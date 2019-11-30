BAMA
USM

No Text

Alabama beats Southern Miss 83-68 for 7th place at Atlantis

  • AP
  • Nov 30, 2019

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) The 3s kept falling for James Bolden and Alabama.

Bolden scored 23 points and hit six 3-pointers to help Alabama beat Southern Miss 83-68 in Friday night's seventh-place game at the Battle 4 Atlantis, securing a win for the Crimson Tide after losing their first two games.

The West Virginia graduate transfer hit four second-half 3s that helped spark the run that finally put the game away for Alabama on a night when the Crimson Tide (3-4) didn't miss much.

Alabama jumped out to a 20-4 lead only to squander much of that early margin by halftime. But they shot 72.7% in the second half (16 of 22) and made 8 of 11 3s, finishing the game shooting 53.8% overall and making a season high 15 of 33 3s.

''I said (to the players): to leave here 1-2 with the field we have (in the Bahamas) isn't the worst thing if we get better and make significant strides, so let's just get better,'' first-year coach Nate Oats said.

Bolden arrived at Atlantis averaging just 5.7 points and shooting 6 of 20 (30%). He had just three points in the opening-round loss to No. 6 North Carolina, but had 10 points in Thursday's loss to Iowa State before breaking loose Friday against a team picked to finish last in Conference USA.

''I'm adjusting pretty well,'' Bolden said. ''I kind of had a slow start but that's what you're going to have when you switch programs and systems like that. I'm still getting a feel for it.''

Gabe Watson had 19 points to lead Southern Miss (2-6), which got within 38-35 by halftime. Southern Miss shot 49% but first-year coach Jay Ladner pointed to a few bad offensive possessions to start the second half that derailed the Golden Eagles.

''It just kind of gradually got away from us,'' Ladner said. ''We don't have the experience or firepower to overcome bad possessions on offense or defense.''

BIG PICTURE

Southern Miss: For Ladner, the mission was to have his players get an up-close look at elite basketball programs in a high-profile tournament. But it was also about having them maintain perspective and confidence amid the likely tough results while getting ready for Conference USA play. They lost big to No. 8 Gonzaga in their opener but kept battling with No. 13 Seton Hall in their second game, then offered a positive sign by fighting back from a big early deficit Friday night.

''It's tough to get in the win column against the folks we've been playing with the type of team we have at this time,'' Ladner said.

Alabama: The Crimson Tide salvaged a win in the 12th and final game of the three-day tournament. Sixth-ranked UNC overwhelmed Alabama on the glass to negate solid defense, then Iowa State put up a tournament-record 104 points in the Day 2 loss. That gave Oats a clear to-do improvement list: defense and rebounding.

''We've got to get more mature guys that sprint back, take ownership of every single defensive possession,'' Oats said. ''When we do that, we're pretty good.''

TIP-INS

Kira Lewis Jr. added 20 points for Alabama. ... John Petty Jr., who had 34 points against Iowa State for the No. 2 scoring total in the tournament's nine-year history, finished with 10 for the Crimson Tide. ... Southern Miss season leading scorer Boban Jacdonmi left at the 6:18 mark after rolling his left ankle. ... Neither team shot it well from the line. Alabama made 12 of 22 free throws while Southern Miss made 13 of 20.

UP NEXT

Southern Miss: The Golden Eagles host Tulane on Wednesday.

Alabama: The Crimson Tide host Stephen F. Austin - which on Tuesday upset No. 1 Duke to end the Blue Devils' 150-game nonconference home winning streak - next Friday.

