocks
|0
|4
|Turnovers
|11
|10
|Fouls
|22
|18
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Key Players
|
0
|T. Jones F
|11.0 PPG
|7.6 RPG
|0.8 APG
|61.3 FG%
|
12
|K. Roach II G
|14.6 PPG
|4.3 RPG
|3.0 APG
|42.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Jones F
|22 PTS
|11 REB
|0 AST
|K. Roach II G
|21 PTS
|8 REB
|6 AST
|
|50.0
|FG%
|41.3
|
|
|29.4
|3PT FG%
|47.8
|
|
|42.9
|FT%
|60.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Jones
|22
|11
|0
|10/12
|0/0
|2/5
|4
|34
|1
|0
|3
|2
|9
|N. Marshall
|19
|8
|2
|7/19
|3/6
|2/4
|4
|44
|0
|0
|3
|2
|6
|Q. Goodin
|14
|3
|5
|5/7
|2/3
|2/5
|2
|37
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Z. Hankins
|13
|9
|2
|6/8
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|23
|1
|0
|1
|2
|7
|P. Scruggs
|4
|2
|4
|2/9
|0/4
|0/2
|2
|35
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Febres
|17
|4
|2
|6/10
|5/8
|0/0
|2
|37
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|C. Ramey
|17
|8
|3
|7/16
|3/7
|0/0
|3
|43
|1
|0
|1
|0
|8
|J. Sims
|11
|7
|1
|3/5
|0/0
|5/6
|4
|25
|0
|2
|2
|4
|3
|M. Coleman III
|7
|3
|2
|3/13
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|32
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|D. Osetkowski
|5
|5
|0
|1/6
|0/2
|3/4
|0
|24
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Roach II
|21
|8
|6
|6/13
|2/2
|7/15
|3
|36
|0
|0
|5
|1
|7
|E. Mitrou-Long
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Hamm Jr.
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|K. Hepa
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G. Liddell
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|A. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hayes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Cunningham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Nevins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Whiteside
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|78
|38
|14
|26/63
|11/23
|15/25
|18
|225
|3
|4
|10
|11
|27