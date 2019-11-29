FSU hands No.17 Tennessee 1st loss in Emerald Coast Classic
NICEVILLE, Fla. (AP) Devin Vassell scored 13 points and made a key steal and pair of free throws in the final minute as Florida State upended No. 17 Tennessee 60-57 on Friday in the Emerald Coast Classic.
Florida State (6-1) started hot, sprinting to a 14-2 lead. The Seminoles never trailed, although the Volunteers (5-1) twice closed the gap to three points in the final 3 minutes.
Ten players scored for Florida State, but M.J. Walker was the only other Seminole in double figures with 10 points. Lamonte Turner led the Vols with 20 points. Yves Pons added 13. Jordan Bowden had 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Bowden hit a 3-pointer and Davonte Gaines made a pair of free throws in the final two minutes to narrow the margin to 57-54. Trent Forrest made one of two free-throw attempts with 32 seconds left to put Florida State ahead by four before Vassell stole the ball. He then made two free throws to ice the game.
BIG PICTURE
Florida State: The Seminoles notched their second victory over a ranked team and extended their winning streak to six games since losing 63-61 at Pittsburgh to open the season. They won at then-No. 6 Florida, 63-51, on Nov. 10. FSU went into Friday's game with the most votes of any unranked team in the AP college basketball poll, so defeating Tennessee could put the Seminoles into the Top 25. A victory in the tournament championship game would only solidify their case to be ranked.
Tennessee: Losing to a solid Florida State team may have slowed but perhaps not derailed the Vols' upward momentum in the rankings. They could get back on track quickly because they are assured of facing a quality opponent in the tournament's consolation game. Coach Rick Barnes remains three wins short of his 700th career victory. The loss also snapped Tennessee's five-game winning streak against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents.
UP NEXT
Florida State faces the winner of Friday's late game between No. 20 VCU and Purdue on Saturday in the championship game.
Tennessee plays the VCU-Purdue loser on Saturday in the consolation game.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|35.2
|Min. Per Game
|35.2
|13.6
|Pts. Per Game
|13.6
|9.2
|Ast. Per Game
|9.2
|4.0
|Reb. Per Game
|4.0
|39.7
|Field Goal %
|29.8
|38.5
|Three Point %
|25.0
|82.1
|Free Throw %
|69.8
|+ 3
|Lamonte Turner made 3-pt. jump shot
|3.0
|Defensive rebound by Yves Pons
|5.0
|Malik Osborne missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|5.0
|Malik Osborne missed 1st of 2 free throws
|5.0
|Personal foul on Drew Pember
|5.0
|Defensive rebound by Malik Osborne
|7.0
|Lamonte Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9.0
|+ 1
|Devin Vassell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|15.0
|+ 1
|Devin Vassell made 1st of 2 free throws
|15.0
|Personal foul on Jordan Bowden
|15.0
|Bad pass turnover on Yves Pons, stolen by Devin Vassell
|20.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|60
|57
|Field Goals
|19-54 (35.2%)
|14-42 (33.3%)
|3-Pointers
|3-11 (27.3%)
|5-22 (22.7%)
|Free Throws
|19-29 (65.5%)
|24-29 (82.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|34
|Offensive
|7
|6
|Defensive
|21
|26
|Team
|8
|2
|Assists
|7
|6
|Steals
|13
|4
|Blocks
|2
|8
|Turnovers
|13
|21
|Fouls
|22
|20
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|Florida State 6-1
|80.8 PPG
|39.8 RPG
|13.8 APG
|17 Tennessee 5-1
|73.8 PPG
|44 RPG
|18.8 APG
|Key Players
|
24
|D. Vassell G
|12.3 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|1.0 APG
|57.7 FG%
|
1
|L. Turner G
|13.6 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|9.2 APG
|30.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Vassell G
|13 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|L. Turner G
|20 PTS
|3 REB
|3 AST
|
|35.2
|FG%
|33.3
|
|
|27.3
|3PT FG%
|22.7
|
|
|65.5
|FT%
|82.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Vassell
|13
|5
|0
|2/9
|1/4
|8/10
|3
|29
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|M. Walker
|10
|3
|2
|3/10
|1/3
|3/5
|3
|24
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|T. Forrest
|9
|4
|4
|3/11
|0/0
|3/5
|2
|33
|1
|1
|8
|0
|4
|M. Osborne
|4
|6
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|1/4
|1
|17
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
|D. Olejniczak
|2
|4
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|14