---

---

Key Players
K. Lewis Jr.
L. Harper-Baker
30.1 Min. Per Game 30.1
8.6 Pts. Per Game 8.6
2.1 Ast. Per Game 2.1
7.6 Reb. Per Game 7.6
46.7 Field Goal % 53.4
36.8 Three Point % 0.0
83.3 Free Throw % 64.3
  Bad pass turnover on Jaylen Forbes, stolen by Hunter Dean 2.0
  Defensive rebound by Jaylen Forbes 28.0
  Hunter Dean missed 2nd of 2 free throws 28.0
  Hunter Dean missed 1st of 2 free throws 28.0
  Shooting foul on Raymond Hawkins 28.0
  Bad pass turnover on Kira Lewis Jr. 46.0
  Defensive rebound by John Petty Jr. 1:13
  Tyler Stevenson missed jump shot 1:15
+ 2 Kira Lewis Jr. made layup 1:30
+ 2 Jay Malone made layup 1:37
+ 3 Kira Lewis Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 1:45
Team Stats
Points 83 68
Field Goals 28-52 (53.8%) 26-53 (49.1%)
3-Pointers 15-33 (45.5%) 3-12 (25.0%)
Free Throws 12-22 (54.5%) 13-20 (65.0%)
Total Rebounds 31 31
Offensive 10 6
Defensive 19 19
Team 2 6
Assists 16 11
Steals 7 10
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 15 15
Fouls 18 19
Technicals 0 0
11
J. Bolden G
23 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
0
G. Watson G
19 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Alabama 3-4 384583
home team logo Southern Miss 2-6 353368
Team Stats
away team logo Alabama 3-4 79.0 PPG 43.3 RPG 13.8 APG
home team logo Southern Miss 2-6 67.9 PPG 38.9 RPG 15.6 APG
Key Players
11
J. Bolden G 6.0 PPG 2.2 RPG 1.2 APG 32.4 FG%
0
G. Watson G 10.4 PPG 4.0 RPG 2.7 APG 40.3 FG%
Top Scorers
11
J. Bolden G 23 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
0
G. Watson G 19 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
53.8 FG% 49.1
45.5 3PT FG% 25.0
54.5 FT% 65.0
Alabama
Starters
K. Lewis Jr.
J. Petty Jr.
H. Jones
J. Davis
A. Reese
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Lewis Jr. 20 2 3 7/11 4/7 2/3 1 37 0 0 5 0 2
J. Petty Jr. 10 8 2 3/6 1/4 3/4 1 30 0 0 1 2 6
H. Jones 7 6 3 3/3 0/0 1/3 4 30 2 0 2 2 4
J. Davis 6 4 1 3/5 0/0 0/0 2 19 3 0 1 3 1
A. Reese 5 2 0 2/7 1/6 0/1 0 17 0 1 1 0 2
Bench
J. Bolden
J. Shackelford
G. Smith
J. Forbes
T. Barnes
B. Johnson
R. Hawkins
A. Cottrell
J. Quinerly
J. Rojas
J. Gary
S. Okauru
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Bolden 23 2 2 6/9 6/8 5/7 5 21 1 0 1 1 1
J. Shackelford 6 4 4 2/8 2/7 0/2 2 22 1 0 1 2 2
G. Smith 3 0 0 1/2 0/0 1/2 0 10 0 0 0 0 0
J. Forbes 3 1 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 2 10 0 0 3 0 1
T. Barnes 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
B. Johnson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
R. Hawkins 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
A. Cottrell 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Quinerly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Rojas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gary - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Okauru - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 83 29 16 28/52 15/33 12/22 18 200 7 1 15 10 19
Southern Miss
Starters
G. Watson
L. Harper-Baker
J. Malone
A. Konontsuk
B. Jacdonmi
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Watson 19 2 2 8/13 0/1 3/3 1 37 2 0 3 0 2
L. Harper-Baker 11 4 2 5/9 0/1 1/1 3 32 4 1 3 0 4
J. Malone 9 4 1 3/6 0/2 3/4 4 34 0 0 2 0 4
A. Konontsuk 8 2 0 2/4 2/4 2/2 1 17 1 0 1 0 2
B. Jacdonmi 4 4 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 3 12 0 0 3 3 1
Bench
T. Stevenson
L. Draine
H. Dean
J. Rigby
C. Weatherspoon
B. Muse Jr.
D. McCoy
A. Leslie
D. Harris
I. Jones
A. Smith
J. Armstrong
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Stevenson 10 7 3 4/10 0/0 2/6 4 29 2 1 1 1 6
L. Draine 5 0 1 2/8 1/4 0/0 1 16 0 0 1 0 0
H. Dean 2 1 0 0/0 0/0 2/4 0 6 1 0 0 1 0
J. Rigby 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
C. Weatherspoon 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
B. Muse Jr. 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
D. McCoy 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 6 0 0 1 0 0
A. Leslie 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 1 0
D. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Armstrong - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 68 25 11 26/53 3/12 13/20 19 200 10 2 15 6 19
NCAA BB Scores