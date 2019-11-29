FSU
FSU hands No.17 Tennessee 1st loss in Emerald Coast Classic

  • AP
  • Nov 29, 2019

NICEVILLE, Fla. (AP) Devin Vassell scored 13 points and made a key steal and pair of free throws in the final minute as Florida State upended No. 17 Tennessee 60-57 on Friday in the Emerald Coast Classic.

Florida State (6-1) started hot, sprinting to a 14-2 lead. The Seminoles never trailed, although the Volunteers (5-1) twice closed the gap to three points in the final 3 minutes.

Ten players scored for Florida State, but M.J. Walker was the only other Seminole in double figures with 10 points. Lamonte Turner led the Vols with 20 points. Yves Pons added 13. Jordan Bowden had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Bowden hit a 3-pointer and Davonte Gaines made a pair of free throws in the final two minutes to narrow the margin to 57-54. Trent Forrest made one of two free-throw attempts with 32 seconds left to put Florida State ahead by four before Vassell stole the ball. He then made two free throws to ice the game.

BIG PICTURE

Florida State: The Seminoles notched their second victory over a ranked team and extended their winning streak to six games since losing 63-61 at Pittsburgh to open the season. They won at then-No. 6 Florida, 63-51, on Nov. 10. FSU went into Friday's game with the most votes of any unranked team in the AP college basketball poll, so defeating Tennessee could put the Seminoles into the Top 25. A victory in the tournament championship game would only solidify their case to be ranked.

Tennessee: Losing to a solid Florida State team may have slowed but perhaps not derailed the Vols' upward momentum in the rankings. They could get back on track quickly because they are assured of facing a quality opponent in the tournament's consolation game. Coach Rick Barnes remains three wins short of his 700th career victory. The loss also snapped Tennessee's five-game winning streak against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents.

UP NEXT

Florida State faces the winner of Friday's late game between No. 20 VCU and Purdue on Saturday in the championship game.

Tennessee plays the VCU-Purdue loser on Saturday in the consolation game.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
T. Forrest
3 G
L. Turner
1 G
35.2 Min. Per Game 35.2
13.6 Pts. Per Game 13.6
9.2 Ast. Per Game 9.2
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
39.7 Field Goal % 29.8
38.5 Three Point % 25.0
82.1 Free Throw % 69.8
+ 3 Lamonte Turner made 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
  Defensive rebound by Yves Pons 5.0
  Malik Osborne missed 2nd of 2 free throws 5.0
  Malik Osborne missed 1st of 2 free throws 5.0
  Personal foul on Drew Pember 5.0
  Defensive rebound by Malik Osborne 7.0
  Lamonte Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot 9.0
+ 1 Devin Vassell made 2nd of 2 free throws 15.0
+ 1 Devin Vassell made 1st of 2 free throws 15.0
  Personal foul on Jordan Bowden 15.0
  Bad pass turnover on Yves Pons, stolen by Devin Vassell 20.0
Team Stats
Points 60 57
Field Goals 19-54 (35.2%) 14-42 (33.3%)
3-Pointers 3-11 (27.3%) 5-22 (22.7%)
Free Throws 19-29 (65.5%) 24-29 (82.8%)
Total Rebounds 36 34
Offensive 7 6
Defensive 21 26
Team 8 2
Assists 7 6
Steals 13 4
Blocks 2 8
Turnovers 13 21
Fouls 22 20
Technicals 1 0
24
D. Vassell G
13 PTS, 5 REB
1
L. Turner G
20 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Florida State 6-1 293160
home team logo 17 Tennessee 5-1 243357
Northwest Florida State College Arena Niceville, FL
Northwest Florida State College Arena Niceville, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Florida State 6-1 80.8 PPG 39.8 RPG 13.8 APG
home team logo 17 Tennessee 5-1 73.8 PPG 44 RPG 18.8 APG
Key Players
24
D. Vassell G 12.3 PPG 4.0 RPG 1.0 APG 57.7 FG%
1
L. Turner G 13.6 PPG 4.0 RPG 9.2 APG 30.0 FG%
Top Scorers
24
D. Vassell G 13 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
1
L. Turner G 20 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
35.2 FG% 33.3
27.3 3PT FG% 22.7
65.5 FT% 82.8
Florida State
Starters
D. Vassell
M. Walker
T. Forrest
M. Osborne
D. Olejniczak
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Vassell 13 5 0 2/9 1/4 8/10 3 29 3 0 0 1 4
M. Walker 10 3 2 3/10 1/3 3/5 3 24 0 0 1 1 2
T. Forrest 9 4 4 3/11 0/0 3/5 2 33 1 1 8 0 4
M. Osborne 4 6 0 1/1 1/1 1/4 1 17 3 0 0 2 4
D. Olejniczak 2 4 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 4 14 2 0 0 2 2
Bench
P. Williams
B. Koprivica
R. Gray
A. Polite
R. Evans
W. Wilkes
T. Light
W. Miles
J. Lindner
H. Prieto
T. Hands
N. Jack
C. Yates
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Williams 8 2 1 4/6 0/0 0/1 0 19 1 0 2 0 2
B. Koprivica 8 3 0 2/2 0/0 4/4 3 19 2 0 1 1 2
R. Gray 2 0 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 18 0 1 1 0 0
A. Polite 2 1 0 1/5 0/3 0/0 2 17 1 0 0 0 1
R. Evans 2 0 0 1/4 0/0 0/0 2 7 0 0 0 0 0
W. Wilkes 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
T. Light - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Miles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lindner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Prieto - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hands - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Jack - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Yates - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 60 28 7 19/54 3/11 19/29 22 200 13 2 13 7 21
Tennessee
Starters
L. Turner
Y. Pons
J. Bowden
J. James
J. Fulkerson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Turner 20 3 3 4/14 1/4 11/14 2 36 1 0 8 0 3
Y. Pons 13 10 0 4/8 2/6 3/4 2 39 0 3 1 1 9
J. Bowden 11 5 0 3/10 2/7 3/3 3 37 1 1 2 1 4
J. James 9 7 1 2/6 0/3 5/5 4 29 0 2 5 2 5
J. Fulkerson 2 2 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 5 30 1 1 1 1 1
Bench
D. Gaines
J. Johnson
D. Pember
O. Nkamhoua
J. Fleschman
V. Bailey Jr.
Z. Kent
B. Jancek
U. Plavsic
K. Maze
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Gaines 2 1 0 0/1 0/1 2/3 0 15 1 0 0 0 1
J. Johnson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 1 2 0 0
D. Pember 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 6 0 0 0 0 1
O. Nkamhoua 0 3 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 8 0 0 2 1 2
J. Fleschman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Bailey Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Kent - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Jancek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. Plavsic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Maze - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 57 32 6 14/42 5/22 24/29 20 202 4 8 21 6 26