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Vassell
|13
|5
|0
|2/9
|1/4
|8/10
|3
|29
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|M. Walker
|10
|3
|2
|3/10
|1/3
|3/5
|3
|24
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|T. Forrest
|9
|4
|4
|3/11
|0/0
|3/5
|2
|33
|1
|1
|8
|0
|4
|M. Osborne
|4
|6
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|1/4
|1
|17
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
|D. Olejniczak
|2
|4
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|14
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Williams
|8
|2
|1
|4/6
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|19
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|B. Koprivica
|8
|3
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|4/4
|3
|19
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|R. Gray
|2
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|18
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|A. Polite
|2
|1
|0
|1/5
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|R. Evans
|2
|0
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Wilkes
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Light
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Miles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lindner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Prieto
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Hands
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Jack
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Yates
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|60
|28
|7
|19/54
|3/11
|19/29
|22
|200
|13
|2
|13
|7
|21
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Turner
|20
|3
|3
|4/14
|1/4
|11/14
|2
|36
|1
|0
|8
|0
|3
|Y. Pons
|13
|10
|0
|4/8
|2/6
|3/4
|2
|39
|0
|3
|1
|1
|9
|J. Bowden
|11
|5
|0
|3/10
|2/7
|3/3
|3
|37
|1
|1
|2
|1
|4
|J. James
|9
|7
|1
|2/6
|0/3
|5/5
|4
|29
|0
|2
|5
|2
|5
|J. Fulkerson
|2
|2
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|30
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Turner
|20
|3
|3
|4/14
|1/4
|11/14
|2
|36
|1
|0
|8
|0
|3
|Y. Pons
|13
|10
|0
|4/8
|2/6
|3/4
|2
|39
|0
|3
|1
|1
|9
|J. Bowden
|11
|5
|0
|3/10
|2/7
|3/3
|3
|37
|1
|1
|2
|1
|4
|J. James
|9
|7
|1
|2/6
|0/3
|5/5
|4
|29
|0
|2
|5
|2
|5
|J. Fulkerson
|2
|2
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|30
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Gaines
|2
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|2/3
|0
|15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|D. Pember
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|O. Nkamhoua
|0
|3
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|8
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|J. Fleschman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Bailey Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Kent
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Jancek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|U. Plavsic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Maze
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|57
|32
|6
|14/42
|5/22
|24/29
|20
|202
|4
|8
|21
|6
|26
-
UCDAV
UTAH47
57
2nd 9:50 PACN
-
MRSHL
24FLA44
47
2nd 10:08 SECN
-
NCWILM
BOISE41
49
2nd 10:53
-
MORGAN
10OHIOST31
62
2nd 15:01 BTN
-
COPPST
MNTNA42
54
2nd 10:19
-
UCF
PEPPER47
43
2nd 14:05 ESPW
-
HAMP
CSBAK6
18
1st 11:59
-
LONGWD
UOP13
16
1st 9:59
-
GRAM
UCSB7
4
1st 11:02
-
20VCU
PURDUE5
5
1st 10:38 CBSSN
-
BAMA
USM38
35
1st 0.0 ESPU
-
MISS
OKLAST15
34
1st 0.0 ESP2
-
5MD
HARV80
73
Final
-
6UNC
11OREG78
74
Final
-
JAXST
CHIST71
62
Final
-
ERK
NORL60
125
Final
-
KYCH
LIB42
88
Final
-
UMASS
RUT57
82
Final
-
WCBC
SUTAH40
126
Final
-
LNGBCH
WAKE75
88
Final
-
CPOLY
LIU69
82
Final
-
TEMPLE
TEXAM65
42
Final
-
MICH
8GONZAG82
64
Final
-
ALST
CHATT56
74
Final
-
DEPAUL
MINN73
68
Final
-
ILS
ILLST57
76
Final
-
TNST
UNF81
73
Final
-
USC
MARQET79
101
Final
-
CAMP
GASOU74
84
Final
-
PROV
CHARLS55
63
Final
-
WKY
2LVILLE54
71
Final
-
SEMO
SNCLRA75
87
Final
-
SIUE
UCRIV51
69
Final
-
FSU
17TENN60
57
Final
-
HOLY
FAU69
87
Final
-
MERMAK
AKRON47
64
Final
-
UAB
9UK58
69
Final
-
WINTHR
1DUKE70
83
Final
-
UMES
DEL56
75
Final
-
PSU
CUSE85
64
Final
-
NDAK
FGC78
63
Final
-
IOWAST
13SETON76
84
Final
-
FAIR
DAVID56
67
Final
-
DENVER
CSFULL65
62
Final
-
ABIL
SMU51
70
Final
-
IOWA
SDGST73
83
Final
-
MOST
LSU58
73
Final
-
12TXTECH
CREIGH0
0140.5 O/U
+6.5
10:30pm FS1
-
PENN
14ARIZ0
0146.5 O/U
-12
11:00pm ESP2
-
15UTAHST
MARYCA0
0134 O/U
-3
11:30pm ESPU
-
SANFRAN
HAWAII0
0149 O/U
+4
12:30am