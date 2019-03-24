XAVIER
3 Xavier
Musketeers
19-16
away team logo
76
TF 5
FINAL/OT
End
OT
ESPN
Sun Mar. 24
4:00pm
BONUS
78
TF 3
home team logo
TEXAS
2 Texas
Longhorns
18-16
ML: +174
TEXAS -5, O/U 139.5
ML: -217
XAVIER
TEXAS

No Text

Roach scores 21 to lead Texas past Xavier 78-76 in OT

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 24, 2019

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Kerwin Roach II had 21 points, eight rebounds and six assists as Texas narrowly beat Xavier 78-76 in overtime in the second round of the NIT on Sunday.

Roach was fouled on a drive with 20.2 seconds left in overtime and hit 1 of 2 free throws before getting two more attempts after an offensive rebound. He missed both at 16.8 and Xavier had three good looks at tying it but Tyrique Jones' put-back attempt, and Naji Marshall's layup, rolled off.

At the end of regulation, Xavier guard Quentin Goodin got his defender in the air to get to the free-throw line with 2.7 seconds left. He made 1 of 2 free throws and Zach Hankins' put-back attempt at the buzzer was blocked by Jericho Sims.

Courtney Ramey and Jase Febres each added 17 points for Texas (18-16). Sims had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Roach was 7 of 15 at the line as Texas made just 15 of 25, but the Longhorns sank 11 of 24 3-pointers - with five from Febres.

Jones scored a career-high 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting and had 11 rebounds for the Musketeers (19-16). Marshall added 19 points and eight rebounds. Goodin had 14 points.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
N. Marshall
K. Roach II
12 G
30.3 Min. Per Game 30.3
14.6 Pts. Per Game 14.6
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
39.4 Field Goal % 43.0
27.7 Three Point % 35.2
72.2 Free Throw % 70.9
  Offensive rebound by Xavier 0.0
  Naji Marshall missed layup 1.0
  Offensive rebound by Paul Scruggs 2.0
  Tyrique Jones missed layup 4.0
  Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones 4.0
  Naji Marshall missed layup 6.0
  Defensive rebound by Xavier 17.0
  Kerwin Roach II missed 2nd of 2 free throws 17.0
  Kerwin Roach II missed 1st of 2 free throws 17.0
  Personal foul on Ryan Welage 17.0
  Offensive rebound by Jase Febres 20.0
Team Stats
Points 76 78
Field Goals 31-62 (50.0%) 26-63 (41.3%)
3-Pointers 5-17 (29.4%) 11-23 (47.8%)
Free Throws 9-21 (42.9%) 15-25 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 39 39
Offensive 9 11
Defensive 29 27
Team 1 1
Assists 13 14
Steals 4 3
Blocks 0 4
Turnovers 11 10
Fouls 22 18
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
0
T. Jones F
22 PTS, 11 REB
home team logo
12
K. Roach II G
21 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST
Team Stats
away team logo 3 Xavier 19-16 72.1 PPG 39.2 RPG 14.9 APG
home team logo 2 Texas 18-16 71.0 PPG 36 RPG 12.8 APG
Key Players
0
T. Jones F 11.0 PPG 7.6 RPG 0.8 APG 61.3 FG%
12
K. Roach II G 14.6 PPG 4.3 RPG 3.0 APG 42.9 FG%
Top Scorers
0
T. Jones F 22 PTS 11 REB 0 AST
12
K. Roach II G 21 PTS 8 REB 6 AST
50.0 FG% 41.3
29.4 3PT FG% 47.8
42.9 FT% 60.0
Xavier
Starters
T. Jones
N. Marshall
Q. Goodin
Z. Hankins
P. Scruggs
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Jones 22 11 0 10/12 0/0 2/5 4 34 1 0 3 2 9
N. Marshall 19 8 2 7/19 3/6 2/4 4 44 0 0 3 2 6
Q. Goodin 14 3 5 5/7 2/3 2/5 2 37 1 0 1 0 3
Z. Hankins 13 9 2 6/8 0/0 1/2 4 23 1 0 1 2 7
P. Scruggs 4 2 4 2/9 0/4 0/2 2 35 1 0 2 1 1
Bench
K. Castlin
E. Harden
R. Welage
L. Schrand
M. Hanson
K. Kennedy
D. James
Z. Swetye
R. Singh
A. Frazier
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Castlin 2 3 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 2 28 0 0 1 1 2
E. Harden 2 0 0 0/1 0/1 2/3 2 9 0 0 0 0 0
R. Welage 0 2 0 0/4 0/2 0/0 1 15 0 0 0 1 1
L. Schrand - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hanson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Kennedy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. James - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Swetye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Singh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 38 13 31/62 5/17 9/21 22 225 4 0 11 9 29
Texas
Starters
J. Febres
C. Ramey
J. Sims
M. Coleman III
D. Osetkowski
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Febres 17 4 2 6/10 5/8 0/0 2 37 1 0 1 1 3
C. Ramey 17 8 3 7/16 3/7 0/0 3 43 1 0 1 0 8
J. Sims 11 7 1 3/5 0/0 5/6 4 25 0 2 2 4 3
M. Coleman III 7 3 2 3/13 1/4 0/0 2 32 0 0 1 1 2
D. Osetkowski 5 5 0 1/6 0/2 3/4 0 24 1 1 0 2 3
Bench
K. Roach II
E. Mitrou-Long
R. Hamm Jr.
K. Hepa
G. Liddell
A. Jones
J. Hayes
B. Cunningham
B. Nevins
D. Whiteside
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Roach II 21 8 6 6/13 2/2 7/15 3 36 0 0 5 1 7
E. Mitrou-Long 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0
R. Hamm Jr. 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 10 0 1 0 0 1
K. Hepa 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
G. Liddell 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 2 0
A. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hayes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Cunningham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Nevins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Whiteside - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 38 14 26/63 11/23 15/25 18 225 3 4 10 11 27
NCAA BB Scores